Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052


Beelen, 9 April 2024

Purchase of own shares – 20th interim notification

In the period from 1 April 2024 up to and including 5 April 2024, a total of 22,077 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares purchased in the period from 1 April 2024 up to and including 5 April 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
 
Date Total number of
shares bought
back (number)		 Average price (EUR) Exchange Volume (EUR)1
01.04.2024 0 - XETRA 0.00
02.04.2024 4,998 17.50 XETRA 87,474.88
03.04.2024 5,334 17.68 XETRA 94,310.76
04.04.2024 5,462 18.19 XETRA 99,341.90
05.04.2024 6,283 17.79 XETRA 111,784.70
  1 Excl. acquisition costs

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 5 April 2024 amounts to 347,869 shares.

The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/ 

Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com

Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)

Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel

Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399

Language: English
