CMS: Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
April 09, 2024 at 03:00 am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aumann AG
/ Share buyback
Aumann AG: Release of a capital market information
09.04.2024 / 08:58 CET/CEST
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Beelen, 9 April 2024
Purchase of own shares – 20th interim notification
In the period from 1 April 2024 up to and including 5 April 2024, a total of 22,077 shares were purchased under the share buyback program 2023/II. The initiation of the share buyback program was communicated by way of an announcement dated 17 November 2023 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased in the period from 1 April 2024 up to and including 5 April 2024 per day, exchange, average price and volume in euros are as follows:
Date
Total number of
shares bought
back (number)
Average price (EUR)
Exchange
Volume (EUR)1
01.04.2024
0
-
XETRA
0.00
02.04.2024
4,998
17.50
XETRA
87,474.88
03.04.2024
5,334
17.68
XETRA
94,310.76
04.04.2024
5,462
18.19
XETRA
99,341.90
05.04.2024
6,283
17.79
XETRA
111,784.70
1 Excl. acquisition costs
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback program 2023/II in the period up to and including 5 April 2024 amounts to 347,869 shares.
The share buyback has been executed by Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 has been published on the internet at the following link: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/share-buyback/
Aumann AG
Dieselstrasse 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Tel +49 2586 888 7800
Fax +49 2586 888 7805
ir@aumann.com
www.aumann.com
Executive Board
Sebastian Roll (CEO)
Jan-Henrik Pollitt (CFO)
Supervisory Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman)
Christoph Weigler
Dr.-Ing. Saskia Wessel
Court of registration
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399
Aumann AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of machinery and production lines for components of electrified drive trains and an equipment supplier to the automotive, aerospace, consumer electric and other industries. The Company operates through two segments: E-Mobility and Classic. In the E-Mobility segment, it designs, manufactures and sells specialized machinery and automated production lines for e-mobility solutions for the automotive, aerospace, railway and other mobility industries. In the Classic segment, the Company primarily designs, manufactures and sells specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, consumer electric, agricultural and clean-technology industries.