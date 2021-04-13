Log in
DGAP-Adhoc : Aumann AG: Aumann completes 2020 with revenues of EUR173 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.7 million, proposes to waive dividend and expects recovery of market environment

04/13/2021 | 01:14pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast 
Aumann AG: Aumann completes 2020 with revenues of EUR173 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.7 million, proposes to waive 
dividend and expects recovery of market environment 
13-Apr-2021 / 19:13 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Beelen, 13 April 2021 
Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) has completed the 2020 financial year with revenues of EUR172.8 million, 
according to preliminary figures. In a challenging and declining market environment, the Classic segment remained below 
the previous year and accounted for EUR64.0 million in revenues. The E-mobility segment performed comparatively well in 
the crisis year of 2020 with a moderate revenue decline of 5.4 % to EUR108.9 million. The share of the strategically 
important segment rose to 63.0 %. 
The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on Aumann AG's 2020 financial year and were also expressed in 2020 in 
a marked reluctance to invest in production lines. In this environment, Aumann's order intake fell by 17.0 % to EUR157.3 
million. EUR80.0 million of this was attributable to the E-mobility segment and EUR77.4 million to the Classic segment. 
Adjusted for non-recurring effects, EBITDA amounted to EUR1.7 million in 2020 with a margin of 1.0 %. In the E-mobility 
segment, adjusted EBITDA came to EUR6.6 million with a margin of 6.1 %. Aumann adjusted its capacity to the much weaker 
demand in the automotive industry in 2020 by closing the site in Hennigsdorf and reducing capacity at the other German 
production sites. In the past financial year, this resulted in non-recurring effects of EUR15.4 million, which is why the 
Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to waive the payment of a dividend. 
In light of the weak order intake in the previous year, we expect revenue of EUR160 million and an EBITDA margin in the 
range of -2.5 % to +2.5 % in the 2021 financial year. We are currently seeing the first signs of a market recovery and 
therefore assume that the order intake will recover. Thanks to the adjusted capacity, liquidity of EUR90.2 million and a 
solid equity ratio of 64.7%, Aumann is in a good position for 2021. 
The full Annual Financial Report for 2020 will be published at www.aumann.com on 16 April 2021. 
Aumann AG 
Dieselstrasse 6 
48361 Beelen 
Germany 
www.aumann.com 
The Executive Board 
Rolf Beckhoff (CEO) 
Sebastian Roll (CFO) 
The Supervisory Board 
Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman) 
Christoph Weigler 
Dr. Christof Nesemeier 
Court of registration 
Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399 
For further information, please contact 
Investor Relations 
+49 2586 888 7319 
ir@aumann.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Aumann AG 
              Dieselstraße 6 
              48361 Beelen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 2586 888-7800 
Fax:          +49 (0) 2586 888-7805 
E-mail:       info@aumann.com 
Internet:     www.aumann.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2DAM03 
WKN:          A2DAM0 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1184351 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1184351 13-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 13:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

