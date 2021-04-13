DGAP-Adhoc : Aumann AG: Aumann completes 2020 with revenues of EUR173 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.7 million, proposes to waive dividend and expects recovery of market environment

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast Aumann AG: Aumann completes 2020 with revenues of EUR173 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.7 million, proposes to waive dividend and expects recovery of market environment 13-Apr-2021 / 19:13 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Beelen, 13 April 2021 Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) has completed the 2020 financial year with revenues of EUR172.8 million, according to preliminary figures. In a challenging and declining market environment, the Classic segment remained below the previous year and accounted for EUR64.0 million in revenues. The E-mobility segment performed comparatively well in the crisis year of 2020 with a moderate revenue decline of 5.4 % to EUR108.9 million. The share of the strategically important segment rose to 63.0 %. The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on Aumann AG's 2020 financial year and were also expressed in 2020 in a marked reluctance to invest in production lines. In this environment, Aumann's order intake fell by 17.0 % to EUR157.3 million. EUR80.0 million of this was attributable to the E-mobility segment and EUR77.4 million to the Classic segment. Adjusted for non-recurring effects, EBITDA amounted to EUR1.7 million in 2020 with a margin of 1.0 %. In the E-mobility segment, adjusted EBITDA came to EUR6.6 million with a margin of 6.1 %. Aumann adjusted its capacity to the much weaker demand in the automotive industry in 2020 by closing the site in Hennigsdorf and reducing capacity at the other German production sites. In the past financial year, this resulted in non-recurring effects of EUR15.4 million, which is why the Executive Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to waive the payment of a dividend. In light of the weak order intake in the previous year, we expect revenue of EUR160 million and an EBITDA margin in the range of -2.5 % to +2.5 % in the 2021 financial year. We are currently seeing the first signs of a market recovery and therefore assume that the order intake will recover. Thanks to the adjusted capacity, liquidity of EUR90.2 million and a solid equity ratio of 64.7%, Aumann is in a good position for 2021. The full Annual Financial Report for 2020 will be published at www.aumann.com on 16 April 2021. Aumann AG Dieselstrasse 6 48361 Beelen Germany www.aumann.com The Executive Board Rolf Beckhoff (CEO) Sebastian Roll (CFO) The Supervisory Board Gert-Maria Freimuth (Chairman) Christoph Weigler Dr. Christof Nesemeier Court of registration Münster Local Court, register number: HRB 16399 For further information, please contact Investor Relations +49 2586 888 7319 ir@aumann.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Aumann AG Dieselstraße 6 48361 Beelen Germany Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-7800 Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7805 E-mail: info@aumann.com Internet: www.aumann.com ISIN: DE000A2DAM03 WKN: A2DAM0 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1184351 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

