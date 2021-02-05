Log in
DGAP-PVR : Aumann AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/05/2021
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aumann AG 
Aumann AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-02-05 / 10:45 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Aumann AG 
 
 Street:                         Dieselstraße 6 
 
 Postal code:                    48361 
 
 City:                           Beelen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900GLI93PGU71F690 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Erste Group Bank AG 
 City of registered office, country: Vienna, Austria 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 28 Jan 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.05 %                     0.00 %       3.05 %                             15250000 
 
 Previous                           n/a %                      n/a %        n/a %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A2DAM03               0         464521         0.00 %         3.05 % 
 
 Total                    464521                        3.05 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                   % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments (if      Total of both (if at 
                                least 3% or more)                       at least 5% or more)         least 5% or more) 
 
 Erste Group Bank                               %                                          %                         % 
 AG 
 
 Erste Asset                               3.05 %                                          %                         % 
 Management GmbH 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 Die Aktien wurden durch Fonds erworben, Erste Asset Management ist die fondsvertretende Verwaltungsgesellschaft. Bei 
 den Fonds handelt es sich um nicht rechtlich selbständige Fonds, welche Sondervermögen darstellen, nach dem 
 Investmentfondsgesetz gebildet wurden und im Miteigentum der Anteilinhaber stehen. 
 Date 
 
 
 03 Feb 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-02-05 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Aumann AG 
              Dieselstraße 6 
              48361 Beelen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.aumann.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1166218 2021-02-05

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 04:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 179 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2020 -8,57 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net cash 2020 66,7 M 79,8 M 79,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -31,8x
Yield 2020 0,00%
Capitalization 239 M 286 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 014
Free-Float 59,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,60 €
Last Close Price 15,64 €
Spread / Highest target 5,50%
Spread / Average Target -13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Beckhoff Chief Executive Officer
Gert-Maria Freimuth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Roll Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Weigler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Nesemeier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUMANN AG36.95%286
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.43%10 807
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-2.85%9 976
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED9.14%6 022
MAREL HF.12.06%5 104
VALMET OYJ19.95%5 016
