Aumento Capital VII and Emerge Commerce Enter into Business Combination Agreement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2020) - Aumento Capital VII Corporation (TSXV: AUOC.P) ("Aumento") and Emerge Commerce Inc. ("Emerge") are pleased to announce that Aumento and Emerge have entered into a definitive business combination agreement dated August 19, 2020 (the "Agreement") whereby Aumento will acquire all of the securities of Emerge by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement (the "Transaction"). For further details on terms of the Transaction, please see the Aumento's press release dated May 19, 2020. The Agreement will be filed under Aumento's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Further details about the Transaction and the resulting issuer will be provided in the filing statement of Aumento to be prepared and filed in respect of the Transaction. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a Capital Pool Company should be considered highly speculative.

For further information please contact:

Aumento Capital VII Corporation

Roger Daher, President

Email: rogerdaher@aol.com

Emerge Commerce Inc.

Ghassan Halazon, CEO

Email: ghassan@emerge-brands.com

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The statements made in this Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the companies' expectations and projections.

