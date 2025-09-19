UBS has begun to monitor Aumovio shares with a "buy" recommendation and a target price of €44, after its spin-off from automotive equipment manufacturer Continental.



The former Continental Automotive includes, amongst other things, the German group's former brake systems, electronic displays, sensors and embedded systems businesses.



The broker highlights the potential for improved profitability through internal measures and attractive FCF unencumbered by interest expenses, all at a significant valuation discount compared to peers.