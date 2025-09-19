On Friday Deutsche Bank began to monitor shares of Aumovio, Continental's former automotive equipment subsidiary, with a buy recommendation and a target price of €50.



The analyst said that he expects a few difficult weeks on the stockmarket for the manufacturer of braking systems and electronic sensors, due to the automatic sell-offs that frequently follow a company split.



Despite this context, Aumovio stands out with a particularly strong balance sheet, with net debt close to zero, even though its operational performance remains below the average of its peers on several key indicators, Deutsche Bank continues.



However, the broker says it expects these figures to improve gradually, as Aumovio has set itself the goal of achieving an operating margin of 4% to 6% in the medium term, compared with 2.5% in 2024, as well as a cash flow higher than that of its peers, with a cash conversion rate of around 35%.



The broker believes that becoming independent from Continental should also enable Aumovio to make faster decisions regarding portfolio management and cost reduction, a move that analysts view favorably for its future development.