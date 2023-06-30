Stock Code:2409

AUO CORPORATION (FORMERLY AU OPTRONICS CORP.)

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Statements

With Independent Auditors' Review Report

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

The independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Independent Auditors' Review Report

To the Board of Directors of AUO Corporation:

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of AUO Corporation and its subsidiaries ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" of the Republic of China. A review of the consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Yu, Chi-Lung and Yu, Wan-Yuan.

KPMG

Hsinchu, Taiwan (Republic of China)

April 27, 2023

Notes to Readers

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and with the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally accepted and applied in the Republic of China.

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with Standards on Auditing as of March 31, 2023 and 2022

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Assets

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Liabilities and Equity

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Current assets:

Current liabilities:

1100

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6(1))

$

77,099,573

20

80,613,120

21

90,131,838

21

2100

Short-term borrowings (Note 6(14))

$

65,258

-

128,487

-

52,100

-

1110

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

2120

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or

current (Note 6(2))

66,130

-

365,037

-

44,153

-

losscurrent (Notes 6(2)&(8))

381,818

-

351,825

-

598,843

-

1136

Financial assets at amortized costcurrent (Note

-

-

-

-

10,257,598

3

2170

Accounts payable

37,811,552

10

41,479,524

11

54,139,611

13

6(4))

2180

Accounts payable to related parties (Note 7)

5,191,361

1

5,890,185

2

9,037,566

2

1170

Notes and accounts receivable, net (Note 6(5))

16,504,799

4

18,620,248

5

50,208,421

12

2213

Equipment and construction payable (Note 7)

6,926,525

2

7,882,627

2

4,762,292

1

1180

Accounts receivable from related parties, net (Notes

2,276,083

1

1,255,503

-

1,658,378

-

2220

Other payables to related parties (Note 7)

30,402

-

27,853

-

39,726

-

6(5)&7)

2230

Current tax liabilities

939,607

-

1,567,623

-

2,266,711

1

1210

Other receivables from related parties (Note 7)

1,367,845

-

6,139

-

1,654,610

-

2250

Provisionscurrent (Note 6(16))

519,869

-

559,654

-

873,785

-

1220

Current tax assets

85,997

-

41,186

-

87,303

-

2280

Lease liabilitiescurrent (Note 6(10))

582,891

-

583,251

-

553,339

-

130X

Inventories (Note 6(6))

28,532,985

8

30,263,713

8

37,803,024

9

2399

Other current liabilities (Notes 6(9),(18),(20)&(21))

28,304,109

8

24,812,498

6

40,716,239

9

1460

Noncurrent assets held for sale (Note 6(9))

589,572

-

586,406

-

-

-

2322

Current installments of long-term borrowings (Notes

1476

Other current financial assets (Notes 6(5),(7),(9),

4,353,052

1

4,593,094

1

1,386,574

-

6(15)&8)

12,879,918

3

13,884,634

4

13,652,805

3

(20)&8)

93,633,310

24

97,168,161

25

126,693,017

29

1479

Other current assets (Note 6(13))

3,618,230

1

3,832,361

1

4,565,260

1

Noncurrent liabilities:

134,494,266

35

140,176,807

36

197,797,159

46

2527

Contract liabilitiesnoncurrent (Note 6(20))

8,739,846

2

8,739,846

3

8,114,774

2

Noncurrent assets:

2540

Long-term borrowings, excluding current

1517

Financial assets at fair value through other

installments (Notes 6(15)&8)

90,282,122

24

72,930,817

19

44,940,317

11

comprehensive incomenoncurrent (Note 6(3))

1,716,439

-

1,900,581

1

1,439,725

-

2550

Provisionsnoncurrent (Note 6(16))

912,140

-

909,405

-

912,943

-

1550

Investments in equity-accounted investees (Notes

2570

Deferred tax liabilities

5,132,212

1

5,101,186

1

4,721,576

1

6(7)&7)

30,970,618

8

31,743,902

8

24,537,393

6

2580

Lease liabilitiesnoncurrent (Note 6(10))

8,648,197

2

8,661,640

2

8,870,351

2

1600

Property, plant and equipment (Notes 6(9),7&8)

182,390,360

48

178,833,837

46

173,755,627

40

2600

Other noncurrent liabilities

1,747,468

1

1,918,971

1

1,907,675

-

1755

Right-of-use assets (Notes 6(10)&8)

9,764,708

3

9,800,458

3

10,348,591

2

115,461,985

30

98,261,865

26

69,467,636

16

1760

Investment property (Note 6(11))

1,384,242

-

1,393,244

-

1,447,629

-

Total liabilities

209,095,295

54

195,430,026

51

196,160,653

45

1780

Intangible assets (Notes 6(8)&(12))

11,359,359

3

11,396,241

3

11,717,744

3

Equity (Note 6(18)):

1840

Deferred tax assets

6,646,973

2

6,649,457

2

6,459,648

2

Equity attributable to shareholders of AUO

1900

Other noncurrent assets (Notes 6(4),(13)&8)

5,347,715

1

4,946,147

1

4,763,004

1

Corporation :

249,580,414

65

246,663,867

64

234,469,361

54

3100

Common stock

76,993,961

20

76,993,961

20

96,242,451

22

3200

Capital surplus

55,865,525

15

61,942,210

16

60,558,041

14

3300

Retained earnings

39,173,006

10

50,078,752

13

76,265,867

18

3400

Other components of equity

(2,984,346)

(1)

(3,620,305)

(1)

(2,853,054)

(1)

3500

Treasury shares

(240,424)

-

(295,527)

-

(392,369)

-

168,807,722

44

185,099,091

48

229,820,936

53

Non-controlling interests

36XX

Non-controlling interests

6,171,663

2

6,311,557

1

6,284,931

2

Total equity

174,979,385

46

191,410,648

49

236,105,867

55

Total Assets

$

384,074,680

100

386,840,674

100

432,266,520

100

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

384,074,680

100

386,840,674

100

432,266,520

100

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with Standards on Auditing

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars, except for Earnings (loss) per share)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

4110

Revenue

Amount

%

Amount

%

$

51,663,450

101

82,386,393

101

4190

Less: sales return and discount

475,141

1

858,531

1

Net revenue (Notes 6(20)&7)

51,188,309

100

81,527,862

100

5000

Cost of sales (Notes 6(6),(10),(17),(21),(22)&7)

56,045,054

110

69,833,645

86

Gross profit (loss)

(4,856,745)

(10)

11,694,217

14

Operating expenses (Notes 6(8),(10),(17),(19),(21),(22)&7):

6100

Selling and distribution expenses

1,249,849

2

1,215,449

2

6200

General and administrative expenses

1,834,988

4

1,972,906

2

6300

Research and development expenses

3,196,016

6

3,207,665

4

Total operating expenses

6,280,853

12

6,396,020

8

Profit (loss) from operations

(11,137,598)

(22)

5,298,197

6

Non-operating income and expenses:

7100

Interest income (Note 6(23))

317,347

1

112,359

-

7010

Other income (Notes 6(23)&7)

273,017

1

481,981

1

7020

Other gains and losses (Notes 6(10)&(23))

(19,450)

-

138,212

-

7050

Finance costs (Notes 6(9)&(23))

(536,983)

(1)

(398,563)

-

7060

Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees (Note 6(7))

(189,487)

(1)

382,406

-

Total non-operating income and expenses

(155,556)

-

716,395

1

7900

Profit (loss) before income tax

(11,293,154)

(22)

6,014,592

7

7950

Less: income tax expense (benefit) (Note 6(24))

(205,899)

(1)

839,963

1

8200

Profit (loss) for the period

(11,087,255)

(21)

5,174,629

6

8300

Other comprehensive income (Notes 6(7),(18)&(24)):

8310

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

8316

Unrealized loss on equity investments at fair value through other

(9,977)

-

(13,428)

-

comprehensive income

8320

Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive income

555,744

1

(493,874)

(1)

8349

Related tax

-

-

-

-

8360

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

545,767

1

(507,302)

(1)

8361

Foreign operations - foreign currency translation differences

172,466

-

2,589,992

4

8370

Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive income

(19,049)

-

408,884

1

8399

Related tax

(38,614)

-

(525,818)

(1)

114,803

-

2,473,058

4

8300

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

660,570

1

1,965,756

3

8500

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$

(10,426,685)

(20)

7,140,385

9

Profit (loss) attributable to:

8610

Shareholders of AUO Corporation

$

(10,910,620)

(21)

5,164,376

6

8620

Non-controlling interests

$

(176,635)

-

10,253

-

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

(11,087,255)

(21)

5,174,629

6

8710

Shareholders of AUO Corporation

$

(10,269,787)

(20)

7,061,821

9

8720

Non-controlling interests

$

(156,898)

-

78,564

-

Earnings (loss) per share (NT$, Note 6(25))

(10,426,685)

(20)

7,140,385

9

$

(1.42)

0.54

9750

Basic earnings (loss) per share

9850

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(1.42)

0.52

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with Standards on Auditing

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)

Equity Attributable to Shareholders of AUO Corporation

Other Components of Equity

Unrealized

Gains (Losses)

on Financial

Assets at Fair

Equity

Capital Stock

Retained Earnings

Value through

Attributable to

Cumulative

Other

Shareholders

Non-

Common

Unappropriated

Translation

Comprehensive

Treasury

of AUO

controlling

Balance at January 1, 2022

Stock

Capital Surplus

Legal Reserve

Special Reserve

Earnings

Subtotal

Differences

Income

Subtotal

Shares

Corporation

Interests

Total Equity

$

96,242,451

60,057,001

8,427,144

3,270,303

68,972,551

80,669,998

(4,873,573)

130,391

(4,743,182)

(439,228)

231,787,040

6,179,431

237,966,471

Appropriation of earnings:

Cash dividends distributed to shareholders

-

-

-

-

(9,575,824)

(9,575,824)

-

-

-

-

(9,575,824)

-

(9,575,824)

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

5,164,376

5,164,376

-

-

-

-

5,164,376

10,253

5,174,629

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

-

-

-

-

(13,104)

(13,104)

2,404,747

(494,198)

1,910,549

-

1,897,445

68,311

1,965,756

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the

period

-

-

-

-

5,151,272

5,151,272

2,404,747

(494,198)

1,910,549

-

7,061,821

78,564

7,140,385

Donations from shareholders

-

(39)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(39)

-

(39)

Adjustments for changes in investees' equity

-

428,476

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

428,476

-

428,476

Share-based payments

-

72,603

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

46,859

119,462

1,936

121,398

Changes in non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

25,000

25,000

Disposal of equity investments measured at

fair value through other comprehensive

income

-

-

-

-

20,421

20,421

-

(20,421)

(20,421)

-

-

-

-

Balance at March 31, 2022

$

96,242,451

60,558,041

8,427,144

3,270,303

64,568,420

76,265,867

(2,468,826)

(384,228)

(2,853,054)

(392,369)

229,820,936

6,284,931

236,105,867

Balance at January 1,2023

$

76,993,961

61,942,210

13,753,412

4,743,181

31,582,159

50,078,752

(2,406,490)

(1,213,815)

(3,620,305)

(295,527)

185,099,091

6,311,557

191,410,648

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(10,910,620)

(10,910,620)

-

-

-

-

(10,910,620)

(176,635)

(11,087,255)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

-

-

38,192

38,192

96,540

506,101

602,641

-

640,833

19,737

660,570

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the

period

-

-

-

-

(10,872,428)

(10,872,428)

96,540

506,101

602,641

-

(10,269,787)

(156,898)

(10,426,685)

Capital surplus distributed by cash

-

(6,134,305)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,134,305)

-

(6,134,305)

Donations from shareholders

-

(8)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(8)

-

(8)

Differences between consideration and

carrying amount arising from acquisition or

disposal of interest in subsidiary

-

(16,137)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16,137)

16,137

-

Adjustments for changes in investees' equity

-

(4,339)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,339)

-

(4,339)

Share-based payments

-

78,104

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

55,103

133,207

867

134,074

Disposal of equity investments measured at

fair value through other comprehensive

income

-

-

-

-

(33,318)

(33,318)

-

33,318

33,318

-

-

-

-

Balance at March 31, 2023

$

76,993,961

55,865,525

13,753,412

4,743,181

20,676,413

39,173,006

(2,309,950)

(674,396)

(2,984,346)

(240,424)

168,807,722

6,171,663

174,979,385

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

