Stock Code:2409
AUO CORPORATION (FORMERLY AU OPTRONICS CORP.)
AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Financial Statements
With Independent Auditors' Review Report
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
The independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.
Independent Auditors' Review Report
To the Board of Directors of AUO Corporation:
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of AUO Corporation and its subsidiaries ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.
Scope of Review
We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" of the Republic of China. A review of the consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.
The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Yu, Chi-Lung and Yu, Wan-Yuan.
KPMG
Hsinchu, Taiwan (Republic of China)
April 27, 2023
Notes to Readers
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and with the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally accepted and applied in the Republic of China.
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with Standards on Auditing as of March 31, 2023 and 2022
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
Assets
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Liabilities and Equity
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Current assets:
Current liabilities:
1100
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6(1))
$
77,099,573
20
80,613,120
21
90,131,838
21
2100
Short-term borrowings (Note 6(14))
$
65,258
-
128,487
-
52,100
-
1110
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss－
2120
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or
current (Note 6(2))
66,130
-
365,037
-
44,153
-
loss－current (Notes 6(2)&(8))
381,818
-
351,825
-
598,843
-
1136
Financial assets at amortized cost－current (Note
-
-
-
-
10,257,598
3
2170
Accounts payable
37,811,552
10
41,479,524
11
54,139,611
13
6(4))
2180
Accounts payable to related parties (Note 7)
5,191,361
1
5,890,185
2
9,037,566
2
1170
Notes and accounts receivable, net (Note 6(5))
16,504,799
4
18,620,248
5
50,208,421
12
2213
Equipment and construction payable (Note 7)
6,926,525
2
7,882,627
2
4,762,292
1
1180
Accounts receivable from related parties, net (Notes
2,276,083
1
1,255,503
-
1,658,378
-
2220
Other payables to related parties (Note 7)
30,402
-
27,853
-
39,726
-
6(5)&7)
2230
Current tax liabilities
939,607
-
1,567,623
-
2,266,711
1
1210
Other receivables from related parties (Note 7)
1,367,845
-
6,139
-
1,654,610
-
2250
Provisions－current (Note 6(16))
519,869
-
559,654
-
873,785
-
1220
Current tax assets
85,997
-
41,186
-
87,303
-
2280
Lease liabilities－current (Note 6(10))
582,891
-
583,251
-
553,339
-
130X
Inventories (Note 6(6))
28,532,985
8
30,263,713
8
37,803,024
9
2399
Other current liabilities (Notes 6(9),(18),(20)&(21))
28,304,109
8
24,812,498
6
40,716,239
9
1460
Noncurrent assets held for sale (Note 6(9))
589,572
-
586,406
-
-
-
2322
Current installments of long-term borrowings (Notes
1476
Other current financial assets (Notes 6(5),(7),(9),
4,353,052
1
4,593,094
1
1,386,574
-
6(15)&8)
12,879,918
3
13,884,634
4
13,652,805
3
(20)&8)
93,633,310
24
97,168,161
25
126,693,017
29
1479
Other current assets (Note 6(13))
3,618,230
1
3,832,361
1
4,565,260
1
Noncurrent liabilities:
134,494,266
35
140,176,807
36
197,797,159
46
2527
Contract liabilities－noncurrent (Note 6(20))
8,739,846
2
8,739,846
3
8,114,774
2
Noncurrent assets:
2540
Long-term borrowings, excluding current
1517
Financial assets at fair value through other
installments (Notes 6(15)&8)
90,282,122
24
72,930,817
19
44,940,317
11
comprehensive income－noncurrent (Note 6(3))
1,716,439
-
1,900,581
1
1,439,725
-
2550
Provisions－noncurrent (Note 6(16))
912,140
-
909,405
-
912,943
-
1550
Investments in equity-accounted investees (Notes
2570
Deferred tax liabilities
5,132,212
1
5,101,186
1
4,721,576
1
6(7)&7)
30,970,618
8
31,743,902
8
24,537,393
6
2580
Lease liabilities－noncurrent (Note 6(10))
8,648,197
2
8,661,640
2
8,870,351
2
1600
Property, plant and equipment (Notes 6(9),7&8)
182,390,360
48
178,833,837
46
173,755,627
40
2600
Other noncurrent liabilities
1,747,468
1
1,918,971
1
1,907,675
-
1755
Right-of-use assets (Notes 6(10)&8)
9,764,708
3
9,800,458
3
10,348,591
2
115,461,985
30
98,261,865
26
69,467,636
16
1760
Investment property (Note 6(11))
1,384,242
-
1,393,244
-
1,447,629
-
Total liabilities
209,095,295
54
195,430,026
51
196,160,653
45
1780
Intangible assets (Notes 6(8)&(12))
11,359,359
3
11,396,241
3
11,717,744
3
Equity (Note 6(18)):
1840
Deferred tax assets
6,646,973
2
6,649,457
2
6,459,648
2
Equity attributable to shareholders of AUO
1900
Other noncurrent assets (Notes 6(4),(13)&8)
5,347,715
1
4,946,147
1
4,763,004
1
Corporation :
249,580,414
65
246,663,867
64
234,469,361
54
3100
Common stock
76,993,961
20
76,993,961
20
96,242,451
22
3200
Capital surplus
55,865,525
15
61,942,210
16
60,558,041
14
3300
Retained earnings
39,173,006
10
50,078,752
13
76,265,867
18
3400
Other components of equity
(2,984,346)
(1)
(3,620,305)
(1)
(2,853,054)
(1)
3500
Treasury shares
(240,424)
-
(295,527)
-
(392,369)
-
168,807,722
44
185,099,091
48
229,820,936
53
Non-controlling interests
36XX
Non-controlling interests
6,171,663
2
6,311,557
1
6,284,931
2
Total equity
174,979,385
46
191,410,648
49
236,105,867
55
Total Assets
$
384,074,680
100
386,840,674
100
432,266,520
100
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
384,074,680
100
386,840,674
100
432,266,520
100
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with Standards on Auditing
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars, except for Earnings (loss) per share)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
4110
Revenue
Amount
%
Amount
%
$
51,663,450
101
82,386,393
101
4190
Less: sales return and discount
475,141
1
858,531
1
Net revenue (Notes 6(20)&7)
51,188,309
100
81,527,862
100
5000
Cost of sales (Notes 6(6),(10),(17),(21),(22)&7)
56,045,054
110
69,833,645
86
Gross profit (loss)
(4,856,745)
(10)
11,694,217
14
Operating expenses (Notes 6(8),(10),(17),(19),(21),(22)&7):
6100
Selling and distribution expenses
1,249,849
2
1,215,449
2
6200
General and administrative expenses
1,834,988
4
1,972,906
2
6300
Research and development expenses
3,196,016
6
3,207,665
4
Total operating expenses
6,280,853
12
6,396,020
8
Profit (loss) from operations
(11,137,598)
(22)
5,298,197
6
Non-operating income and expenses:
7100
Interest income (Note 6(23))
317,347
1
112,359
-
7010
Other income (Notes 6(23)&7)
273,017
1
481,981
1
7020
Other gains and losses (Notes 6(10)&(23))
(19,450)
-
138,212
-
7050
Finance costs (Notes 6(9)&(23))
(536,983)
(1)
(398,563)
-
7060
Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees (Note 6(7))
(189,487)
(1)
382,406
-
Total non-operating income and expenses
(155,556)
-
716,395
1
7900
Profit (loss) before income tax
(11,293,154)
(22)
6,014,592
7
7950
Less: income tax expense (benefit) (Note 6(24))
(205,899)
(1)
839,963
1
8200
Profit (loss) for the period
(11,087,255)
(21)
5,174,629
6
8300
Other comprehensive income (Notes 6(7),(18)&(24)):
8310
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
8316
Unrealized loss on equity investments at fair value through other
(9,977)
-
(13,428)
-
comprehensive income
8320
Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive income
555,744
1
(493,874)
(1)
8349
Related tax
-
-
-
-
8360
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
545,767
1
(507,302)
(1)
8361
Foreign operations - foreign currency translation differences
172,466
-
2,589,992
4
8370
Equity-accounted investees - share of other comprehensive income
(19,049)
-
408,884
1
8399
Related tax
(38,614)
-
(525,818)
(1)
114,803
-
2,473,058
4
8300
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
660,570
1
1,965,756
3
8500
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
$
(10,426,685)
(20)
7,140,385
9
Profit (loss) attributable to:
8610
Shareholders of AUO Corporation
$
(10,910,620)
(21)
5,164,376
6
8620
Non-controlling interests
$
(176,635)
-
10,253
-
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
(11,087,255)
(21)
5,174,629
6
8710
Shareholders of AUO Corporation
$
(10,269,787)
(20)
7,061,821
9
8720
Non-controlling interests
$
(156,898)
-
78,564
-
Earnings (loss) per share (NT$, Note 6(25))
(10,426,685)
(20)
7,140,385
9
$
(1.42)
0.54
9750
Basic earnings (loss) per share
9850
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(1.42)
0.52
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with Standards on Auditing
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)
Equity Attributable to Shareholders of AUO Corporation
Other Components of Equity
Unrealized
Gains (Losses)
on Financial
Assets at Fair
Equity
Capital Stock
Retained Earnings
Value through
Attributable to
Cumulative
Other
Shareholders
Non-
Common
Unappropriated
Translation
Comprehensive
Treasury
of AUO
controlling
Balance at January 1, 2022
Stock
Capital Surplus
Legal Reserve
Special Reserve
Earnings
Subtotal
Differences
Income
Subtotal
Shares
Corporation
Interests
Total Equity
$
96,242,451
60,057,001
8,427,144
3,270,303
68,972,551
80,669,998
(4,873,573)
130,391
(4,743,182)
(439,228)
231,787,040
6,179,431
237,966,471
Appropriation of earnings:
Cash dividends distributed to shareholders
-
-
-
-
(9,575,824)
(9,575,824)
-
-
-
-
(9,575,824)
-
(9,575,824)
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
5,164,376
5,164,376
-
-
-
-
5,164,376
10,253
5,174,629
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
-
-
-
-
(13,104)
(13,104)
2,404,747
(494,198)
1,910,549
-
1,897,445
68,311
1,965,756
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the
period
-
-
-
-
5,151,272
5,151,272
2,404,747
(494,198)
1,910,549
-
7,061,821
78,564
7,140,385
Donations from shareholders
-
(39)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(39)
-
(39)
Adjustments for changes in investees' equity
-
428,476
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
428,476
-
428,476
Share-based payments
-
72,603
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,859
119,462
1,936
121,398
Changes in non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
25,000
25,000
Disposal of equity investments measured at
fair value through other comprehensive
income
-
-
-
-
20,421
20,421
-
(20,421)
(20,421)
-
-
-
-
Balance at March 31, 2022
$
96,242,451
60,558,041
8,427,144
3,270,303
64,568,420
76,265,867
(2,468,826)
(384,228)
(2,853,054)
(392,369)
229,820,936
6,284,931
236,105,867
Balance at January 1,2023
$
76,993,961
61,942,210
13,753,412
4,743,181
31,582,159
50,078,752
(2,406,490)
(1,213,815)
(3,620,305)
(295,527)
185,099,091
6,311,557
191,410,648
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(10,910,620)
(10,910,620)
-
-
-
-
(10,910,620)
(176,635)
(11,087,255)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
38,192
38,192
96,540
506,101
602,641
-
640,833
19,737
660,570
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the
period
-
-
-
-
(10,872,428)
(10,872,428)
96,540
506,101
602,641
-
(10,269,787)
(156,898)
(10,426,685)
Capital surplus distributed by cash
-
(6,134,305)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,134,305)
-
(6,134,305)
Donations from shareholders
-
(8)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8)
-
(8)
Differences between consideration and
carrying amount arising from acquisition or
disposal of interest in subsidiary
-
(16,137)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16,137)
16,137
-
Adjustments for changes in investees' equity
-
(4,339)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,339)
-
(4,339)
Share-based payments
-
78,104
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
55,103
133,207
867
134,074
Disposal of equity investments measured at
fair value through other comprehensive
income
-
-
-
-
(33,318)
(33,318)
-
33,318
33,318
-
-
-
-
Balance at March 31, 2023
$
76,993,961
55,865,525
13,753,412
4,743,181
20,676,413
39,173,006
(2,309,950)
(674,396)
(2,984,346)
(240,424)
168,807,722
6,171,663
174,979,385
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
