AUO Corporation
2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Meeting Agenda
(Translation)
Date: May 30, 2024
NOTES TO SHAREHOLDERS:
- For the Company's 2023 annual report, please refer to the Company's website athttps://www.auo.com/en-global/shareholder_information/index
- For the significant differences in the corporate governance between the practices of US and ROC, please refer to the above path of the Company's website.
- Shareholders who wish to obtain the 2023 annual report may request a copy to be sent, free of charge, by contacting the Depositary at 1-888-301-6618orhttps://app.irdirect.net/company/49733/hotline/
- Minutes of the Company's 2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting will be available on the Company's website within 20 days after the Meeting athttps://www.auo.com/en- global/shareholder_information/index
Table of Contents
Meeting Procedure
II. Meeting Agenda
- Attachments
- 2023 Business Report
- The communication between independent directors and the head of internal audit
- Audit Committee's Review Report
- Independent Auditors' Report and 2023 Parent Company Only Financial Statements
- Independent Auditors' Report and 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements
- 2023 Earnings Distribution Proposal
- Comparison table for the Rules for the Election of Directors g before and after the amendment
IV. Appendices
- Articles of Incorporation
- AUO Rules and Procedures for Shareholders' Meeting
- Shareholding of Directors
------Disclaimer----
THIS IS A TRANSLATION OF THE AGENDA FOR THE 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF AUO CORPORATION. THE TRANSLATION IS FOR REFERENCE ONLY. IF THERE IS ANY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN THE ENGLISH VERSION AND CHINESE VERSION, THE CHINESE VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.
I. Meeting Procedure
AUO Corporation
2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Procedure
- Call Meeting to Order
- Chair's Address
- Report Items
- Recognition Items
- Discussion Items
- Extraordinary Motions
- Meeting Adjourn
II. Meeting Agenda
AUO Corporation
2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Agenda
Method of Convening the Meeting: Hybrid Shareholders' Meeting
Time: 9:30 a.m., May 30, 2024, Thursday
Place : Meeting Room in AUO's Headquarter
(No. 1, Gongye E. 3rd Rd., East Dist., Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu City)
E-Meeting Platform： "E-Voting platform" by Taiwan Depositary & Clearing Corporation （https:// stockservices.tdcc.com.tw）
Attendants: All shareholders or their proxy holders
Chair: Shuang-Lang (Paul) Peng, Chairman
- Chair's Address
- Report Items
- To report the business of 2023
- Audit Committee's Review Report and Communication between members of Audit Committee and head of Internal Audit
- To report the cash distribution from capital surplus
- To report 2023 directors' remuneration
- Recognition Items
- To accept 2023 Business Report and Financial Statements
- To accept the proposal for the distribution of 2023 earnings
- Discussion Items
- To amendment the Rules for the Election of Directors
- Extraordinary Motions
- Meeting Adjourn
Report Items
To report the business of 2023
Explanation: The 2023 Business Report is attached hereto as Attachment 1 (Pages 10-12).
- Audit Committee's Review Report and Communication between members of Audit Committee and head of Internal Audit
Explanation: The Audit Committee's Review Report is attached hereto as Attachment 2 (Page 13). Please refer to Page 29 in 2023 Annual Report for the communication between members of Audit Committee and head of Internal Audit.
- To report the cash distribution from capital surplus Explanation:
- It is proposed to distribute NT$6,901,092, 875 from capital surplus of the issuing premium of the par value of the common share pursuant to Article 241 of the Company Act (NT$0.9 for every common share, i.e. NT$900 for every 1,000 common shares held).
- It is proposed that the Chair of Board of Directors shall be authorized to determine the record date for the distribution. In the event that changes in the Company's share capital affect the number of shares outstanding, resulting in adjustments to the cash distribution ratio for shareholders, the Chair of Board of Directors is authorized to adjust the distribution ratio based on the actual number of shares outstanding on the distribution base date.
- The distribution will be based on the list of shareholders registered as of the record date of cash distribution of capital surplus. The distribution to each shareholder will be paid to the rounded- down full NT dollar. Amounts less than one whole NT dollar are rounded-down to the nearest NT dollar. The aggregate unpaid cash distribution resulting from the above rounded-down, will be distributed to shareholders in the descending order of decimal point and the ascending order of shareholder account numbers, until the total amount of the approved cash distribution has been fully distributed.
4. To report 2023 directors' remuneration
Explanation:
- No directors' remunerations distributed by the Company in 2023 fiscal year.
- The compensation to directors, compensation policy, amount and content please refer to Pages 19-20 in 2023 Annual Report.
Recognition Items
1. To accept 2023 Business Report and Financial Statements (proposed by the Board) Explanation:
- The 2023 Financial Statements were audited by the independent auditors, Yu, Chi-Lung and Yu, Wan-Yuan of KPMG.
- For the 2023 Business Report, Independent Auditors' Report, and the 2023 Financial Statements, please refer to Attachments 1 and 3-4 (Pages 10-12 and Pages 14-31).
Resolution:
2. To accept the proposal for the distribution of 2023 earnings (proposed by the Board) Explanation:
- The beginning balance of Unappropriated Retained Earnings was NT$32,705,034,866, after adding Change in Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Plan deducting Disposal of Equity Instruments at Fair Value through, Net Loss after tax of 2023 and Allowance for Special Reserve, the retained earnings in 2023 available for distribution is NT$13,661,429,290.
- Not to distribute cash dividends for 2023.
- The proposal for 2023 earnings distribution, please refer to Attachment 5 (Page 32).
Resolution:
Discussion Items
1. To amendment the Rules for the Election of Directors (proposed by the Board) Explanation:
- The Company has adopted the candidate nomination system for the election of directors. Shareholders are required to elect directors from the list of nominees provided in the roast of candidates. From the roast of candidates, shareholders will obtain relevant information of each candidate. Therefore, it is proposed to delete relevant requirements for identifying candidates by shareholders' account number or ID number.
- Comparison table for before and after the amendment is attached hereto as Attachment 6 (Pages 33&34).
Resolution:
Extraordinary Motions
Meeting Adjourn
III. Attachments
Attachments
