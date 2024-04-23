It is proposed to distribute NT$6,901,092, 875 from capital surplus of the issuing premium of the par value of the common share pursuant to Article 241 of the Company Act (NT$0.9 for every common share, i.e. NT$900 for every 1,000 common shares held).

It is proposed that the Chair of Board of Directors shall be authorized to determine the record date for the distribution. In the event that changes in the Company's share capital affect the number of shares outstanding, resulting in adjustments to the cash distribution ratio for shareholders, the Chair of Board of Directors is authorized to adjust the distribution ratio based on the actual number of shares outstanding on the distribution base date.