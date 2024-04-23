The Board of the Company approved the cash distribution from capital surplus to shareholders NT$ 6,901,092,875 (NT$0.9 per common share that is NT$ 900 per thousand shares). If the distribution ratio is adjusted due to change of the Company's total number of outstanding common shares it is proposed that the Chairman of Board of Directors is authorized to adjust the ratio of cash distribution to be distributed to each common share based on the total amount approved by the Board of Director and the actual number of common shares outstanding on the record date for distribution.