AUO Corporation
Meeting Notice for 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting
(Summary Translation)
-
Information of the Meeting
Method of Convening the Meeting: Hybrid Shareholders' Meeting
Time: 09:30 a.m., May 30, 2024 (Thursday)
Place: Meeting Room in AUO's Corporate Headquarters
(No. 1, Gongye E. 3rd Rd., East Dist., Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu City 300091, Taiwan, R.O.C.)
- The agenda for the Meeting is as follows:
- Report Items
- To report the business of 2023
- Audit Committee's Review Report and Communication between members of Audit Committee and head of Internal Audit
- To report the cash distribution from capital surplus
- To report 2023 directors' remuneration
- Recognition Items
- To accept 2023 Business Report and Financial Statements
- To accept the proposal for the distribution of 2023 earnings
- Discussion Items
- To amendment the Rules for the Election of Directors
- The Board of the Company approved the cash distribution from capital surplus to shareholders NT$ 6,901,092,875 (NT$0.9 per common share that is NT$ 900 per thousand shares). If the distribution ratio is adjusted due to change of the Company's total number of outstanding common shares it is proposed that the Chairman of Board of Directors is authorized to adjust the ratio of cash distribution to be distributed to each common share based on the total amount approved by the Board of Director and the actual number of common shares outstanding on the record date for distribution.
IV. (Omitted - not applicable to ADR holders)
-
(Omitted - not applicable to ADR holders)
VI. (Omitted - not applicable to ADR holders)
VII. (Omitted - not applicable to ADR holders)
VIII. (Omitted - not applicable to ADR holders)
IX. (Omitted - not applicable to ADR holders)
- (Omitted - not applicable to ADR holders)
Sincerely,
Board of Directors
AUO Corporation
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 07:27:08 UTC.