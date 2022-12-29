AUO : 3Q2022(English)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Independent Auditors' Review Report
To the Board of Directors of AUO Corporation:
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of AUO Corporation (formerly AU Optronics Corp.) and its subsidiaries ("the Company") as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, as well as the changes in equity and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.
Scope of Review
We conducted our reviews in accordance with Statement of Auditing Standard 65, " Review of Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" . A review of the consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, and its consolidated financial performance for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, as well as its consolidated cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.
The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Yu, Chi-Lung and Yu, Wan-Yuan.
KPMG
Hsinchu, Taiwan (Republic of China)
October 26, 2022
Notes to Readers
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and with the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally accepted and applied in the Republic of China.
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards as of September 30, 2022 and 2021
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Assets
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Current assets:
1100
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6(1))
$
80,613,403
21
79,944,686
19
87,922,001
21
1110
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss－
current (Note 6(2))
595,797
-
159,270
-
38,873
-
1136
Financial assets at amortised cost－current (Note
-
-
10,000,000
2
10,000,000
2
6(4))
1170
Notes and accounts receivable, net (Note 6(5))
18,122,805
5
59,093,573
14
63,924,293
15
1180
Accounts receivable from related parties, net (Notes
1,161,687
-
2,479,395
1
1,719,905
-
6(5)&7)
1210
Other receivables from related parties (Note 7)
6,598
-
20,699
-
9,090
-
1220
Current tax assets
78,037
-
60,802
-
188,421
-
130X
Inventories (Note 6(6))
29,813,800
8
34,489,088
8
34,736,308
8
1460
Noncurrent assets held for sale (Note 6(9))
-
-
-
-
171,769
-
1476
Other current financial assets (Notes 6(5),(7),(9),
3,710,906
1
2,186,682
-
708,034
-
(20)&8)
1479
Other current assets (Note 6(13))
4,670,688
1
3,592,203
1
4,527,776
1
138,773,721
36
192,026,398
45
203,946,470
47
Noncurrent assets:
1517
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income－noncurrent (Note 6(3))
1,541,447
-
1,308,157
-
738,513
-
1550
Investments in equity-accounted investees (Notes
6(7)&7)
31,873,635
8
25,447,133
6
22,093,920
5
1600
Property, plant and equipment (Notes 6(9),7&8)
179,351,456
47
171,222,045
40
173,211,642
40
1755
Right-of-use assets (Notes 6(10)&8)
10,259,216
3
10,638,373
3
10,728,440
3
1760
Investment property (Note 6(11))
1,407,497
-
1,437,692
-
1,453,466
-
1780
Intangible assets (Note 6(12))
12,561,381
3
11,756,955
3
12,756,737
3
1840
Deferred tax assets
6,584,764
2
6,466,588
2
6,016,585
1
1900
Other noncurrent assets (Notes 6(4),(13)&8)
4,912,422
1
4,507,705
1
4,142,067
1
248,491,818
64
232,784,648
55
231,141,370
53
Total Assets
$ 387,265,539 100
424,811,046 100
435,087,840 100
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Liabilities and Equity
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Current liabilities:
2100
Short-term borrowings (Note 6(14))
$
180,391
-
45,324
-
30,000
-
2120
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or
loss－current (Notes 6(2)&8)
831,018
-
132,797
-
246,582
-
2170
Notes and accounts payable
33,784,974
9
54,574,143
13
53,520,811
12
2180
Accounts payable to related parties (Note 7)
4,621,539
1
8,825,361
2
8,242,188
2
2213
Equipment and construction payable (Note 7)
6,349,903
2
4,317,199
1
3,364,154
1
2220
Other payables to related parties (Note 7)
49,289
-
72,411
-
21,859
-
2230
Current tax liabilities
2,650,330
1
2,607,235
1
3,440,319
1
2250
Provisions－current (Note 6(16))
819,687
-
942,290
-
638,647
-
2280
Lease liabilities－current (Note 6(10))
577,567
-
534,706
-
515,490
-
2399
Other current liabilities (Notes 6(8),(9),(20)&(21))
24,477,455
6
34,869,439
8
27,891,099
6
2322
Current installments of long-term borrowings
(Notes 6(15)&8)
9,261,745
3
16,833,597
4
25,218,210
6
2522
Capital reduction payable (Note 6(18))
19,248,490
5
-
-
-
-
102,852,388
27
123,754,502
29
123,129,359
28
Noncurrent liabilities:
2527
Contract liabilities－nonccurrent (Note 6(20))
6,864,630
2
8,739,846
2
9,989,990
2
2540
Long-term borrowings, excluding current
installments (Notes 6(15)&8)
58,331,924
15
37,821,267
9
44,334,029
10
2550
Provisions－noncurrent (Note 6(16))
882,659
-
946,018
-
980,054
-
2570
Deferred tax liabilities
5,046,831
1
4,224,720
1
3,073,373
1
2580
Lease liabilities－noncurrent (Note 6(10))
8,785,638
2
9,190,535
2
9,273,142
2
2600
Other noncurrent liabilities
1,834,035
1
2,167,687
1
2,025,083
1
81,745,717
21
63,090,073
15
69,675,671
16
Total liabilities
184,598,105
48
186,844,575
44
192,805,030
44
Equity (Notes 6(7)&(18)):
Equity attributable to shareholders of AUO
Corporation:
3100
Common stock
76,993,961
20
96,242,451
23
96,242,451
22
3200
Capital surplus
61,899,611
16
60,057,001
14
61,195,362
14
3300
Retained earnings
60,226,540
16
80,669,998
19
77,692,901
18
3400
Other components of equity
(2,189,532)
(1)
(4,743,182)
(1)
(4,918,229)
(1)
3500
Treasury shares
(392,370)
-
(439,228)
-
(439,228)
-
196,538,210
51
231,787,040
55
229,773,257
53
Non-controlling interests
36XX
Non-controlling interests
6,129,224
1
6,179,431
1
12,509,553
3
Total equity
202,667,434
52
237,966,471
56
242,282,810
56
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
387,265,539
100
424,811,046
100
435,087,840
100
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
(Expressed in
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 thousands of New Taiwan dollars, except for Earnings per share)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
4110
Revenue
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
$
50,571,418
102
100,073,058
101
196,625,449
101
279,575,396
101
4190
Less: sales return and discount
839,077
2
1,018,072
1
2,480,804
1
1,924,291
1
Net revenue (Notes 6(20)&7)
49,732,341
100
99,054,986
100
194,144,645
100
277,651,105
100
5000
Cost of sales (Notes 6(6),(10),(17),(21),(22)&7)
56,996,483
115
71,641,561
72
187,989,812
97
204,485,703
74
Gross profit (loss)
(7,264,142)
(15)
27,413,425
28
6,154,833
3
73,165,402
26
Operating expenses (Notes
6(10),(17),(19),(21),(22)&7):
6100
Selling and distribution expenses
1,237,583
3
1,300,024
1
3,656,660
2
3,767,318
1
6200
General and administrative expenses
1,997,899
4
2,355,190
3
5,954,968
3
7,078,718
3
6300
Research and development expenses
3,215,007
6
3,331,479
3
9,604,693
5
9,589,302
3
Total operating expenses
6,450,489
13
6,986,693
7
19,216,321
10
20,435,338
7
Profit (loss) from operations
(13,714,631)
(28)
20,426,732
21
(13,061,488)
(7)
52,730,064
19
Non-operating income and expenses:
7100
Interest income (Note 6(23))
199,303
-
98,359
-
483,127
-
329,138
-
7010
Other income (Notes 6(10),(23)&7)
1,181,323
2
283,936
-
2,392,287
1
862,710
1
7020
Other gains and losses (Notes 6(23))
(37,881)
-
78,461
-
38,280
-
555,294
-
7050
Finance costs (Notes 6(9)&(23))
(330,927)
-
(522,899)
-
(1,004,896)
-
(1,809,106)
(1)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (Note
7060
6(7))
1,301,391
3
526,184
-
2,122,458
1
1,681,740
1
Total non-operating income and expenses
2,313,209
5
464,041
-
4,031,256
2
1,619,776
1
7900
Profit (loss) before income tax
(11,401,422)
(23)
20,890,773
21
(9,030,232)
(5)
54,349,840
20
7950
Less: income tax expense (benefit) (Note 6(24))
(911,660)
(2)
926,890
1
1,982,117
1
2,681,986
1
Profit (loss) for the period
8200
(10,489,762)
(21)
19,963,883
20
(11,012,349)
(6)
51,667,854
19
8300
Other comprehensive income (Notes 6(7),(18)&(24)):
8310
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or
loss
8316
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments at
fair value through other comprehensive income
(24,586)
-
(6,059)
-
(72,102)
-
(29,579)
-
8320
Equity-accounted investees - share of other
comprehensive income
(239,547)
(1)
(665,453)
-
(1,374,883)
-
(619,473)
-
8360
Items that are or may be reclassified
(264,133)
(1)
(671,512)
-
(1,446,985)
-
(649,052)
-
subsequently to profit or loss
8361
Foreign operations - foreign currency translation
differences
2,024,850
4
141,908
-
4,163,566
2
(1,304,618)
(1)
8370
Equity-accounted investees - share of other
comprehensive income
405,860
1
(67,819)
-
775,567
-
(29,880)
-
8399
Related tax
(389,637)
(1)
(26,353)
-
(849,661)
-
207,115
-
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
2,041,073
4
47,736
-
4,089,472
2
(1,127,383)
(1)
8300
1,776,940
3
(623,776)
-
2,642,487
2
(1,776,435)
(1)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
$
8500
(8,712,822)
(18)
19,340,107
20
(8,369,862)
(4)
49,891,419
18
Profit (loss) attributable to:
8610
Shareholders of AUO Corporation
$
(10,425,620)
(21)
19,310,255
19
(10,893,703)
(6)
50,675,294
18
8620
Non-controlling interests
$
(64,142)
-
653,628
1
(118,646)
-
992,560
1
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
(10,489,762)
(21)
19,963,883
20
(11,012,349)
(6)
51,667,854
19
8710
Shareholders of AUO Corporation
$
(8,699,016)
(18)
18,658,363
19
(8,313,984)
(4)
49,039,167
18
8720
Non-controlling interests
$
(13,806)
-
681,744
1
(55,878)
-
852,252
-
Earnings (loss) per share (NT$, Note 6(25))
(8,712,822)
(18)
19,340,107
20
(8,369,862)
(4)
49,891,419
18
$
(1.23)
2.03
(1.18)
5.33
9750
Basic earnings (loss) per share
9850
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(1.23)
2.01
(1.18)
5.17
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
4
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)
Equity Attributable to Shareholders of AUO Corporation
Other Components of Equity
Unrealized
Gains (Losses)
on Financial
Assets at Fair
Equity
Capital Stock
Retained Earnings
Value through
Attributable to
Cumulative
Other
Shareholders
Non-
Common
Unappropriated
Translation
Comprehensive
Treasury
of AUO
controlling
Balance at January 1, 2021
Stock
Capital Surplus
Legal Reserve
Special Reserve
Earnings
Subtotal
Differences
Income
Subtotal
Shares
Corporation
Interests
Total Equity
$
96,242,451
60,587,684
7,691,688
2,005,384
20,561,210
30,258,282
(3,206,520)
(63,783)
(3,270,303)
(1,013,423)
182,804,691
10,985,674
193,790,365
Appropriation of earnings:
Legal reserve
-
-
735,456
-
(735,456)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Special reserve
-
-
-
1,264,919
(1,264,919)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends distributed to shareholders
-
-
-
-
(2,850,967)
(2,850,967)
-
-
-
-
(2,850,967)
-
(2,850,967)
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
50,675,294
50,675,294
-
-
-
-
50,675,294
992,560
51,667,854
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
-
-
-
-
(8,195)
(8,195)
(987,075)
(640,857)
(1,627,932)
-
(1,636,127)
(140,308)
(1,776,435)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the
period
-
-
-
-
50,667,099
50,667,099
(987,075)
(640,857)
(1,627,932)
-
49,039,167
852,252
49,891,419
Changes in deemed contributions from
shareholders
-
(159)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(159)
-
(159)
Adjustments for changes in investees' equity
-
(217,146)
-
-
(401,507)
(401,507)
-
-
-
-
(618,653)
-
(618,653)
Share-based payments
-
824,983
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
574,195
1,399,178
2,913
1,402,091
Changes in non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
668,714
668,714
Disposal of equity investments measured at
fair value through other comprehensive
income
-
-
-
-
19,994
19,994
-
(19,994)
(19,994)
-
-
-
-
Balance at September 30, 2021
$
96,242,451
61,195,362
8,427,144
3,270,303
65,995,454
77,692,901
(4,193,595)
(724,634)
(4,918,229)
(439,228)
229,773,257
12,509,553
242,282,810
Balance at January 1, 2022
$
96,242,451
60,057,001
8,427,144
3,270,303
68,972,551
80,669,998
(4,873,573)
130,391
(4,743,182)
(439,228)
231,787,040
6,179,431
237,966,471
Appropriation of earnings:
Legal reserve
-
-
5,326,268
-
(5,326,268)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Special reserve
-
-
-
1,472,878
(1,472,878)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends distributed to shareholders
-
-
-
-
(9,575,824)
(9,575,824)
-
-
-
-
(9,575,824)
-
(9,575,824)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(10,893,703)
(10,893,703)
-
-
-
-
(10,893,703)
(118,646)
(11,012,349)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
-
-
-
-
(14,987)
(14,987)
4,026,704
(1,431,998)
2,594,706
-
2,579,719
62,768
2,642,487
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the
period
-
-
-
-
(10,908,690)
(10,908,690)
4,026,704
(1,431,998)
2,594,706
-
(8,313,984)
(55,878)
(8,369,862)
Changes in deemed contributions from
shareholders
-
(114)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(114)
-
(114)
Adjustments for changes in investees' equity
-
1,770,121
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,770,121
14
1,770,135
Capital reduction
(19,248,490)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(19,248,490)
-
(19,248,490)
Share-based payments
-
72,603
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,858
119,461
8,181
127,642
Changes in non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,524)
(2,524)
Disposal of equity investments measured at
fair value through other comprehensive
income
-
-
-
-
41,056
41,056
-
(41,056)
(41,056)
-
-
-
-
Balance at September 30, 2022
$
76,993,961
61,899,611
13,753,412
4,743,181
41,729,947
60,226,540
(846,869)
(1,342,663)
(2,189,532)
(392,370)
196,538,210
6,129,224
202,667,434
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
