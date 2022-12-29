Advanced search
    2409   TW0002409000

AUO CORPORATION

(2409)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
15.15 TWD   -2.26%
AUO : 3Q2022(English)

12/29/2022 | 02:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stock Code:2409

AUO CORPORATION (FORMERLY AU OPTRONICS CORP.)

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Statements

With Independent Auditors' Review Report

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

The independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Independent Auditors' Review Report

To the Board of Directors of AUO Corporation:

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of AUO Corporation (formerly AU Optronics Corp.) and its subsidiaries ("the Company") as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, as well as the changes in equity and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

We conducted our reviews in accordance with Statement of Auditing Standard 65, " Review of Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" . A review of the consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, and its consolidated financial performance for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, as well as its consolidated cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Yu, Chi-Lung and Yu, Wan-Yuan.

KPMG

Hsinchu, Taiwan (Republic of China)

October 26, 2022

Notes to Readers

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and with the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally accepted and applied in the Republic of China.

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards as of September 30, 2022 and 2021

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Assets

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Current assets:

1100

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6(1))

$

80,613,403

21

79,944,686

19

87,922,001

21

1110

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

current (Note 6(2))

595,797

-

159,270

-

38,873

-

1136

Financial assets at amortised costcurrent (Note

-

-

10,000,000

2

10,000,000

2

6(4))

1170

Notes and accounts receivable, net (Note 6(5))

18,122,805

5

59,093,573

14

63,924,293

15

1180

Accounts receivable from related parties, net (Notes

1,161,687

-

2,479,395

1

1,719,905

-

6(5)&7)

1210

Other receivables from related parties (Note 7)

6,598

-

20,699

-

9,090

-

1220

Current tax assets

78,037

-

60,802

-

188,421

-

130X

Inventories (Note 6(6))

29,813,800

8

34,489,088

8

34,736,308

8

1460

Noncurrent assets held for sale (Note 6(9))

-

-

-

-

171,769

-

1476

Other current financial assets (Notes 6(5),(7),(9),

3,710,906

1

2,186,682

-

708,034

-

(20)&8)

1479

Other current assets (Note 6(13))

4,670,688

1

3,592,203

1

4,527,776

1

138,773,721

36

192,026,398

45

203,946,470

47

Noncurrent assets:

1517

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive incomenoncurrent (Note 6(3))

1,541,447

-

1,308,157

-

738,513

-

1550

Investments in equity-accounted investees (Notes

6(7)&7)

31,873,635

8

25,447,133

6

22,093,920

5

1600

Property, plant and equipment (Notes 6(9),7&8)

179,351,456

47

171,222,045

40

173,211,642

40

1755

Right-of-use assets (Notes 6(10)&8)

10,259,216

3

10,638,373

3

10,728,440

3

1760

Investment property (Note 6(11))

1,407,497

-

1,437,692

-

1,453,466

-

1780

Intangible assets (Note 6(12))

12,561,381

3

11,756,955

3

12,756,737

3

1840

Deferred tax assets

6,584,764

2

6,466,588

2

6,016,585

1

1900

Other noncurrent assets (Notes 6(4),(13)&8)

4,912,422

1

4,507,705

1

4,142,067

1

248,491,818

64

232,784,648

55

231,141,370

53

Total Assets

$ 387,265,539 100

424,811,046 100

435,087,840 100

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Liabilities and Equity

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Current liabilities:

2100

Short-term borrowings (Note 6(14))

$

180,391

-

45,324

-

30,000

-

2120

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or

losscurrent (Notes 6(2)&8)

831,018

-

132,797

-

246,582

-

2170

Notes and accounts payable

33,784,974

9

54,574,143

13

53,520,811

12

2180

Accounts payable to related parties (Note 7)

4,621,539

1

8,825,361

2

8,242,188

2

2213

Equipment and construction payable (Note 7)

6,349,903

2

4,317,199

1

3,364,154

1

2220

Other payables to related parties (Note 7)

49,289

-

72,411

-

21,859

-

2230

Current tax liabilities

2,650,330

1

2,607,235

1

3,440,319

1

2250

Provisionscurrent (Note 6(16))

819,687

-

942,290

-

638,647

-

2280

Lease liabilitiescurrent (Note 6(10))

577,567

-

534,706

-

515,490

-

2399

Other current liabilities (Notes 6(8),(9),(20)&(21))

24,477,455

6

34,869,439

8

27,891,099

6

2322

Current installments of long-term borrowings

(Notes 6(15)&8)

9,261,745

3

16,833,597

4

25,218,210

6

2522

Capital reduction payable (Note 6(18))

19,248,490

5

-

-

-

-

102,852,388

27

123,754,502

29

123,129,359

28

Noncurrent liabilities:

2527

Contract liabilitiesnonccurrent (Note 6(20))

6,864,630

2

8,739,846

2

9,989,990

2

2540

Long-term borrowings, excluding current

installments (Notes 6(15)&8)

58,331,924

15

37,821,267

9

44,334,029

10

2550

Provisionsnoncurrent (Note 6(16))

882,659

-

946,018

-

980,054

-

2570

Deferred tax liabilities

5,046,831

1

4,224,720

1

3,073,373

1

2580

Lease liabilitiesnoncurrent (Note 6(10))

8,785,638

2

9,190,535

2

9,273,142

2

2600

Other noncurrent liabilities

1,834,035

1

2,167,687

1

2,025,083

1

81,745,717

21

63,090,073

15

69,675,671

16

Total liabilities

184,598,105

48

186,844,575

44

192,805,030

44

Equity (Notes 6(7)&(18)):

Equity attributable to shareholders of AUO

Corporation:

3100

Common stock

76,993,961

20

96,242,451

23

96,242,451

22

3200

Capital surplus

61,899,611

16

60,057,001

14

61,195,362

14

3300

Retained earnings

60,226,540

16

80,669,998

19

77,692,901

18

3400

Other components of equity

(2,189,532)

(1)

(4,743,182)

(1)

(4,918,229)

(1)

3500

Treasury shares

(392,370)

-

(439,228)

-

(439,228)

-

196,538,210

51

231,787,040

55

229,773,257

53

Non-controlling interests

36XX

Non-controlling interests

6,129,224

1

6,179,431

1

12,509,553

3

Total equity

202,667,434

52

237,966,471

56

242,282,810

56

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

387,265,539

100

424,811,046

100

435,087,840

100

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

(Expressed in

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 thousands of New Taiwan dollars, except for Earnings per share)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

4110

Revenue

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

$

50,571,418

102

100,073,058

101

196,625,449

101

279,575,396

101

4190

Less: sales return and discount

839,077

2

1,018,072

1

2,480,804

1

1,924,291

1

Net revenue (Notes 6(20)&7)

49,732,341

100

99,054,986

100

194,144,645

100

277,651,105

100

5000

Cost of sales (Notes 6(6),(10),(17),(21),(22)&7)

56,996,483

115

71,641,561

72

187,989,812

97

204,485,703

74

Gross profit (loss)

(7,264,142)

(15)

27,413,425

28

6,154,833

3

73,165,402

26

Operating expenses (Notes

6(10),(17),(19),(21),(22)&7):

6100

Selling and distribution expenses

1,237,583

3

1,300,024

1

3,656,660

2

3,767,318

1

6200

General and administrative expenses

1,997,899

4

2,355,190

3

5,954,968

3

7,078,718

3

6300

Research and development expenses

3,215,007

6

3,331,479

3

9,604,693

5

9,589,302

3

Total operating expenses

6,450,489

13

6,986,693

7

19,216,321

10

20,435,338

7

Profit (loss) from operations

(13,714,631)

(28)

20,426,732

21

(13,061,488)

(7)

52,730,064

19

Non-operating income and expenses:

7100

Interest income (Note 6(23))

199,303

-

98,359

-

483,127

-

329,138

-

7010

Other income (Notes 6(10),(23)&7)

1,181,323

2

283,936

-

2,392,287

1

862,710

1

7020

Other gains and losses (Notes 6(23))

(37,881)

-

78,461

-

38,280

-

555,294

-

7050

Finance costs (Notes 6(9)&(23))

(330,927)

-

(522,899)

-

(1,004,896)

-

(1,809,106)

(1)

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (Note

7060

6(7))

1,301,391

3

526,184

-

2,122,458

1

1,681,740

1

Total non-operating income and expenses

2,313,209

5

464,041

-

4,031,256

2

1,619,776

1

7900

Profit (loss) before income tax

(11,401,422)

(23)

20,890,773

21

(9,030,232)

(5)

54,349,840

20

7950

Less: income tax expense (benefit) (Note 6(24))

(911,660)

(2)

926,890

1

1,982,117

1

2,681,986

1

Profit (loss) for the period

8200

(10,489,762)

(21)

19,963,883

20

(11,012,349)

(6)

51,667,854

19

8300

Other comprehensive income (Notes 6(7),(18)&(24)):

8310

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or

loss

8316

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments at

fair value through other comprehensive income

(24,586)

-

(6,059)

-

(72,102)

-

(29,579)

-

8320

Equity-accounted investees - share of other

comprehensive income

(239,547)

(1)

(665,453)

-

(1,374,883)

-

(619,473)

-

8360

Items that are or may be reclassified

(264,133)

(1)

(671,512)

-

(1,446,985)

-

(649,052)

-

subsequently to profit or loss

8361

Foreign operations - foreign currency translation

differences

2,024,850

4

141,908

-

4,163,566

2

(1,304,618)

(1)

8370

Equity-accounted investees - share of other

comprehensive income

405,860

1

(67,819)

-

775,567

-

(29,880)

-

8399

Related tax

(389,637)

(1)

(26,353)

-

(849,661)

-

207,115

-

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

2,041,073

4

47,736

-

4,089,472

2

(1,127,383)

(1)

8300

1,776,940

3

(623,776)

-

2,642,487

2

(1,776,435)

(1)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$

8500

(8,712,822)

(18)

19,340,107

20

(8,369,862)

(4)

49,891,419

18

Profit (loss) attributable to:

8610

Shareholders of AUO Corporation

$

(10,425,620)

(21)

19,310,255

19

(10,893,703)

(6)

50,675,294

18

8620

Non-controlling interests

$

(64,142)

-

653,628

1

(118,646)

-

992,560

1

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

(10,489,762)

(21)

19,963,883

20

(11,012,349)

(6)

51,667,854

19

8710

Shareholders of AUO Corporation

$

(8,699,016)

(18)

18,658,363

19

(8,313,984)

(4)

49,039,167

18

8720

Non-controlling interests

$

(13,806)

-

681,744

1

(55,878)

-

852,252

-

Earnings (loss) per share (NT$, Note 6(25))

(8,712,822)

(18)

19,340,107

20

(8,369,862)

(4)

49,891,419

18

$

(1.23)

2.03

(1.18)

5.33

9750

Basic earnings (loss) per share

9850

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(1.23)

2.01

(1.18)

5.17

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

4

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

Reviewed only, not audited in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)

Equity Attributable to Shareholders of AUO Corporation

Other Components of Equity

Unrealized

Gains (Losses)

on Financial

Assets at Fair

Equity

Capital Stock

Retained Earnings

Value through

Attributable to

Cumulative

Other

Shareholders

Non-

Common

Unappropriated

Translation

Comprehensive

Treasury

of AUO

controlling

Balance at January 1, 2021

Stock

Capital Surplus

Legal Reserve

Special Reserve

Earnings

Subtotal

Differences

Income

Subtotal

Shares

Corporation

Interests

Total Equity

$

96,242,451

60,587,684

7,691,688

2,005,384

20,561,210

30,258,282

(3,206,520)

(63,783)

(3,270,303)

(1,013,423)

182,804,691

10,985,674

193,790,365

Appropriation of earnings:

Legal reserve

-

-

735,456

-

(735,456)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Special reserve

-

-

-

1,264,919

(1,264,919)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends distributed to shareholders

-

-

-

-

(2,850,967)

(2,850,967)

-

-

-

-

(2,850,967)

-

(2,850,967)

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

50,675,294

50,675,294

-

-

-

-

50,675,294

992,560

51,667,854

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

-

-

-

-

(8,195)

(8,195)

(987,075)

(640,857)

(1,627,932)

-

(1,636,127)

(140,308)

(1,776,435)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the

period

-

-

-

-

50,667,099

50,667,099

(987,075)

(640,857)

(1,627,932)

-

49,039,167

852,252

49,891,419

Changes in deemed contributions from

shareholders

-

(159)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(159)

-

(159)

Adjustments for changes in investees' equity

-

(217,146)

-

-

(401,507)

(401,507)

-

-

-

-

(618,653)

-

(618,653)

Share-based payments

-

824,983

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

574,195

1,399,178

2,913

1,402,091

Changes in non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

668,714

668,714

Disposal of equity investments measured at

fair value through other comprehensive

income

-

-

-

-

19,994

19,994

-

(19,994)

(19,994)

-

-

-

-

Balance at September 30, 2021

$

96,242,451

61,195,362

8,427,144

3,270,303

65,995,454

77,692,901

(4,193,595)

(724,634)

(4,918,229)

(439,228)

229,773,257

12,509,553

242,282,810

Balance at January 1, 2022

$

96,242,451

60,057,001

8,427,144

3,270,303

68,972,551

80,669,998

(4,873,573)

130,391

(4,743,182)

(439,228)

231,787,040

6,179,431

237,966,471

Appropriation of earnings:

Legal reserve

-

-

5,326,268

-

(5,326,268)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Special reserve

-

-

-

1,472,878

(1,472,878)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends distributed to shareholders

-

-

-

-

(9,575,824)

(9,575,824)

-

-

-

-

(9,575,824)

-

(9,575,824)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(10,893,703)

(10,893,703)

-

-

-

-

(10,893,703)

(118,646)

(11,012,349)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

-

-

-

-

(14,987)

(14,987)

4,026,704

(1,431,998)

2,594,706

-

2,579,719

62,768

2,642,487

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the

period

-

-

-

-

(10,908,690)

(10,908,690)

4,026,704

(1,431,998)

2,594,706

-

(8,313,984)

(55,878)

(8,369,862)

Changes in deemed contributions from

shareholders

-

(114)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(114)

-

(114)

Adjustments for changes in investees' equity

-

1,770,121

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,770,121

14

1,770,135

Capital reduction

(19,248,490)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(19,248,490)

-

(19,248,490)

Share-based payments

-

72,603

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

46,858

119,461

8,181

127,642

Changes in non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,524)

(2,524)

Disposal of equity investments measured at

fair value through other comprehensive

income

-

-

-

-

41,056

41,056

-

(41,056)

(41,056)

-

-

-

-

Balance at September 30, 2022

$

76,993,961

61,899,611

13,753,412

4,743,181

41,729,947

60,226,540

(846,869)

(1,342,663)

(2,189,532)

(392,370)

196,538,210

6,129,224

202,667,434

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

