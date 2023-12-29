Stock Code:2409
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Financial Statements
With Independent Auditors' Review Report
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
The independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.
Independent Auditors' Review Report
To the Board of Directors of AUO Corporation:
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of AUO Corporation and its subsidiaries ("the Company" ) as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, as well as the changes in equity and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.
Scope of Review
We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" of the Republic of China. A review of the consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, its consolidated financial performance for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, as well as its consolidated cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.
The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Yu, Chi-Lung and Yu, Wan-Yuan.
KPMG
Hsinchu, Taiwan (Republic of China)
October 31, 2023
Notes to Readers
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and with the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. The standards, procedures and practices to such consolidated financial statements are those generally accepted and applied in the Republic of China.
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
Assets
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Liabilities and Equity
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Current assets:
Current liabilities:
1100
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6(1))
$
78,515,683
20
80,613,120
21
80,613,403
21
2100
Short-term borrowings (Note 6(14))
$
145,688
-
128,487
-
180,391
-
1110
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss－
2120
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or
current (Note 6(2))
77,591
-
365,037
-
595,797
-
loss－current (Notes 6(2)&(8))
234,014
-
351,825
-
831,018
-
1136
Financial assets at amortized cost－current (Note
2170
Notes and accounts payable
48,623,790
12
41,479,524
11
33,784,974
9
6(4))
317,621
-
-
-
-
-
2180
Accounts payable to related parties (Note 7)
6,338,569
2
5,890,185
2
4,621,539
1
1170
Notes and accounts receivable, net (Note 6(5))
28,720,239
8
18,620,248
5
18,122,805
5
2213
Equipment and construction payable (Note 7)
6,647,070
2
7,882,627
2
6,349,903
2
1180
Accounts receivable from related parties, net (Notes
2220
Other payables to related parties (Note 7)
35,798
-
27,853
-
49,289
-
6(5)&7)
788,026
-
1,255,503
-
1,161,687
-
2230
Current tax liabilities
769,021
-
1,567,623
-
2,650,330
1
1210
Other receivables from related parties (Note 7)
30,875
-
6,139
-
6,598
-
2250
Provisions－current (Note 6(16))
512,450
-
559,654
-
819,687
-
1220
Current tax assets
57,024
-
41,186
-
78,037
-
2280
Lease liabilities－current (Note 6(10))
615,473
-
583,251
-
577,567
-
130X
Inventories (Note 6(6))
29,714,213
8
30,263,713
8
29,813,800
8
2399
Other current liabilities (Notes 6(9),(20)&(21))
25,393,469
7
24,812,498
6
24,477,455
6
1410
Prepayments (Note 6(13))
2,778,664
1
3,440,926
1
3,686,462
1
2322
Current installments of long-term borrowings (Notes
1460
Noncurrent assets held for sale (Note 6(9))
586,951
-
586,406
-
-
-
6(15)&8)
10,312,156
3
13,884,634
4
9,261,745
3
1476
Other current financial assets (Notes 6(5),(9),(20)
2219
Capital reduction payable (Notes 6(18)
-
-
-
-
19,248,490
5
&8)
4,168,606
1
4,593,094
1
3,710,906
1
99,627,498
26
97,168,161
25
102,852,388
27
1479
Other current assets (Note 6(13))
487,311
-
391,435
-
984,226
-
Noncurrent liabilities:
146,242,804
38
140,176,807
36
138,773,721
36
2527
Contract liabilities－noncurrent (Note 6(20))
6,864,630
2
8,739,846
3
6,864,630
2
Noncurrent assets:
2540
Long-term borrowings, excluding current
1510
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss－
installments (Notes 6(15)&8)
96,312,121
25
72,930,817
19
58,331,924
15
noncurrent (note 6(2))
145,269
-
-
-
-
-
2550
Provisions－noncurrent (Note 6(16))
955,806
-
909,405
-
882,659
-
1517
Financial assets at fair value through other
2570
Deferred tax liabilities
5,312,108
1
5,101,186
1
5,046,831
1
comprehensive income－noncurrent (Note 6(3))
1,743,799
-
1,900,581
1
1,541,447
-
2580
Lease liabilities－noncurrent (Note 6(10))
8,560,542
2
8,661,640
2
8,785,638
2
1535
Financial assets at amortized cost－noncurrent
2600
Other noncurrent liabilities
2,320,231
1
1,918,971
1
1,834,035
1
(note 6(4))
1,240,945
-
1,142,218
-
1,153,004
-
120,325,438
31
98,261,865
26
81,745,717
21
1550
Investments in equity-accounted investees (Notes
Total liabilities
219,952,936
57
195,430,026
51
184,598,105
48
6(7)&7)
30,098,696
8
31,743,902
8
31,873,635
8
Equity (Note 6(18)):
1600
Property, plant and equipment (Notes 6(9),7&8)
176,732,053
45
178,833,837
46
179,351,456
47
Equity attributable to shareholders of AUO
1755
Right-of-use assets (Notes 6(10)&8)
9,678,437
3
9,800,458
3
10,259,216
3
Corporation :
1760
Investment property (Note 6(11))
1,345,397
-
1,393,244
-
1,407,497
-
3100
Common stock
76,993,961
20
76,993,961
20
76,993,961
20
1780
Intangible assets (Notes 6(8)&(12))
11,354,963
3
11,396,241
3
12,561,381
3
3200
Capital surplus
54,979,857
14
61,942,210
16
61,899,611
16
1840
Deferred tax assets
6,659,192
2
6,649,457
2
6,584,764
2
3300
Retained earnings
33,414,234
9
50,078,752
13
60,226,540
16
1920
Refundable deposits
1,065,274
-
925,517
-
910,806
-
3400
Other components of equity
(2,269,985)
(1)
(3,620,305)
(1)
(2,189,532)
(1)
1990
Other noncurrent assets (Notes 6(13)&8)
2,674,628
1
2,878,412
1
2,848,612
1
3500
Treasury shares
(240,424)
-
(295,527)
-
(392,370)
-
242,738,653
62
246,663,867
64
248,491,818
64
162,877,643
42
185,099,091
48
196,538,210
51
Non-controlling interests
36XX
Non-controlling interests
6,150,878
1
6,311,557
1
6,129,224
1
Total equity
169,028,521
43
191,410,648
49
202,667,434
52
Total Assets
$
388,981,457
100
386,840,674
100
387,265,539
100
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
388,981,457
100
386,840,674
100
387,265,539
100
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars, except for Earnings (loss) per share)
Three Months Ended September 30
Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
4110
Revenue
$
70,712,441
101
50,571,418
102
186,076,664
101
196,625,449
101
4190
Less: sales return and discount
602,615
1
839,077
2
1,458,024
1
2,480,804
1
Net revenue (Notes 6(20)&7)
70,109,826
100
49,732,341
100
184,618,640
100
194,144,645
100
5000
Cost of sales (Notes 6(6),(10),(17),(21),(22)&7)
64,768,231
92
56,996,483
115
182,141,840
99
187,989,812
97
Gross profit (loss)
5,341,595
8
(7,264,142)
(15)
2,476,800
1
6,154,833
3
Operating expenses (Notes 6(8),(10),(17),(19),(21),
(22)&7):
6100
Selling and distribution expenses
1,294,065
2
1,237,583
3
3,816,201
2
3,656,660
2
6200
General and administrative expenses
1,969,328
3
1,997,899
4
5,682,105
3
5,954,968
3
6300
Research and development expenses
3,409,725
5
3,215,007
6
9,872,102
5
9,604,693
5
Total operating expenses
6,673,118
10
6,450,489
13
19,370,408
10
19,216,321
10
Loss from operations
(1,331,523)
(2)
(13,714,631)
(28)
(16,893,608)
(9)
(13,061,488)
(7)
Non-operating income and expenses:
7100
Interest income (Note 6(23))
459,606
1
199,303
-
1,301,341
1
483,127
-
7010
Other income (Notes 6(23)&7)
569,917
1
1,181,323
2
1,129,285
1
2,392,287
1
7020
Other gains and losses (Notes 6(23)&7)
109,530
-
(37,881)
-
148,337
-
38,280
-
7050
Finance costs (Notes 6(9)&(23))
(723,711)
(1)
(330,927)
-
(2,011,895)
(2)
(1,004,896)
-
7060
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (Note
6(7))
151,665
-
1,301,391
3
4,614
-
2,122,458
1
Total non-operating income and expenses
567,007
1
2,313,209
5
571,682
-
4,031,256
2
7900
Loss before income tax
(764,516)
(1)
(11,401,422)
(23)
(16,321,926)
(9)
(9,030,232)
(5)
7950
Less: income tax expense (Note 6(24))
158,511
-
(911,660)
(2)
421,947
-
1,982,117
1
8200
Loss for the period
(923,027)
(1)
(10,489,762)
(21)
(16,743,873)
(9)
(11,012,349)
(6)
8300
Other comprehensive income (Notes 6(7),(18)&(24)):
8310
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or
loss
8316
Unrealized loss on equity investments at fair value
through other comprehensive income
(172,881)
-
(24,586)
-
(7,875)
-
(72,102)
-
8320
Equity-accounted investees - share of other
comprehensive income
(223,158)
-
(239,547)
(1)
350,199
-
(1,374,883)
-
8349
Related tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8360
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently
(396,039)
-
(264,133)
(1)
342,324
-
(1,446,985)
-
to profit or loss
8361
Foreign operations - foreign currency translation
differences
2,798,796
4
2,024,850
4
988,010
1
4,163,566
2
8370
Equity-accounted investees - share of other
comprehensive income
326,799
-
405,860
1
260,428
-
775,567
-
8399
Related tax
(556,504)
(1)
(389,637)
(1)
(215,888)
-
(849,661)
-
8300
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
2,569,091
3
2,041,073
4
1,032,550
1
4,089,472
2
2,173,052
3
1,776,940
3
1,374,874
1
2,642,487
2
8500
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
$
1,250,025
2
(8,712,822)
(18)
(15,368,999
)
(8)
(8,369,862)
(4)
Profit (loss) attributable to:
8610
Shareholders of AUO Corporation
$
(975,348)
(1)
(10,425,620)
(21)
(16,693,303)
(9)
(10,893,703)
(6)
8620
Non-controlling interests
$
52,321
-
(64,142)
-
(50,570)
-
(118,646)
-
)
)
)
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
(923,027)
(1)
(10,489,762
(21)
(16,743,873
(9)
(11,012,349
(6)
8710
Shareholders of AUO Corporation
$
1,103,522
2
(8,699,016)
(18)
(15,314,198)
(8)
(8,313,984)
(4)
8720
Non-controlling interests
$
146,503
-
(13,806)
-
(54,801)
-
(55,878)
-
)
Earnings (loss) per share (NT$, Note 6(25))
1,250,025
2
(8,712,822)
(18)
(15,368,999
(8)
(8,369,862)
(4)
$
(0.13)
(1.23)
(2.18)
(1.18)
9750
Basic earnings (loss) per share
9850
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.13)
(1.23)
(2.18)
(1.18)
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
4
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)
Equity Attributable to Shareholders of AUO Corporation
Other Components of Equity
Unrealized
Gains (Losses)
on Financial
Assets at Fair
Equity
Capital Stock
Retained Earnings
Value through
Attributable to
Cumulative
Other
Shareholders
Non-
Common
Unappropriated
Translation
Comprehensive
Treasury
of AUO
controlling
Balance at January 1, 2022
Stock
Capital Surplus
Legal Reserve
Special Reserve
Earnings
Subtotal
Differences
Income
Subtotal
Shares
Corporation
Interests
Total Equity
$
96,242,451
60,057,001
8,427,144
3,270,303
68,972,551
80,669,998
(4,873,573)
130,391
(4,743,182)
(439,228)
231,787,040
6,179,431
237,966,471
Appropriation of earnings:
Legal reserve
-
-
5,326,268
-
(5,326,268)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Special reserve
-
-
-
1,472,878
(1,472,878)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends distributed to shareholders
-
-
-
-
(9,575,824)
(9,575,824)
-
-
-
-
(9,575,824)
-
(9,575,824)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(10,893,703)
(10,893,703)
-
-
-
-
(10,893,703)
(118,646)
(11,012,349)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
-
-
-
-
(14,987)
(14,987)
4,026,704
(1,431,998)
2,594,706
-
2,579,719
62,768
2,642,487
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the
period
-
-
-
-
(10,908,690)
(10,908,690)
4,026,704
(1,431,998)
2,594,706
-
(8,313,984)
(55,878)
(8,369,862)
Donations from shareholders
-
(114)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(114)
-
(114)
Adjustments for changes in investees' equity
-
1,770,121
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,770,121
14
1,770,135
Capital reduction
(19,248,490)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(19,248,490)
-
(19,248,490)
Share-based payments
-
72,603
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,858
119,461
8,181
127,642
Changes in non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,524)
(2,524)
Disposal of equity investments measured at
fair value through other comprehensive
income
-
-
-
-
41,056
41,056
-
(41,056)
(41,056)
-
-
-
-
Balance at September 30, 2022
$
76,993,961
61,899,611
13,753,412
4,743,181
41,729,947
60,226,540
(846,869)
(1,342,663)
(2,189,532)
(392,370)
196,538,210
6,129,224
202,667,434
Balance at January 1, 2023
$
76,993,961
61,942,210
13,753,412
4,743,181
31,582,159
50,078,752
(2,406,490)
(1,213,815)
(3,620,305)
(295,527)
185,099,091
6,311,557
191,410,648
Appropriation of earnings:
Reversal of special reserve
-
-
-
(1,122,876)
1,122,876
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(16,693,303)
(16,693,303)
-
-
-
-
(16,693,303)
(50,570)
(16,743,873)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
-
-
-
-
39,925
39,925
1,044,934
294,246
1,339,180
-
1,379,105
(4,231)
1,374,874
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the
period
-
-
-
-
(16,653,378)
(16,653,378)
1,044,934
294,246
1,339,180
-
(15,314,198)
(54,801)
(15,368,999)
Cash dividends from capital surplus
-
(6,134,305)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,134,305)
-
(6,134,305)
Donations from shareholders
-
(142)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(142)
-
(142)
Differences between consideration and
carrying amount arising from acquisition or
disposal of interest in subsidiary
-
(16,137)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16,137)
16,137
-
Adjustments for changes in investees' equity
-
(889,873)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(889,873)
(29,012)
(918,885)
Share-based payments
-
78,104
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
55,103
133,207
867
134,074
Disposal of equity investments measured at
fair value through other comprehensive
income
-
-
-
-
(11,140)
(11,140)
-
11,140
11,140
-
-
-
-
Changes in non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(93,870)
(93,870)
Balance at September 30, 2023
$
76,993,961
54,979,857
13,753,412
3,620,305
16,040,517
33,414,234
(1,361,556)
(908,429)
(2,269,985)
(240,424)
162,877,643
6,150,878
169,028,521
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Loss before income tax
$
(16,321,926)
(9,030,232)
Adjustments for:
-
depreciation
23,914,647
23,591,671
-
amortization
96,667
145,000
-
losses on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss,
177,147
180,409
net
-
interest expense
1,962,708
876,690
-
interest income
(1,301,341)
(483,127)
-
dividend income
(2,585)
(6,571)
-
compensation costs of share-based payments
61,064
80,966
-
share of profit of equity-accounted investees
(4,614)
(2,122,458)
-
gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment
(27,777)
(139,815)
-
gains on disposals of investments
(116)
-
-
unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses
(195,535)
422,892
-
others
81,364
42,484
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
-
notes and accounts receivable
(7,554,631)
44,272,129
-
receivables from related parties
442,741
1,331,809
-
inventories
546,727
4,657,942
-
other operating assets
(1,175,097)
(2,609,487)
-
contract liabilities
766,992
(1,148,479)
-
notes and accounts payable
4,637,309
(24,824,762)
-
payables to related parties
456,329
(4,226,944)
-
provisions
(30,316)
(283,401)
-
other operating liabilities
(2,664,411)
(11,736,446)
Cash inflow generated from operations
3,865,346
18,990,270
Interest received
1,238,386
467,832
Dividends received
1,599,544
1,827,279
Interest paid
(1,933,888)
(1,078,071)
Income taxes paid
(1,259,865)
(2,182,202)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,509,523
18,025,108
(Continued)
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions of financial assets at fair value through other
(96,877)
(313,412)
comprehensive income
Disposals of financial assets at fair value through other
63,863
10,002
comprehensive income
Acquisitions of financial assets at amortized cost
(378,769)
(675,443)
Disposals of financial assets at amortized cost
-
10,000,000
Acquisitions of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
(145,269)
-
Disposals of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
-
5,440
Acquisitions of equity-accounted investees
(81,184)
(5,036,895)
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
(22,461,395)
(27,966,482)
Disposals of property, plant and equipment
2,268,134
783,088
Increase in receipts in advance due to disposal of assets
873,655
150,000
Decrease (increase) in refundable deposits
(28,864)
89,921
Acquisitions of intangible assets
-
(344)
Decrease (increase) in other financial assets
206,708
(679,650)
Increase in prepayments for investments
(125,000)
-
Net cash outflow arising from acquisition of subsidiaries
(7,512)
(710,018)
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,912,510)
(24,343,793)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
188,000
496,691
Repayments of short-term borrowings
(170,899)
(363,122)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
53,103,239
38,441,624
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(33,176,713)
(26,433,706)
Payment of lease liabilities
(457,175)
(432,363)
Increase (decrease) in received guarantee deposits
8,629
(14,905)
Cash dividends
(6,134,305)
(9,575,824)
Treasury shares sold to employees
73,011
46,718
Net change of non-controlling interests
(93,870)
(2,524)
Others
(142)
(114)
Net cash provided by financing activities
13,339,775
2,162,475
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
965,775
4,824,927
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,097,437)
668,717
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
80,613,120
79,944,686
Cash and cash equivalents at September 30
$
78,515,683
80,613,403
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
1. Organization
AUO Corporation ("AUO", formerly AU Optronics Corp.) was founded on August 12, 1996 and is located in Hsinchu Science Park, the Republic of China (" ROC" ). AUO' s main activities are the research, development, production and sale of thin film transistor liquid crystal displays ("TFT-LCDs") and other flat panel displays used in a wide variety of applications. AUO also engages in the production and sale of solar modules and systems. AUO' s common shares have been publicly listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since September 2000, and its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") since May 2002. On and from October 1, 2019, AUO's ADSs has delisted from the NYSE and begun trading on the over-the-counter ("OTC") market. Further on January 27, 2021, AUO's ADSs and underlying ordinary shares was officially cancelled from the registration of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its reporting obligations under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act was terminated.
On September 1, 2001, October 1, 2006 and October 1, 2016, Unipac Optoelectronics Corp. ("Unipac"), Quanta Display Inc. (" QDI" ) and Taiwan CFI Co., Ltd. (" CFI" ) were merged with and into AUO, respectively. AUO is the surviving Company, whereas Unipac, QDI and CFI were dissolved.
In order to advance AUO' s value transformation strategy, to accelerate the extension of the value chain and enhance the overall operating performance, upon the resolution of the shareholders' meeting held on June 17, 2020, AUO demerged and transferred the business of the General Display and the Public Information Display, including assets, liabilities and the operations, to its wholly-owned subsidiary, AUO Display Plus Corporation ("ADP"). ADP issued new shares to AUO as the consideration. The effective date of the demerger was set on January 1, 2021.
The consolidated financial statements comprise AUO and its subsidiaries (collectively as "the Company").
2. The Authorization of Financial Statements
The consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors of AUO on October 31, 2023.
3. Application of New and Revised Standards, Amendments and Interpretations
-
Impact of adoption of new, revised or amended standards and interpretations endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission, ROC ("FSC").
The Company has adopted the amendments to the International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards, IFRIC Interpretations, and SIC Interpretations (collectively, "IFRSs") with effective date from January 1, 2023. The adoption does not have a material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements.
- Amendments to IAS 1, Disclosure of Accounting Policies
- Amendments to IAS 8, Definition of Accounting Estimates
(Continued)
2
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
- Amendments to IAS 12, Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction
- Amendments to IAS 12, International Tax Reform-Pillar Two Model Rules
- Impact of the IFRSs that have been endorsed by the FSC but not yet in effect
The Company assessed that the adoption of the following new amendments, effective for annual period beginning on January 1, 2024, would not have a material impact on its consolidated financial statements:
- Amendments to IAS 1, Classification of Liabilities as Current or Noncurrent
- Amendments to IAS 1, Noncurrent Liabilities with Covenants
- Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7, Supplier Finance Arrangements
- Amendments to IFRS 16, Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback
- The IFRSs issued by International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") but not yet endorsed by the FSC
New, revised or amended standards and interpretations issued by the IASB but not yet endorsed by the FSC are listed below:
- Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28, Sale or Contribution of Assets Between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture
- IFRS 17, Insurance Contracts and amendments to IFRS 17
- Amendments to IFRS 17, Initial Application of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 - Comparative Information
- Amendments to IAS 21, Lack of Exchangeability
As of the date that the accompanying consolidated financial statements were issued, the Company continues in assessing the impact on its financial position and results of operations as a result of the application of abovementioned standards and interpretations except for IFRS 17, Insurance Contracts and the amendments to IFRS 17 that are not relevant to the Company. The related impact will be disclosed when the assessment is complete.
4. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
-
Statement of compliance
The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers (hereinafter referred to as " the Regulations" ) and the IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as endorsed and issued into effect by the FSC. The consolidated financial statements do not present all the disclosures required for a complete set of annual consolidated financial statements prepared under the IFRSs endorsed by the FSC with effective dates.
(Continued)
3
AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Except as described below, the significant accounting policies applied in the consolidated financial statements are the same as those applied in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and have been applied consistently to all periods presented in the consolidated financial statements. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 for the details.
-
Basis of consolidation
Principles of preparation of the consolidated financial statements are the same as those applied in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. Refer to Note 4(3) of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 for the details.
List of subsidiaries in the consolidated financial statements was as follows:
Name of
Main Activities and
Percentage of Ownership (%)
September
December 31,
September
Investor
Name of Subsidiary
Location
30, 2023
2022
30, 2022
AUO
AUO (L) Corp. (AUOLB)
Holding company
100.00
100.00
100.00
(Malaysia)
AUO
Konly Venture Corp.
Investment (Taiwan
100.00
100.00
100.00
(Konly)
ROC)
AUO
Ronly Venture Corp.
Investment (Taiwan
100.00
100.00
100.00
(Ronly)
ROC)
AUO
Space Money Inc. (S4M)
Design, sales and
100.00
100.00
100.00
leasing activities
(Taiwan ROC)
AUO
AUO Envirotech Inc.
Construction project
100.00
100.00
100.00
(AETTW)
and related project
management (Taiwan
ROC)
AUO
ComQi Ltd. (CQIL)
Holding company
100.00
100.00
100.00
(Israel)
AUO
AUO Europe B.V.
Sales support
100.00
100.00
100.00
(AUONL)
activities
(Netherlands)
AUO
AUO Crystal Corp.
Manufacturing and
100.00
100.00
100.00
(ACTW)
sales company
(Taiwan ROC)
AUO
AUO Display Plus
Research and
100.00
100.00
100.00
Corporation (ADP)
development and sales
activities (Taiwan
ROC)
AUO
Da Ping Green Energy
Renewable energy
100.00
100.00
100.00
Corporation (DPGE)
power generation
(Taiwan ROC)
AUO
AUO Health Corporation
Manufacturing,
100.00
100.00
100.00
(AHTW)
development and sales
company (Taiwan
ROC)
(Continued)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 06:03:36 UTC.