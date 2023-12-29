Stock Code:2409

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Statements

With Independent Auditors' Review Report

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

The independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements are the English translation of the Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between, or any difference in the interpretation of the English and Chinese language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Independent Auditors' Review Report

To the Board of Directors of AUO Corporation:

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of AUO Corporation and its subsidiaries ("the Company" ) as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, as well as the changes in equity and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" of the Republic of China. A review of the consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the Standards on Auditing of the Republic of China and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, its consolidated financial performance for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, as well as its consolidated cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and the International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Yu, Chi-Lung and Yu, Wan-Yuan.

KPMG

Hsinchu, Taiwan (Republic of China)

October 31, 2023

Notes to Readers

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and with the International Accounting Standard 34, " Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. The standards, procedures and practices to such consolidated financial statements are those generally accepted and applied in the Republic of China.

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

Assets

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Liabilities and Equity

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Current assets:

Current liabilities:

1100

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6(1))

$

78,515,683

20

80,613,120

21

80,613,403

21

2100

Short-term borrowings (Note 6(14))

$

145,688

-

128,487

-

180,391

-

1110

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

2120

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or

current (Note 6(2))

77,591

-

365,037

-

595,797

-

losscurrent (Notes 6(2)&(8))

234,014

-

351,825

-

831,018

-

1136

Financial assets at amortized costcurrent (Note

2170

Notes and accounts payable

48,623,790

12

41,479,524

11

33,784,974

9

6(4))

317,621

-

-

-

-

-

2180

Accounts payable to related parties (Note 7)

6,338,569

2

5,890,185

2

4,621,539

1

1170

Notes and accounts receivable, net (Note 6(5))

28,720,239

8

18,620,248

5

18,122,805

5

2213

Equipment and construction payable (Note 7)

6,647,070

2

7,882,627

2

6,349,903

2

1180

Accounts receivable from related parties, net (Notes

2220

Other payables to related parties (Note 7)

35,798

-

27,853

-

49,289

-

6(5)&7)

788,026

-

1,255,503

-

1,161,687

-

2230

Current tax liabilities

769,021

-

1,567,623

-

2,650,330

1

1210

Other receivables from related parties (Note 7)

30,875

-

6,139

-

6,598

-

2250

Provisionscurrent (Note 6(16))

512,450

-

559,654

-

819,687

-

1220

Current tax assets

57,024

-

41,186

-

78,037

-

2280

Lease liabilitiescurrent (Note 6(10))

615,473

-

583,251

-

577,567

-

130X

Inventories (Note 6(6))

29,714,213

8

30,263,713

8

29,813,800

8

2399

Other current liabilities (Notes 6(9),(20)&(21))

25,393,469

7

24,812,498

6

24,477,455

6

1410

Prepayments (Note 6(13))

2,778,664

1

3,440,926

1

3,686,462

1

2322

Current installments of long-term borrowings (Notes

1460

Noncurrent assets held for sale (Note 6(9))

586,951

-

586,406

-

-

-

6(15)&8)

10,312,156

3

13,884,634

4

9,261,745

3

1476

Other current financial assets (Notes 6(5),(9),(20)

2219

Capital reduction payable (Notes 6(18)

-

-

-

-

19,248,490

5

&8)

4,168,606

1

4,593,094

1

3,710,906

1

99,627,498

26

97,168,161

25

102,852,388

27

1479

Other current assets (Note 6(13))

487,311

-

391,435

-

984,226

-

Noncurrent liabilities:

146,242,804

38

140,176,807

36

138,773,721

36

2527

Contract liabilitiesnoncurrent (Note 6(20))

6,864,630

2

8,739,846

3

6,864,630

2

Noncurrent assets:

2540

Long-term borrowings, excluding current

1510

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

installments (Notes 6(15)&8)

96,312,121

25

72,930,817

19

58,331,924

15

noncurrent (note 6(2))

145,269

-

-

-

-

-

2550

Provisionsnoncurrent (Note 6(16))

955,806

-

909,405

-

882,659

-

1517

Financial assets at fair value through other

2570

Deferred tax liabilities

5,312,108

1

5,101,186

1

5,046,831

1

comprehensive incomenoncurrent (Note 6(3))

1,743,799

-

1,900,581

1

1,541,447

-

2580

Lease liabilitiesnoncurrent (Note 6(10))

8,560,542

2

8,661,640

2

8,785,638

2

1535

Financial assets at amortized costnoncurrent

2600

Other noncurrent liabilities

2,320,231

1

1,918,971

1

1,834,035

1

(note 6(4))

1,240,945

-

1,142,218

-

1,153,004

-

120,325,438

31

98,261,865

26

81,745,717

21

1550

Investments in equity-accounted investees (Notes

Total liabilities

219,952,936

57

195,430,026

51

184,598,105

48

6(7)&7)

30,098,696

8

31,743,902

8

31,873,635

8

Equity (Note 6(18)):

1600

Property, plant and equipment (Notes 6(9),7&8)

176,732,053

45

178,833,837

46

179,351,456

47

Equity attributable to shareholders of AUO

1755

Right-of-use assets (Notes 6(10)&8)

9,678,437

3

9,800,458

3

10,259,216

3

Corporation :

1760

Investment property (Note 6(11))

1,345,397

-

1,393,244

-

1,407,497

-

3100

Common stock

76,993,961

20

76,993,961

20

76,993,961

20

1780

Intangible assets (Notes 6(8)&(12))

11,354,963

3

11,396,241

3

12,561,381

3

3200

Capital surplus

54,979,857

14

61,942,210

16

61,899,611

16

1840

Deferred tax assets

6,659,192

2

6,649,457

2

6,584,764

2

3300

Retained earnings

33,414,234

9

50,078,752

13

60,226,540

16

1920

Refundable deposits

1,065,274

-

925,517

-

910,806

-

3400

Other components of equity

(2,269,985)

(1)

(3,620,305)

(1)

(2,189,532)

(1)

1990

Other noncurrent assets (Notes 6(13)&8)

2,674,628

1

2,878,412

1

2,848,612

1

3500

Treasury shares

(240,424)

-

(295,527)

-

(392,370)

-

242,738,653

62

246,663,867

64

248,491,818

64

162,877,643

42

185,099,091

48

196,538,210

51

Non-controlling interests

36XX

Non-controlling interests

6,150,878

1

6,311,557

1

6,129,224

1

Total equity

169,028,521

43

191,410,648

49

202,667,434

52

Total Assets

$

388,981,457

100

386,840,674

100

387,265,539

100

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

388,981,457

100

386,840,674

100

387,265,539

100

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars, except for Earnings (loss) per share)

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

4110

Revenue

$

70,712,441

101

50,571,418

102

186,076,664

101

196,625,449

101

4190

Less: sales return and discount

602,615

1

839,077

2

1,458,024

1

2,480,804

1

Net revenue (Notes 6(20)&7)

70,109,826

100

49,732,341

100

184,618,640

100

194,144,645

100

5000

Cost of sales (Notes 6(6),(10),(17),(21),(22)&7)

64,768,231

92

56,996,483

115

182,141,840

99

187,989,812

97

Gross profit (loss)

5,341,595

8

(7,264,142)

(15)

2,476,800

1

6,154,833

3

Operating expenses (Notes 6(8),(10),(17),(19),(21),

(22)&7):

6100

Selling and distribution expenses

1,294,065

2

1,237,583

3

3,816,201

2

3,656,660

2

6200

General and administrative expenses

1,969,328

3

1,997,899

4

5,682,105

3

5,954,968

3

6300

Research and development expenses

3,409,725

5

3,215,007

6

9,872,102

5

9,604,693

5

Total operating expenses

6,673,118

10

6,450,489

13

19,370,408

10

19,216,321

10

Loss from operations

(1,331,523)

(2)

(13,714,631)

(28)

(16,893,608)

(9)

(13,061,488)

(7)

Non-operating income and expenses:

7100

Interest income (Note 6(23))

459,606

1

199,303

-

1,301,341

1

483,127

-

7010

Other income (Notes 6(23)&7)

569,917

1

1,181,323

2

1,129,285

1

2,392,287

1

7020

Other gains and losses (Notes 6(23)&7)

109,530

-

(37,881)

-

148,337

-

38,280

-

7050

Finance costs (Notes 6(9)&(23))

(723,711)

(1)

(330,927)

-

(2,011,895)

(2)

(1,004,896)

-

7060

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (Note

6(7))

151,665

-

1,301,391

3

4,614

-

2,122,458

1

Total non-operating income and expenses

567,007

1

2,313,209

5

571,682

-

4,031,256

2

7900

Loss before income tax

(764,516)

(1)

(11,401,422)

(23)

(16,321,926)

(9)

(9,030,232)

(5)

7950

Less: income tax expense (Note 6(24))

158,511

-

(911,660)

(2)

421,947

-

1,982,117

1

8200

Loss for the period

(923,027)

(1)

(10,489,762)

(21)

(16,743,873)

(9)

(11,012,349)

(6)

8300

Other comprehensive income (Notes 6(7),(18)&(24)):

8310

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or

loss

8316

Unrealized loss on equity investments at fair value

through other comprehensive income

(172,881)

-

(24,586)

-

(7,875)

-

(72,102)

-

8320

Equity-accounted investees - share of other

comprehensive income

(223,158)

-

(239,547)

(1)

350,199

-

(1,374,883)

-

8349

Related tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8360

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently

(396,039)

-

(264,133)

(1)

342,324

-

(1,446,985)

-

to profit or loss

8361

Foreign operations - foreign currency translation

differences

2,798,796

4

2,024,850

4

988,010

1

4,163,566

2

8370

Equity-accounted investees - share of other

comprehensive income

326,799

-

405,860

1

260,428

-

775,567

-

8399

Related tax

(556,504)

(1)

(389,637)

(1)

(215,888)

-

(849,661)

-

8300

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

2,569,091

3

2,041,073

4

1,032,550

1

4,089,472

2

2,173,052

3

1,776,940

3

1,374,874

1

2,642,487

2

8500

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$

1,250,025

2

(8,712,822)

(18)

(15,368,999

)

(8)

(8,369,862)

(4)

Profit (loss) attributable to:

8610

Shareholders of AUO Corporation

$

(975,348)

(1)

(10,425,620)

(21)

(16,693,303)

(9)

(10,893,703)

(6)

8620

Non-controlling interests

$

52,321

-

(64,142)

-

(50,570)

-

(118,646)

-

)

)

)

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

(923,027)

(1)

(10,489,762

(21)

(16,743,873

(9)

(11,012,349

(6)

8710

Shareholders of AUO Corporation

$

1,103,522

2

(8,699,016)

(18)

(15,314,198)

(8)

(8,313,984)

(4)

8720

Non-controlling interests

$

146,503

-

(13,806)

-

(54,801)

-

(55,878)

-

)

Earnings (loss) per share (NT$, Note 6(25))

1,250,025

2

(8,712,822)

(18)

(15,368,999

(8)

(8,369,862)

(4)

$

(0.13)

(1.23)

(2.18)

(1.18)

9750

Basic earnings (loss) per share

9850

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.13)

(1.23)

(2.18)

(1.18)

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

4

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)

Equity Attributable to Shareholders of AUO Corporation

Other Components of Equity

Unrealized

Gains (Losses)

on Financial

Assets at Fair

Equity

Capital Stock

Retained Earnings

Value through

Attributable to

Cumulative

Other

Shareholders

Non-

Common

Unappropriated

Translation

Comprehensive

Treasury

of AUO

controlling

Balance at January 1, 2022

Stock

Capital Surplus

Legal Reserve

Special Reserve

Earnings

Subtotal

Differences

Income

Subtotal

Shares

Corporation

Interests

Total Equity

$

96,242,451

60,057,001

8,427,144

3,270,303

68,972,551

80,669,998

(4,873,573)

130,391

(4,743,182)

(439,228)

231,787,040

6,179,431

237,966,471

Appropriation of earnings:

Legal reserve

-

-

5,326,268

-

(5,326,268)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Special reserve

-

-

-

1,472,878

(1,472,878)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends distributed to shareholders

-

-

-

-

(9,575,824)

(9,575,824)

-

-

-

-

(9,575,824)

-

(9,575,824)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(10,893,703)

(10,893,703)

-

-

-

-

(10,893,703)

(118,646)

(11,012,349)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

-

-

-

-

(14,987)

(14,987)

4,026,704

(1,431,998)

2,594,706

-

2,579,719

62,768

2,642,487

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the

period

-

-

-

-

(10,908,690)

(10,908,690)

4,026,704

(1,431,998)

2,594,706

-

(8,313,984)

(55,878)

(8,369,862)

Donations from shareholders

-

(114)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(114)

-

(114)

Adjustments for changes in investees' equity

-

1,770,121

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,770,121

14

1,770,135

Capital reduction

(19,248,490)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(19,248,490)

-

(19,248,490)

Share-based payments

-

72,603

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

46,858

119,461

8,181

127,642

Changes in non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,524)

(2,524)

Disposal of equity investments measured at

fair value through other comprehensive

income

-

-

-

-

41,056

41,056

-

(41,056)

(41,056)

-

-

-

-

Balance at September 30, 2022

$

76,993,961

61,899,611

13,753,412

4,743,181

41,729,947

60,226,540

(846,869)

(1,342,663)

(2,189,532)

(392,370)

196,538,210

6,129,224

202,667,434

Balance at January 1, 2023

$

76,993,961

61,942,210

13,753,412

4,743,181

31,582,159

50,078,752

(2,406,490)

(1,213,815)

(3,620,305)

(295,527)

185,099,091

6,311,557

191,410,648

Appropriation of earnings:

Reversal of special reserve

-

-

-

(1,122,876)

1,122,876

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(16,693,303)

(16,693,303)

-

-

-

-

(16,693,303)

(50,570)

(16,743,873)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

-

-

-

-

39,925

39,925

1,044,934

294,246

1,339,180

-

1,379,105

(4,231)

1,374,874

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the

period

-

-

-

-

(16,653,378)

(16,653,378)

1,044,934

294,246

1,339,180

-

(15,314,198)

(54,801)

(15,368,999)

Cash dividends from capital surplus

-

(6,134,305)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,134,305)

-

(6,134,305)

Donations from shareholders

-

(142)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(142)

-

(142)

Differences between consideration and

carrying amount arising from acquisition or

disposal of interest in subsidiary

-

(16,137)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16,137)

16,137

-

Adjustments for changes in investees' equity

-

(889,873)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(889,873)

(29,012)

(918,885)

Share-based payments

-

78,104

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

55,103

133,207

867

134,074

Disposal of equity investments measured at

fair value through other comprehensive

income

-

-

-

-

(11,140)

(11,140)

-

11,140

11,140

-

-

-

-

Changes in non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(93,870)

(93,870)

Balance at September 30, 2023

$

76,993,961

54,979,857

13,753,412

3,620,305

16,040,517

33,414,234

(1,361,556)

(908,429)

(2,269,985)

(240,424)

162,877,643

6,150,878

169,028,521

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

Loss before income tax

$

(16,321,926)

(9,030,232)

Adjustments for:

-

depreciation

23,914,647

23,591,671

-

amortization

96,667

145,000

-

losses on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss,

177,147

180,409

net

-

interest expense

1,962,708

876,690

-

interest income

(1,301,341)

(483,127)

-

dividend income

(2,585)

(6,571)

-

compensation costs of share-based payments

61,064

80,966

-

share of profit of equity-accounted investees

(4,614)

(2,122,458)

-

gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment

(27,777)

(139,815)

-

gains on disposals of investments

(116)

-

-

unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses

(195,535)

422,892

-

others

81,364

42,484

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

-

notes and accounts receivable

(7,554,631)

44,272,129

-

receivables from related parties

442,741

1,331,809

-

inventories

546,727

4,657,942

-

other operating assets

(1,175,097)

(2,609,487)

-

contract liabilities

766,992

(1,148,479)

-

notes and accounts payable

4,637,309

(24,824,762)

-

payables to related parties

456,329

(4,226,944)

-

provisions

(30,316)

(283,401)

-

other operating liabilities

(2,664,411)

(11,736,446)

Cash inflow generated from operations

3,865,346

18,990,270

Interest received

1,238,386

467,832

Dividends received

1,599,544

1,827,279

Interest paid

(1,933,888)

(1,078,071)

Income taxes paid

(1,259,865)

(2,182,202)

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,509,523

18,025,108

(Continued)

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisitions of financial assets at fair value through other

(96,877)

(313,412)

comprehensive income

Disposals of financial assets at fair value through other

63,863

10,002

comprehensive income

Acquisitions of financial assets at amortized cost

(378,769)

(675,443)

Disposals of financial assets at amortized cost

-

10,000,000

Acquisitions of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(145,269)

-

Disposals of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

-

5,440

Acquisitions of equity-accounted investees

(81,184)

(5,036,895)

Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment

(22,461,395)

(27,966,482)

Disposals of property, plant and equipment

2,268,134

783,088

Increase in receipts in advance due to disposal of assets

873,655

150,000

Decrease (increase) in refundable deposits

(28,864)

89,921

Acquisitions of intangible assets

-

(344)

Decrease (increase) in other financial assets

206,708

(679,650)

Increase in prepayments for investments

(125,000)

-

Net cash outflow arising from acquisition of subsidiaries

(7,512)

(710,018)

Net cash used in investing activities

(19,912,510)

(24,343,793)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

188,000

496,691

Repayments of short-term borrowings

(170,899)

(363,122)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

53,103,239

38,441,624

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(33,176,713)

(26,433,706)

Payment of lease liabilities

(457,175)

(432,363)

Increase (decrease) in received guarantee deposits

8,629

(14,905)

Cash dividends

(6,134,305)

(9,575,824)

Treasury shares sold to employees

73,011

46,718

Net change of non-controlling interests

(93,870)

(2,524)

Others

(142)

(114)

Net cash provided by financing activities

13,339,775

2,162,475

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

965,775

4,824,927

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,097,437)

668,717

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1

80,613,120

79,944,686

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30

$

78,515,683

80,613,403

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

(English Translation of Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Chinese)

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in thousands of New Taiwan dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

1. Organization

AUO Corporation ("AUO", formerly AU Optronics Corp.) was founded on August 12, 1996 and is located in Hsinchu Science Park, the Republic of China (" ROC" ). AUO' s main activities are the research, development, production and sale of thin film transistor liquid crystal displays ("TFT-LCDs") and other flat panel displays used in a wide variety of applications. AUO also engages in the production and sale of solar modules and systems. AUO' s common shares have been publicly listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since September 2000, and its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") have been listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") since May 2002. On and from October 1, 2019, AUO's ADSs has delisted from the NYSE and begun trading on the over-the-counter ("OTC") market. Further on January 27, 2021, AUO's ADSs and underlying ordinary shares was officially cancelled from the registration of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its reporting obligations under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act was terminated.

On September 1, 2001, October 1, 2006 and October 1, 2016, Unipac Optoelectronics Corp. ("Unipac"), Quanta Display Inc. (" QDI" ) and Taiwan CFI Co., Ltd. (" CFI" ) were merged with and into AUO, respectively. AUO is the surviving Company, whereas Unipac, QDI and CFI were dissolved.

In order to advance AUO' s value transformation strategy, to accelerate the extension of the value chain and enhance the overall operating performance, upon the resolution of the shareholders' meeting held on June 17, 2020, AUO demerged and transferred the business of the General Display and the Public Information Display, including assets, liabilities and the operations, to its wholly-owned subsidiary, AUO Display Plus Corporation ("ADP"). ADP issued new shares to AUO as the consideration. The effective date of the demerger was set on January 1, 2021.

The consolidated financial statements comprise AUO and its subsidiaries (collectively as "the Company").

2. The Authorization of Financial Statements

The consolidated financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors of AUO on October 31, 2023.

3. Application of New and Revised Standards, Amendments and Interpretations

  1. Impact of adoption of new, revised or amended standards and interpretations endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission, ROC ("FSC").
    The Company has adopted the amendments to the International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards, IFRIC Interpretations, and SIC Interpretations (collectively, "IFRSs") with effective date from January 1, 2023. The adoption does not have a material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements.
    • Amendments to IAS 1, Disclosure of Accounting Policies
    • Amendments to IAS 8, Definition of Accounting Estimates

(Continued)

2

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

    • Amendments to IAS 12, Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction
    • Amendments to IAS 12, International Tax Reform-Pillar Two Model Rules
  2. Impact of the IFRSs that have been endorsed by the FSC but not yet in effect
    The Company assessed that the adoption of the following new amendments, effective for annual period beginning on January 1, 2024, would not have a material impact on its consolidated financial statements:
    • Amendments to IAS 1, Classification of Liabilities as Current or Noncurrent
    • Amendments to IAS 1, Noncurrent Liabilities with Covenants
    • Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7, Supplier Finance Arrangements
    • Amendments to IFRS 16, Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback
  4. The IFRSs issued by International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") but not yet endorsed by the FSC
    New, revised or amended standards and interpretations issued by the IASB but not yet endorsed by the FSC are listed below:
    • Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28, Sale or Contribution of Assets Between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture
    • IFRS 17, Insurance Contracts and amendments to IFRS 17
    • Amendments to IFRS 17, Initial Application of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 - Comparative Information
    • Amendments to IAS 21, Lack of Exchangeability

As of the date that the accompanying consolidated financial statements were issued, the Company continues in assessing the impact on its financial position and results of operations as a result of the application of abovementioned standards and interpretations except for IFRS 17, Insurance Contracts and the amendments to IFRS 17 that are not relevant to the Company. The related impact will be disclosed when the assessment is complete.

4. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

  1. Statement of compliance
    The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers (hereinafter referred to as " the Regulations" ) and the IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as endorsed and issued into effect by the FSC. The consolidated financial statements do not present all the disclosures required for a complete set of annual consolidated financial statements prepared under the IFRSs endorsed by the FSC with effective dates.

(Continued)

3

AUO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

Except as described below, the significant accounting policies applied in the consolidated financial statements are the same as those applied in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and have been applied consistently to all periods presented in the consolidated financial statements. Refer to Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 for the details.

  1. Basis of consolidation
    Principles of preparation of the consolidated financial statements are the same as those applied in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. Refer to Note 4(3) of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 for the details.
    List of subsidiaries in the consolidated financial statements was as follows:

Name of

Main Activities and

Percentage of Ownership (%)

September

December 31,

September

Investor

Name of Subsidiary

Location

30, 2023

2022

30, 2022

AUO

AUO (L) Corp. (AUOLB)

Holding company

100.00

100.00

100.00

(Malaysia)

AUO

Konly Venture Corp.

Investment (Taiwan

100.00

100.00

100.00

(Konly)

ROC)

AUO

Ronly Venture Corp.

Investment (Taiwan

100.00

100.00

100.00

(Ronly)

ROC)

AUO

Space Money Inc. (S4M)

Design, sales and

100.00

100.00

100.00

leasing activities

(Taiwan ROC)

AUO

AUO Envirotech Inc.

Construction project

100.00

100.00

100.00

(AETTW)

and related project

management (Taiwan

ROC)

AUO

ComQi Ltd. (CQIL)

Holding company

100.00

100.00

100.00

(Israel)

AUO

AUO Europe B.V.

Sales support

100.00

100.00

100.00

(AUONL)

activities

(Netherlands)

AUO

AUO Crystal Corp.

Manufacturing and

100.00

100.00

100.00

(ACTW)

sales company

(Taiwan ROC)

AUO

AUO Display Plus

Research and

100.00

100.00

100.00

Corporation (ADP)

development and sales

activities (Taiwan

ROC)

AUO

Da Ping Green Energy

Renewable energy

100.00

100.00

100.00

Corporation (DPGE)

power generation

(Taiwan ROC)

AUO

AUO Health Corporation

Manufacturing,

100.00

100.00

100.00

(AHTW)

development and sales

company (Taiwan

ROC)

(Continued)

