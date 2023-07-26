AUO, a global leader in display solutions, announces the official release of its 2022 Sustainability Report on June 30th. The report showcases the company's dedication to sustainable practices and responsible corporate governance, reflecting AUO's vision of "Go Beyond CSR, Create Shared Values."

In line with its commitment to transparency and accountability, AUO has invested significant resources and efforts in diverse aspects of sustainability, including corporate governance, environmental sustainability, science education, cultural preservation, social participation, and fostering a friendly workplace. Through these initiatives, AUO aims to make a positive impact on society while delivering long-term value to its stakeholders.

The latest Sustainability Report highlights AUO's alignment with various standards and regulations, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence in reporting. AUO has adopted the 2021 GRI Standards, complied with SASB guidelines (Hardware Industry), TWSE Sustainability Disclosure Index, and Climate-Related Information Disclosure. Additionally, the company emphasizes the importance of providing transparent and trustworthy information and has established robust internal audit mechanisms for its Sustainability Report, obtaining ISAE 3000 assurance. AUO also addresses global issues, taking proactive steps in formulating a biodiversity policy, establishing a human rights risk matrix, promoting a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), updating executive stockholding regulations, and ensuring responsible usage of sustainable funds.

As part of its commitment to transparency, AUO will also release the Sustainability Report Summary and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report on July 30th, providing stakeholders with concise yet informative insights into its sustainability journey.

To learn more about AUO's latest Sustainability Report, please visit: https://buff.ly/3r0QPp8