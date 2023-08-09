AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21.26 billion for July 2023(1), down by 7.4% month-over-month and increased by 22.0% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 1.84 million square meters in July 2023, down by 9.0% month-over-month.

AUO July Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)