AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21.26 billion for July 2023(1), down by 7.4% month-over-month and increased by 22.0% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 1.84 million square meters in July 2023, down by 9.0% month-over-month.

AUO July Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period

Consolidated Revenue

July 2023

21,260

June 2023

22,958

MoM Change

(7.4%)

July 2022

17,431

YoY Change

22.0%

Jan. to July 2023

135,768

Jan. to July 2022

161,843

YoY Change

(16.1%)

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.

