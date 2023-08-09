AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21.26 billion for July 2023(1), down by 7.4% month-over-month and increased by 22.0% year-over-year.
The total panel area shipment reached around 1.84 million square meters in July 2023, down by 9.0% month-over-month.
AUO July Revenue Report:
(Unit: NT$ million)
Period
Consolidated Revenue
July 2023
21,260
June 2023
22,958
MoM Change
(7.4%)
July 2022
17,431
YoY Change
22.0%
Jan. to July 2023
135,768
Jan. to July 2022
161,843
YoY Change
(16.1%)
(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.
AUO Corp is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the research, development and sale of thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD). The main products are display devices that convey digital information. The main application products include liquid crystal display televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablet computers, mobile phones, automotive monitors, industrial and commercial monitors and various other flat-panel displays. The Company sells its products mainly in Asia, the United States, and Europe.