AUO : Reports March 2023 Consolidated Revenue

AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$19.19 billion for March 2023(1), up by 19.5% month-over-month and down by 31.6% year-over-year. Consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were NT$51.19 billion, down by 2.8% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 37.2% year-over-year.
The total panel area shipment reached around 1.65 million square meters in March 2023, up by 17.6% month-over-month. In the first quarter of 2023, the total panel area shipment reached around 4.3 million square meters, down by 0.5% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 29.0% year-over-year.
AUO March Revenue Report:
(Unit: NT$ million)
|
|
Period
|
Consolidated Revenue
|
March 2023
|
19,185
|
February 2023
|
16,052
|
MoM Change
|
19.5%
|
March 2022
|
28,043
|
YoY Change
|
(31.6%)
|
Jan. to Mar. 2023
|
51,188
|
Jan. to Mar. 2022
|
81,528
|
YoY Change
|
(37.2%)
(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.
Disclaimer
AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 06:45:02 UTC.