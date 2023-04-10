Advanced search
    2409   TW0002409000

AUO CORPORATION

(2409)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
18.50 TWD   -0.54%
02:46aAuo : Reports March 2023 Consolidated Revenue
PU
03/09Auo : Reports February 2023 Consolidated Revenue
PU
02/23Auo : Board of Directors Resolves to Acquire Shares of Crystalvue Medical Corporation via Tender Offer through its subsidiary, AUO Display Plus Corporation
PU
AUO : Reports March 2023 Consolidated Revenue

04/10/2023 | 02:46am EDT
AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$19.19 billion for March 2023(1), up by 19.5% month-over-month and down by 31.6% year-over-year. Consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were NT$51.19 billion, down by 2.8% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 37.2% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 1.65 million square meters in March 2023, up by 17.6% month-over-month. In the first quarter of 2023, the total panel area shipment reached around 4.3 million square meters, down by 0.5% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 29.0% year-over-year.

AUO March Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period

Consolidated Revenue

March 2023

19,185

February 2023

16,052

MoM Change

19.5%

March 2022

28,043

YoY Change

(31.6%)

Jan. to Mar. 2023

51,188

Jan. to Mar. 2022

81,528

YoY Change

(37.2%)

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 06:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 236 B 7 767 M 7 767 M
Net income 2023 -21 215 M -697 M -697 M
Net Debt 2023 49 587 M 1 629 M 1 629 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,82x
Yield 2023 5,48%
Capitalization 142 B 4 654 M 4 654 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,50 TWD
Average target price 16,28 TWD
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fu Jen Ko President, Chief Operating Officer, CEO & Director
Yue Chih Tseng Head-Finance & Accounting, Spokesman, Deputy GM
Shuang Lang Peng Chairman
Mei Yueh Ho Independent Director
Chin Pin Peng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUO CORPORATION23.33%4 654
CORNING INCORPORATED6.76%28 891
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION24.46%11 239
E INK HOLDINGS INC.6.83%6 442
INNOLUX CORPORATION32.13%4 539
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.26.18%4 275
