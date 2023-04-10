AUO : Reports March 2023 Consolidated Revenue

AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$19.19 billion for March 2023(1), up by 19.5% month-over-month and down by 31.6% year-over-year. Consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were NT$51.19 billion, down by 2.8% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 37.2% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 1.65 million square meters in March 2023, up by 17.6% month-over-month. In the first quarter of 2023, the total panel area shipment reached around 4.3 million square meters, down by 0.5% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 29.0% year-over-year.

AUO March Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)