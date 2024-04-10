AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21.20 billion for March 2024(1), up by 6.9% month-over-month and increased by 10.5% year-over-year. Consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2024 were NT$59.48 billion, down by 6.1% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 16.2% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 2.00 million square meters in March 2024, up by 15.8% month-over-month and increased by 21.1% year-over-year. In the first quarter of 2024, the total panel area shipment reached around 5.30 million square meters, up by 4.1% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 23.2% year-over-year.

AUO March Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)