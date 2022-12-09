Advanced search
    2409   TW0002409000

AUO CORPORATION

(2409)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-07
15.65 TWD    0.00%
01:33aAuo : Reports November 2022 Consolidated Revenue
PU
11/11AUO Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/09Auo : Reports October 2022 Consolidated Revenue
PU
AUO : Reports November 2022 Consolidated Revenue

12/09/2022 | 01:33am EST
AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$17.48 billion for November 2022(1), up by 1.7% month-over-month and decreased by 43.4% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 1.50 million square meters in November 2022, up by 17.3% month-over-month.

AUO November Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period

Consolidated Revenue

November 2022

17,475

October 2022

17,176

MoM Change

1.7%

November 2021

30,885

YoY Change

(43.4%)

Jan. to Nov. 2022

228,796

Jan. to Nov. 2021

338,920

YoY Change

(32.5%)

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 06:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
