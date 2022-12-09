AUO : Reports November 2022 Consolidated Revenue

AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$17.48 billion for November 2022(1), up by 1.7% month-over-month and decreased by 43.4% year-over-year.
The total panel area shipment reached around 1.50 million square meters in November 2022, up by 17.3% month-over-month.
AUO November Revenue Report:
(Unit: NT$ million)
|
|
Period
|
Consolidated Revenue
|
November 2022
|
17,475
|
October 2022
|
17,176
|
MoM Change
|
1.7%
|
November 2021
|
30,885
|
YoY Change
|
(43.4%)
|
Jan. to Nov. 2022
|
228,796
|
Jan. to Nov. 2021
|
338,920
|
YoY Change
|
(32.5%)
(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.
Disclaimer
AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 06:32:00 UTC.