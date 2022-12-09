AUO : Reports November 2022 Consolidated Revenue

AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$17.48 billion for November 2022(1), up by 1.7% month-over-month and decreased by 43.4% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 1.50 million square meters in November 2022, up by 17.3% month-over-month.

AUO November Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)