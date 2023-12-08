AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$20.18 billion for November 2023(1), down by 4.7% month-over-month and increased by 15.5% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 1.62 million square meters in November 2023, up by 0.5% month-over-month.

AUO November Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)