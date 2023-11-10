AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21.17 billion for October 2023(1), down by 13.8% month-over-month and increased by 23.2% year-over-year.
The total panel area shipment reached around 1.62 million square meters in October 2023, down by 21.9% month-over-month.
AUO October Revenue Report:
(Unit: NT$ million)
(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.
