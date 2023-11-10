AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21.17 billion for October 2023(1), down by 13.8% month-over-month and increased by 23.2% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 1.62 million square meters in October 2023, down by 21.9% month-over-month.

AUO October Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)