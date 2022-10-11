AUO : Reports September 2022 Consolidated Revenue

AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$16.28 billion for September 2022(1), up by 1.6% month-over-month and decreased by 50.7% year-over-year. Consolidated revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were NT$49.73 billion, down by 20.9% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 49.8% year-over-year.
The total panel area shipment reached around 1.24 million square meters in September 2022, down by 6.7% month-over-month. In the third quarter of 2022, the total panel area shipment were around 3.88 million square meters, down by 21.2% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 39.9% year-over-year.
AUO August Revenue Report:
(Unit: NT$ million)
|
|
Period
|
Consolidated Revenue
|
September 2022
|
16,280
|
August 2022
|
16,021
|
MoM Change
|
1.6%
|
September 2021
|
32,999
|
YoY Change
|
(50.7%)
|
Jan. to Sep. 2022
|
194,145
|
Jan. to Sep. 2021
|
277,651
|
YoY Change
|
(30.1%)
(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.
Disclaimer
AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 06:11:04 UTC.