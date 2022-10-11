Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. AUO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2409   TW0002409000

AUO CORPORATION

(2409)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-29
14.70 TWD   -20.00%
02:12aAuo : Reports September 2022 Consolidated Revenue
PU
09/30Auo : 2Q2022(English)
PU
09/29AUO CORPORATION : REVERSE SPLIT: 800 of 1000
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AUO : Reports September 2022 Consolidated Revenue

10/11/2022 | 02:12am EDT
AUO Corporation ("AUO" or the "Company") (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$16.28 billion for September 2022(1), up by 1.6% month-over-month and decreased by 50.7% year-over-year. Consolidated revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were NT$49.73 billion, down by 20.9% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 49.8% year-over-year.

The total panel area shipment reached around 1.24 million square meters in September 2022, down by 6.7% month-over-month. In the third quarter of 2022, the total panel area shipment were around 3.88 million square meters, down by 21.2% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 39.9% year-over-year.

AUO August Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period

Consolidated Revenue

September 2022

16,280

August 2022

16,021

MoM Change

1.6%

September 2021

32,999

YoY Change

(50.7%)

Jan. to Sep. 2022

194,145

Jan. to Sep. 2021

277,651

YoY Change

(30.1%)

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 06:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
