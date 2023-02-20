Advanced search
    2409   TW0002409000

AUO CORPORATION

(2409)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
18.20 TWD   +1.39%
02:20aAuo : Space4M Introduces Smart Retail Solutions Across 188 branches of First Commercial Bank in Taiwan
PU
02/10AUO Turns to Loss in 2022; Warns of Lower Q1 Sales
MT
02/09Auo : Reports January 2023 Consolidated Revenue
PU
AUO : Space4M Introduces Smart Retail Solutions Across 188 branches of First Commercial Bank in Taiwan

02/20/2023 | 02:20am EST
AUO Space4M expands smart retail field applications, introducing the WOW! Contents Management System across 188 branches of First Commercial Bank in Taiwan.

AUO previously collaborated with 第一銀行FirstBank by providing FindARTs Solution to enhance service quality and customer experience previously in October 2022. Now, First Commercial Bank is teaming up with Space4M (S4M) in renovating its broadcasting bulletins into integrated digital signage. Bringing brand new visual experience to the financial sector through the WOW!Contents Management System (WMS).

S4M cloud-based WMS is a content management system that integrates advanced display technology with software and hardware. It leverages high-quality displays to promote advertisements or financial products and optimize visual experiences instantly. S4M provides one-stop services to customers and covers software and hardware equipment, digital content management, field application consultation, and operation and maintenance training in smart retail applications. Creating increased efficiency and better customer experiences.

The WMS enables First Commercial Bank to remotely manage and distribute real-time information across its branches, providing instant advertising and marketing contents with higher-quality digital experiences. Additionally, contributing to green finance and low-carbon economy.

For further information, see below:

Space4M Website> https://www.space4m.com/
AUO FindARTs x First Commercial Bank> https://ppt.cc/fRYLtx

Attachments

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 07:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 244 B 8 021 M 8 021 M
Net income 2022 -22 538 M -741 M -741 M
Net Debt 2022 10 615 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,24x
Yield 2022 6,95%
Capitalization 139 B 4 581 M 4 581 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 83,0%
EPS Revisions
