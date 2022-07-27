Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  AUO Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2409   TW0002409000

AUO CORPORATION

(2409)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
13.70 TWD   -4.20%
AUO : The Board resolved the consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022
PU
AUO : The Company will participate in the cash capital increase of Da Ping Green Energy Corporation
PU
AUO : To announce the purchase of photovoltaic equipment and construction on behalf of Da Ping Green Energy Corp., a subsidiary of the Company
PU
AUO : The Board resolved the consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022

07/27/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AUO Corporation
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 05:32:13
Subject 
 The Board resolved the consolidated financial
statements for the second quarter of 2022
Date of events 2022/07/27 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/07/27
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/27
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):144,412,304
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):13,418,975
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):653,143
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):2,371,190
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):(522,587)
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(468,083)
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):(0.05)
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):408,405,476
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):179,148,504
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):223,150,062
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Consolidated revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were NT$62.88 billion,
down by 22.9% quarter-over-quarter. AUO's net loss attributable to owners
of the Company for the second quarter of 2022 was NT$5.63 billion, with a
basic EPS(Note 1) of -NT$0.59.

In the second quarter of 2022, the total panel area shipment reached around
4.92 million square meters, down by 18.7% quarter-over-quarter and decreased
by 23.2% year-over-year.

Highlights of consolidated results for the second quarter of 2022
       Revenues of NT$62.88 billion
       Operating loss of NT$4.65 billion
       Net loss attributable to owners of the Company at NT$5.63 billion
       Basic EPS(Note 1) was -NT$0.59
       Gross margin was 2.7%
       Operating margin was -7.4%
       EBITDA(Note 2) margin was 5.2%

Looking back to the second quarter, the Company's production and shipment
in April were partially affected by Covid-19 related lockdown measures in
China. This was combined with high channel inventory and lackluster
end-market demand ,leading to weaker panel purchasing from brands. As a
result, there was higher than expected pressure to the Company's operations,
leading to revenues of NT$62.88 billion for the second quarter, a decline of
22.9% quarter-over-quarter.Profitability was also impacted by lower revenues.
Operating loss was NT$4.65 billion, while net loss attributable to owners of
the Company was NT$5.63 billion.

Looking into the third quarter, given industry headwinds and numerous macro
uncertainties, the Company will continue to carefully manage its cash flow,
and to maintain its healthy financial status. Furthermore, the Company will
accelerate its deployment of the "Biaxial Transformation" strategy,
in order to strengthen its enterprise competitiveness, as well as to reduce
the impact from panel industry cyclicality to the Company's business
operations going forward.

(Note 1) Basic EPS in the second quarter of 2022 was calculated based on the
         weighted average outstanding shares of the reporting quarter
         (9,576 million shares).
(Note 2) EBITDA = Operating Profit + D&A, that is, operating profit before
         depreciation and amortization.

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 21:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
