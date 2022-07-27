AUO : The Board resolved the consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2022

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/07/27 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/07/27 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):144,412,304 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):13,418,975 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):653,143 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):2,371,190 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(522,587) 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(468,083) 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):(0.05) 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):408,405,476 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):179,148,504 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):223,150,062 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: Consolidated revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were NT$62.88 billion, down by 22.9% quarter-over-quarter. AUO's net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the second quarter of 2022 was NT$5.63 billion, with a basic EPS(Note 1) of -NT$0.59. In the second quarter of 2022, the total panel area shipment reached around 4.92 million square meters, down by 18.7% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 23.2% year-over-year. Highlights of consolidated results for the second quarter of 2022 Revenues of NT$62.88 billion Operating loss of NT$4.65 billion Net loss attributable to owners of the Company at NT$5.63 billion Basic EPS(Note 1) was -NT$0.59 Gross margin was 2.7% Operating margin was -7.4% EBITDA(Note 2) margin was 5.2% Looking back to the second quarter, the Company's production and shipment in April were partially affected by Covid-19 related lockdown measures in China. This was combined with high channel inventory and lackluster end-market demand ,leading to weaker panel purchasing from brands. As a result, there was higher than expected pressure to the Company's operations, leading to revenues of NT$62.88 billion for the second quarter, a decline of 22.9% quarter-over-quarter.Profitability was also impacted by lower revenues. Operating loss was NT$4.65 billion, while net loss attributable to owners of the Company was NT$5.63 billion. Looking into the third quarter, given industry headwinds and numerous macro uncertainties, the Company will continue to carefully manage its cash flow, and to maintain its healthy financial status. Furthermore, the Company will accelerate its deployment of the "Biaxial Transformation" strategy, in order to strengthen its enterprise competitiveness, as well as to reduce the impact from panel industry cyclicality to the Company's business operations going forward. (Note 1) Basic EPS in the second quarter of 2022 was calculated based on the weighted average outstanding shares of the reporting quarter (9,576 million shares). (Note 2) EBITDA = Operating Profit + D&A, that is, operating profit before depreciation and amortization.