  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. AUO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2409   TW0002409000

AUO CORPORATION

(2409)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
14.30 TWD   -1.04%
05:02aAUO : The Company will participate in the cash capital increase of Da Ping Green Energy Corporation
PU
04:52aAUO : To announce the purchase of photovoltaic equipment and construction on behalf of Da Ping Green Energy Corp., a subsidiary of the Company
PU
04:42aAUO : Increase capital expenditure budget approved by the Board of the Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AUO : The Company will participate in the cash capital increase of Da Ping Green Energy Corporation

07/27/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: AUO Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/27 Time of announcement 16:50:23
Subject 
 The Company will participate in the cash capital
increase of Da Ping Green Energy Corporation
Date of events 2022/07/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Common stock of Da Ping Green Energy Corporation("DPGE")
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount: no more than 13.7 million shares, which may be invested
once or by installment.
Unit price: premium capital increase based on the total share capital of
DPGE.Total monetary amount of the transaction: no more than
NTD 1.203 billion, which may be invested once or by installment.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Trading counterparty：DPGE
Relationship to the Company: a subsidiary of the Company.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty:
The Board resolved for the investment of DPGE for building
solar power plants.
The identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):N/A
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):N/A
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment：Make the payment within the
subscription period.
Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important
stipulations: None
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 The Board resolved for the investment of DPGE.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NTD 10.01
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
Current cumulative volume (including the current trade) held by
the Company: total volumes are no more than 48.7 million shares.
Current cumulative amount (including the current trade) held by
the Company: total amounts are no more than NTD 1.69 billion.(Note)
Shareholding percentage:100%
Status of any restriction of rights:None
Note: Including the amount of NTD 137 million that has been approved
before and has not yet been invested.
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade)
to the total assets in the most recent stand-along financial statement:
28.94%
Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade)
to the shareholder's equity in the most recent consolidated financial
statement:48.56%
Operating capital in the most recent stand-along financial statement:
NTD 26,743,123 thousand
14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For building solar power plants
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/27
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/07/27
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:N/A
21.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
22.Name of the CPA:N/A
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:N/A
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:N/A
27.Source of funds:N/A
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The amount of NTD 137 million that has been approved before and has
not yet been invested was amended to increase the capital at premium.

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
