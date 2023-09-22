AUO : and Brogent Technologies Inc. collaborate to create Taiwan's first naked-eye virtual reality experience center, Aniverse, redefining the virtual reality immersion experience with AUO ALED technology in Keelung
September 22, 2023 at 05:32 am EDT
Share
Featuring groundbreaking ALED seamless tiling technology, Brogent integrates AUO display technology to create the largest outdoor naked-eye 3D LED curved screen in Keelung. This innovation brings 3D animation to life on the exterior wall, transforming the former Keelung train station into a digitized attraction.
By merging physical experiences with digital content, and ALED display technology which features high brightness, high resolution, high dynamic range and wide color gamut, Brogent creates the "Epsilon Course" through AUO LED dome display, and "Delta Airship", a flight simulator with curved LED display that enable visitors to enjoy fully immersive flying experience. Aniverse showcases the fusion of technology and art, marketing a new era for digital entertainment.
AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 09:31:07 UTC.
AUO Corp is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the research, development and sale of thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD). The main products are display devices that convey digital information. The main application products include liquid crystal display televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablet computers, mobile phones, automotive monitors, industrial and commercial monitors and various other flat-panel displays. The Company sells its products mainly in Asia, the United States, and Europe.
AUO : and Brogent Technologies Inc. collaborate to create Taiwan's first naked-eye virtual reality experience center, Aniverse, redefining the virtual reality immersion experience with AUO ALED technology in Keelung