Featuring groundbreaking ALED seamless tiling technology, Brogent integrates AUO display technology to create the largest outdoor naked-eye 3D LED curved screen in Keelung. This innovation brings 3D animation to life on the exterior wall, transforming the former Keelung train station into a digitized attraction.



By merging physical experiences with digital content, and ALED display technology which features high brightness, high resolution, high dynamic range and wide color gamut, Brogent creates the "Epsilon Course" through AUO LED dome display, and "Delta Airship", a flight simulator with curved LED display that enable visitors to enjoy fully immersive flying experience. Aniverse showcases the fusion of technology and art, marketing a new era for digital entertainment.