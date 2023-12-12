Neo Energy Metals PLC - South Africa-focused uranium developer - Receives the second tranche of funding of around GBP1.1 million from Q Global Commodities Ltd, resulting in the ussue of 140 million shares. Explains this represents the second of six tranches subscribed for by Q Global's affiliate, AUO Commercial Brokerage LLC, bringing the total amount received to date from AUO to GBP1.5 million. Under the subscription agreement, a further 266.7 million shares will be issued to AUO over the coming months, raising an additional GBP2 million. Funds raised will be used to complete an updated feasibility study and target an increase in mineral resources at the Henkries uranium project in South

Africa.

Current stock price: 0.78 pence

12-month change: down 11%

