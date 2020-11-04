Auplata Mining : Consolidated financial statements - For the fiscal year 2019

Consolidated financial statements

For the fiscal year 2019

Press Release - November 2, 2020

Auplata Mining Group - AMG (Euronext Growth - FR0013410370 - ALAMG) - Financial Communication

PROGRESS STATUS

The parent company and consolidated financial statements have been finalized and are currently being reviewed and validated by the Group's Statutory Auditors so that the Annual Report can be published. In the meantime, a condensed summary of the consolidated financial statements is presented below1.

The consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2019 comprise the scope of consolidation which includes the AMG entities (exAuplata) and its subsidiaries: SMYD, Verdal Reforestage, Armina Ressources Minières, TNRF Holding, Brexia International Ltd, GPMI, AMG Peru (ex-BGPP) and OSEAD Mining Côte d'Ivoire (50% owned).

This condensed summary considers the very specific accounting treatment of the contribution transaction, which has been analyzed, in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations", as a reverse acquisition carried out in stages. The treatment of this transaction, which is rare and technically complex, required the support and intervention of specialists in consolidation and authoritative IFRS standards.

In order to ensure that shareholders and the market have the best possible information and understanding of the accounting transactions carried out, following the application of IFRS 3 "Business Combinations", the Group's decision was to take the necessary time to provide a drafting as precise as possible.

Board of Statutory Auditors (Deloitte & RSM)

"The audit of both the parent company and consolidated financial statements is in progress, and the Statutory Auditors are finalizing the verification of the notes and appendices to the parent company and consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT - CONDENSED INFORMATION

In accordance with IFRS 3 in the context of a reverse acquisition, the comparative consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2018 are those of AMG Peru, which is considered the acquirer for accounting purposes.

The consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 include 12 months of activity of AMG Peru and 10 months of activity of AMG and its subsidiaries, considered as acquired for accounting purposes in accordance with IFRS 3.

AMG and its subsidiaries were consolidated on the basis of the book value of assets and liabilities as reported in the AMG Group's consolidated financial statements at February 28, 2019.

1. This is only a summary at this stage, all the information and explanations will be mentioned in the Annual Report.

