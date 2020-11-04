Auplata Mining : Status report on the gold production of the Dieu Merci site

Status report on the gold production of the Dieu Merci site

Press Release - November 3, 2020

Auplata Mining Group - AMG (Euronext Growth - FR0013410370 - ALAMG)

After the technical improvements made since June 2020, and this despite the difficulties linked to the pandemic, both logistical and in terms of the availability of specialized consultants, and also, despite the increase in certain costs, production restarted at the beginning of October on the site of Dieu Merci.

Following this restart, a first batch of coal loaded with gold was recovered and treated in the elution workshop, under the supervision of a specialist mandated by the system supplier.

Following these operations, an ingot was cast. Its weight, before refining, is 6,201 grams and its grade is estimated at 90% fine gold. The exact weight of fine gold will only be known after processing by the refiner to which it was shipped.

AMG is confident about the future and is extremely excited by these initial production indicators, in the midst of a pandemic.

AMG in brief

Auplata Mining Group - AMG, incorporated in July 2004 and listed on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext Growth) since December 2006, is a polymetallic exploration and mining group. AMG is present in French Guiana and, through its subsidiaries, in Peru, Morocco (listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange) and Ivory Coast. AMG pursues a dynamic, sustainable and innovative industrial and financial strategy to develop high-potential precious and base metal deposits with the involvement of local stakeholders. The objective of the company is to produce the metals of tomorrow needed for the energy transition in a clean and responsible manner, while trying to provide France with a national source of supply of strategic metals.

ISIN : FR0013410370- ALAMG; ICB : 1777 - Gold Mining.

For more information about Auplata Mining Group: wwwauplatamininggroup.com

