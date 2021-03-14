Log in
AUPLATA MINING GROUP - AMG

(ALAMG)
Auplata Mining AMG : Monthly situational update on production

03/14/2021 | 04:55pm EDT
Auplata Mining Group-AMG (Euronext Growth-FR0013410370-ALAMG), produces a situational update on the February 2021 production of the Dieu Merci plant in French Guiana, the Ana Maria plant in Peru, and the Tighza mine in Morocco.

Disclaimer

Auplata Mining Group SA published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 20:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
