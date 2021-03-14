Auplata Mining AMG : Monthly situational update on production

d223d314 March, 2021Press home 2019, Press releases 2020, Press releases 2021

Auplata Mining Group-AMG (Euronext Growth-FR0013410370-ALAMG), produces a situational update on the February 2021 production of the Dieu Merci plant in French Guiana, the Ana Maria plant in Peru, and the Tighza mine in Morocco.

