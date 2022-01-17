Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Aura Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEE   AU000000AEE7

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

(AEE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/17 11:59:54 pm
0.35 AUD   -1.41%
01/17AURA ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - AEE
PU
01/13Aura Energy Appoints Acting CEO Amid Shift to Uranium Production
MT
01/13Aura Energy Appoints Acting CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aura Energy : Application for quotation of securities - AEE

01/17/2022 | 11:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AEE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,754,252

18/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

62115927681

1.3

ASX issuer code

AEE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AEEO : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2024

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AEE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,754,252

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

18/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

18/1/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

18/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,754,252

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aura Energy Limited published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 04:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AURA ENERGY LIMITED
01/17AURA ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - AEE
PU
01/13Aura Energy Appoints Acting CEO Amid Shift to Uranium Production
MT
01/13Aura Energy Appoints Acting CEO
MT
01/13Aura Energy Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
01/12Aura Energy Limited Announces CEO Changes
CI
2021AURA ENERGY : Final Director's Interest Notice x3
PU
2021AURA ENERGY : Initial Director's Interest Notice x3
PU
2021Aura Energy Limited Appoints Philip Mitchell as Director
CI
2021AURA ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - AEE
PU
2021AURA ENERGY : Presentation to AGM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,99 M -2,15 M -2,15 M
Net cash 2021 2,89 M 2,08 M 2,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 149 M 108 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart AURA ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aura Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURA ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Will Goodall Chief Executive Officer
Philip Wesley Mitchell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Bryan Garrie Kenneth Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Nyunggai Warren Mundine Independent Non-Executive Director
John Bennett Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURA ENERGY LIMITED29.63%106
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-5.57%9 772
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.4.51%2 202
ENERGY FUELS INC.-7.35%1 115
DENISON MINES CORP.-2.30%1 094
LARGO INC.10.92%671