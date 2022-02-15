Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aura Energy : Defines Vanadium JORC Resource at Tiris Uranium Project

02/15/2022 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX:AEE

ASX RELEASE

16 February 2022

Aura Defines Vanadium JORC Resource at the Tiris

Uranium Project, Mauritania

KEY POINTS:

  • JORC Resource of 18.4 million pounds V2O5 defined within Aura's low capex, low operating cost Tiris Uranium Project in Mauritania1.
  • 34% classified as Measured/Indicated Resource.
  • The vanadium is contained within the mineral carnotite which also contains the uranium at Tiris.
  • Metallurgical testwork indicates that the vanadium can be readily extracted at low additional cost.
  • Production of a vanadium product stream is likely to significantly lower the effective cost per lb of U3O8.

Aura Energy Limited (ASX:AEE, AIM:AURA) ("Aura", the "Company") a company focused on the development of the low capex, low operating cost Tiris Uranium Project ("Tiris" or the "Project") in Mauritania, is pleased to announce a JORC compliant Resource estimate for 18.4 million pounds vanadium (V2O5), contained within its Tiris Uranium deposits.

The addition of vanadium to the Tiris Resource Estimate was undertaken after confirmation of a constant ratio of vanadium to uranium at Tiris in carnotite, a uranium vanadium potassium oxide mineral (K2(UO2)2(VO4)2·3H2O), which is the primary host of uranium.

Global summary of the Resource Estimate is:

Table 1 - Tiris Uranium Project Global Resource Estimate

Cut-off U3O8 g/t

Class

Tonnes (Mt)

U3O8 (g/t)

U3O8 (Mlb)

V2O5 (g/t)

V2O5 (Mlb)

100

All

102.1

253

56.9

82

18.4

200

All

55.0

336

40.8

109

13.2

300

All

24.8

452

24.7

146

8.0

1 At a lower cut-off grade of 100 ppm U3O8

Aura Energy Limited

Suite 1, Level 3, 62 Lygon Street

Carlton South, VIC 3053

ASX:AEE

ASX:AEE

Commenting on the vanadium resource estimate, Aura's Acting CEO, Will Goodall, said:

"We are very pleased to announce a JORC compliant resource estimate of 18.4 million pounds vanadium at Tiris in Mauritania.

The inclusion of vanadium in the resource estimates for Tiris gives Aura a wonderful opportunity to explore further operating cost reductions through addition of vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) as a by-product to uranium.

Test work on leaching of the uranium bearing mineral at Tiris through the DFS has shown that vanadium is recovered with uranium in the proposed Tiris leaching circuit. Additional test work is currently underway with ANSTO Minerals to recover leached vanadium to a V2O5 product. This work will aim to demonstrate that vanadium by-product could be produced with only minor additions to the existing Tiris process circuit.

The inclusion of vanadium by-product recovery has been explored in several other operations with similar mineralogy to Tiris, including Paladin Energy's Langer Heinrich operation, Namibia. It is anticipated to provide a strong driver to result in a net reduction in the already low operating costs of the Project.

This vanadium resource estimate provides the initial step to further optimise the low cost Tiris project and we are excited by the prospect of further enhancing the Project in this way."

Table 2 - Tiris Resource Classification - Total, Feb 2022

Cut-off U3O8 g/t

Class

Tonnes (Mt)

U3O8 (g/t)

U3O8 (Mlb)

V2O5 (g/t)

V2O5 (Mlb)

100

Measured

10.2

235.7

5.3

76.4

1.7

Indicated

29.0

222.1

14.2

72.0

4.6

Total M&I

39.2

226

19.5

73

6.3

Inferred

62.9

270

37.4

87

12.1

200

Measured

4.6

355.0

3.6

115.0

1.2

Indicated

12.8

315.4

8.9

102.2

2.9

Total M&I

17.4

326

12.5

106

4.1

Inferred

37.6

341

28.3

111

9.2

300

Measured

2.1

496.8

2.3

161.0

0.7

Indicated

4.7

453.6

4.7

147.0

1.5

Total M&I

6.8

467

7.0

151

2.3

Inferred

18.0

446

17.7

145

5.7

Aura Energy Limited

Suite 1, Level 3, 62 Lygon Street

Carlton South, VIC 3053

ASX:AEE

ASX:AEE

The uranium resource at Tiris has been reported previously.2,3,4

The Resource Estimates were carried out by independent resource consultants H&S Consultants and Oliver Mapeto who have undertaken previous resource estimates at Tiris.

Summary of Resource Estimate and Reporting Criteria

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 and JORC 2012 reporting guidelines, a summary on the material information used to estimate the Mineral Resource is set out below (for further detail please refer to the Appendix to this announcement).

Geology and geological interpretation

The Tiris deposits lie on Paleoproterozoic rocks of the Reguibat Craton, principally granitoids, meta-sediments and meta-volcanics, generally of high metamorphic grade. Near the resource zones the rocks are largely granitic.

The uranium / vanadium mineralisation forms shallow horizontal tabular bodies ranging in thickness from 1 to 12 metres within weathered granite or overlying colluvial sediments.

Sampling and subsampling techniques

For drilling programmes prior to 2017, all drilled material provided by the AC rig was collected in its entirety on 1m intervals with the exception of the first metre which was sampled in 0.5m intervals. All intervals were geologically logged, recording parameters such as primary and secondary rock types, colour, oxidation, weathering, and moisture content.

The 2017 data is the major source in all of the areas classified as Measured. The uranium concentrations were measured by downhole total count gamma logging which were converted to equivalent uranium grades (eU3O8) by applying calibration information, an air correction and minor smoothing. A check was undertaken on the disequilibrium between U- 238 and its gamma emitting daughter products. A disequilibrium factor was established to adjust all eU3O8 grades to values close to their true U3O8 grades. 3D Exploration Pty Ltd took responsibility for the collection of the data and the calibration from total counts to uranium values.

Drilling techniques and hole spacing

The resource estimates are based on drilling conducted in separate drilling campaigns in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2017. The uranium resource estimates for the ore zones Hippolyte, Hippolyte South, and Lazare North and South were based on downhole radiometric logging with validation by large diameter triple tube diamond drilling and these estimates were conducted by H&S Consultants and reported on in 2018 as cited in footnote 1. The uranium resource estimates for the ore zones Sadi South, Sadi North, Marie, Hippolyte West, Oum

2 Refer Aura ASX/AIM announcement dated 30 April 2018 "Tiris Resource Upgrade Success".

3 Refer Aura ASX/AIM announcement dated 27 August 2021 "Resource Upgrade of 10% - Tiris Uranium Project". Small differences in quoted Resource numbers result from tenement adjustments

4 Refer Aura ASX/AIM announcement dated 19 July 2011" First Uranium Resource in Mauritania". Aura confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the earlier reported estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Aura Energy Limited

Suite 1, Level 3, 62 Lygon Street

Carlton South, VIC 3053

For personal use only

ASX:AEE

Ferkik East, Oum Ferkik West deposits were based on chemical analyses of drillhole samples, and these estimates were reported on in 20115 and 20216

For Measured and Indicated Resources holes were drilled for the most part on a 50m x 50m pattern, and three 100m x 100m squares of close spaced (12.5m x 12.5m) holes were drilled to define short range variability. Inferred resources have been drilled on a 100m x 100m or 100m by 200m grid.

Cut-off grades

The vanadium resource estimate is based on a lower cut-off grade of 100 ppm U3O8. This is because vanadium will be a by-product of uranium production. For reporting compliance with JORC 2012 a U3O8 cut-off grade of 100 ppm was selected taking into account the economic factors investigated in Aura's Definitive Feasibility Study on the Tiris Uranium deposit completed in 2018 7 allowing for some increase in commodity prices to define resources with reasonable prospect of economic extraction.

Vanadium Estimation Methodology

The uranium₂ ₂bearing₂ ₄ ₂ mineral in Tiris deposits is carnotite, a uranium vanadium potassium oxide (K (UO ) (VO ) ·3H O) in which the ratio by weight of vanadium to uranium is constant at 0.324.

Within the Tiris Uranium Resource outlines 734 samples from all resource zones were chemically analysed for both uranium and vanadium, as shown in Error! Reference source not found..

Samples were crushed, pulverised and split, with 0.25g dissolved using a four-acid digest. Uranium was determined by ICP-MS (inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy), while vanadium was measured by ICP-OES (inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy). These are considered to be near-total assay methods.

  1. Refer Aura ASX/AIM announcement dated 19 July 2011" First Uranium Resource in Mauritania". Aura confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the earlier reported estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed
  2. Refer Aura ASX/AIM announcement dated 27 August 2021 "Resource Upgrade of 10% - Tiris Uranium Project". Small differences in quoted Resource numbers result from tenement adjustments
  3. ASX Announcement 29/7/2019: Tiris Uranium DFS Complete

Aura Energy Limited

Suite 1, Level 3, 62 Lygon Street

Carlton South, VIC 3053

For personal use only

ASX:AEE

The extensive analytical work by Aura has demonstrated that vanadium occurs throughout the Tiris deposits at concentrations greater than expected from the carnotite content alone, indicating that vanadium occurs within other minerals in addition to carnotite, very likely within clay minerals. The Vanadium Resource Estimate refers only to vanadium contained within carnotite, as no testwork has been done on extracting vanadium from minerals other than carnotite.

Figure 1 - Scatter plot of chemical U3O8 and V2O5 assays

The vanadium values within the Mineral Resource estimate have been derived by applying the V2O5: U3O8 stoichiometric ratio of 0.324 to the previously reported U3O8 estimates within the Tiris deposits. While it is possible that the deposit may also contain the related calcium uranium vanadium mineral tyuyamunite (although this has not been identified), this has the same ratio of U:V as carnotite.

Metallurgy

Metallurgical testwork on Tiris ore carried out on uranium ore samples by Mets Engineering and by ANSTO has shown that "about 55% to 58% of vanadium was also leached during the alkaline leach." The V2O5/U3O8 ratios for the final leach liquor are close to the carnotite ratio,

Aura Energy Limited

Suite 1, Level 3, 62 Lygon Street

Carlton South, VIC 3053

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aura Energy Limited published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:43:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
