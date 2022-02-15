Aura Energy : Defines Vanadium JORC Resource at Tiris Uranium Project

ASX:AEE

The uranium resource at Tiris has been reported previously.2,3,4

The Resource Estimates were carried out by independent resource consultants H&S Consultants and Oliver Mapeto who have undertaken previous resource estimates at Tiris.

Summary of Resource Estimate and Reporting Criteria

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 and JORC 2012 reporting guidelines, a summary on the material information used to estimate the Mineral Resource is set out below (for further detail please refer to the Appendix to this announcement).

Geology and geological interpretation

The Tiris deposits lie on Paleoproterozoic rocks of the Reguibat Craton, principally granitoids, meta-sediments and meta-volcanics, generally of high metamorphic grade. Near the resource zones the rocks are largely granitic.

The uranium / vanadium mineralisation forms shallow horizontal tabular bodies ranging in thickness from 1 to 12 metres within weathered granite or overlying colluvial sediments.

Sampling and subsampling techniques

For drilling programmes prior to 2017, all drilled material provided by the AC rig was collected in its entirety on 1m intervals with the exception of the first metre which was sampled in 0.5m intervals. All intervals were geologically logged, recording parameters such as primary and secondary rock types, colour, oxidation, weathering, and moisture content.

The 2017 data is the major source in all of the areas classified as Measured. The uranium concentrations were measured by downhole total count gamma logging which were converted to equivalent uranium grades (eU3O8) by applying calibration information, an air correction and minor smoothing. A check was undertaken on the disequilibrium between U- 238 and its gamma emitting daughter products. A disequilibrium factor was established to adjust all eU3O8 grades to values close to their true U3O8 grades. 3D Exploration Pty Ltd took responsibility for the collection of the data and the calibration from total counts to uranium values.

Drilling techniques and hole spacing

The resource estimates are based on drilling conducted in separate drilling campaigns in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2017. The uranium resource estimates for the ore zones Hippolyte, Hippolyte South, and Lazare North and South were based on downhole radiometric logging with validation by large diameter triple tube diamond drilling and these estimates were conducted by H&S Consultants and reported on in 2018 as cited in footnote 1. The uranium resource estimates for the ore zones Sadi South, Sadi North, Marie, Hippolyte West, Oum

