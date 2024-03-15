Aura Energy Limited is an Australia-based minerals company. The Company has a portfolio of uranium and polymetallic projects with large resources in Africa and Europe. The Company is engaged in exploration and evaluation of uranium, vanadium and gold and base metals in Mauritania and Sweden. It is focused on the Tiris Uranium Project, a greenfield uranium discovery in Mauritania. Tiris Uranium Project is located in Mauritania. Its Tasiast South Gold Project covers approximately 125 square kilometers of virgin Greenstone belt with little exploration and 36 kilometers south of Kinross 20 Moz Tasiast Mine. Its Haggan Battery Metals Project is located in Sweden, which holds approximately 15.2-billion-pound global vanadium resources, with inferred resources of 800 million pounds of triuranium octoxide. Its subsidiaries include Vanadis Battery Metals AB, Aura Energy Mauritania Pty Ltd, Tiris Ressources SA, and Tiris International Mining Company sarl.

Sector Uranium