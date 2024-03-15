Aura Energy Ltd - mineral explorer with projects in Sweden and Mauritania - Says it has requested the Australian Securities Exchange to immediately halt trading in its shares quoted on the ASX in Sydney. Explains that request has been made pending a further announcement from the company regarding a private equity placement. The company expects trading in its shares to resume on the ASX either when the expected announcement is made, or upon market open on Tuesday next week. Trade continues as normal on AIM.
Current stock price: 10.90 pence, down 7.2%
12-month change: down 32%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter
