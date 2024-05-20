Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

Singapore - May 20, 2024 - Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: AFARU, AFAR, AFARW), a special purpose acquisition company (the "Company"), announced today that, it caused to be deposited $50,000 into the Company's trust account for its public shareholders, allowing the Company to extend the period of time it has to consummate its initial business combination by one month-from May 18, 2024 to June 18, 2024 (the "Extension"). This Extension is permitted under the Company's governing documents.

About Aura FAT Acquisition Corp

Aura FAT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While it will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its search on new emerging technology companies with an acute growth potential in Southeast Asia and Australasia in sectors such as the Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming and other new financial technology services sectors. The Company is led by its Co-Chief Executive Officer, David Andrada.

