Certain Class B Common Stock of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-OCT-2022. These Class B Common Stock will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 12-APR-2022 to 9-OCT-2022.



Details:

The sponsor and officers and directors have agreed that, for a period of 180 days from the date of this prospectus, they will not, without the prior written consent of the representative, sell, offer to sell, contract or agree to sell, hypothecate, pledge, grant any option to purchase or otherwise dispose of or agree to dispose of, directly or indirectly, or establish or increase a put equivalent position or liquidate or decrease a call equivalent position within the meaning of Section 16 of the Exchange Act with respect to any units, Class A ordinary shares, warrants, or any securities convertible into, or exercisable, or exchangeable for, Class A ordinary shares, (ii) enter into any swap or other arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of any units, ordinary shares, warrants, or any securities convertible into, or exercisable, or exchangeable for, Class A ordinary shares, whether any such transaction is to be settled by delivery of such securities, in cash or otherwise, or (iii) publicly announce any intention to effect any transaction specified in clause (i) or (ii), subject to certain exceptions.