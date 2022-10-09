Advanced search
    AFAR   KYG063621000

AURA FAT PROJECTS ACQUISITION CORP

(AFAR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  12:29 2022-10-07 pm EDT
10.06 USD    0.00%
07/14AURA FAT PROJECTS ACQUISITION CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06/07Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp(NasdaqGM:AFAR) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
04/18Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp announced that it has received $5 million in funding from Aura FAT Projects Capital LLC
CI
Certain Class B Common Stock of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-OCT-2022.

10/09/2022 EDT
Certain Class B Common Stock of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-OCT-2022. These Class B Common Stock will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 12-APR-2022 to 9-OCT-2022.

Details:
The sponsor and officers and directors have agreed that, for a period of 180 days from the date of this prospectus, they will not, without the prior written consent of the representative, sell, offer to sell, contract or agree to sell, hypothecate, pledge, grant any option to purchase or otherwise dispose of or agree to dispose of, directly or indirectly, or establish or increase a put equivalent position or liquidate or decrease a call equivalent position within the meaning of Section 16 of the Exchange Act with respect to any units, Class A ordinary shares, warrants, or any securities convertible into, or exercisable, or exchangeable for, Class A ordinary shares, (ii) enter into any swap or other arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of any units, ordinary shares, warrants, or any securities convertible into, or exercisable, or exchangeable for, Class A ordinary shares, whether any such transaction is to be settled by delivery of such securities, in cash or otherwise, or (iii) publicly announce any intention to effect any transaction specified in clause (i) or (ii), subject to certain exceptions.


All news about AURA FAT PROJECTS ACQUISITION CORP
07/14AURA FAT PROJECTS ACQUISITION CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
06/07Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp(NasdaqGM:AFAR) a..
CI
04/18Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp announced that it has received $5 million in funding..
CI
04/12Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has completed an IPO in the amount of $100 million.
CI
03/18Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp announced that it expects to receive $4.55 million i..
CI
03/17Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has filed an IPO in the amount of $100 million.
CI
Managers and Directors
Tristan Lo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Andrada Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Leigh Travers Independent Director
Thorsten Neumann Independent Director
Aneel Ranadivé Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURA FAT PROJECTS ACQUISITION CORP0.00%146
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-27.91%45 834
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.23%21 810
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-26.61%10 156
HAL TRUST-21.67%9 683
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY-11.78%8 784