Aura Minerals : Announces New and Improved Offtake Agreement with Trafigura starting in 2022

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, November 19, 2020 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (the 'Company' or 'Aura') announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aranzazu Holding S.A. de C.V. ('Aranzazu') has recently completed a competitive bidding process for a new offtake agreement with respect to the copper and gold concentrate produced at the Company's Aranzazu mine. In connection with the completion of the bidding process, Aranzazu has entered into an offtake agreement (the 'New Agreement') with Trafigura México, S.A. de C.V. ('Trafigura'), pursuant to which Trafigura has agreed to purchase 100% of the copper and gold concentrate produced at Aranzazu during the term of the New Agreement. The New Agreement is effective as of the beginning of 2022 and continues until the end of 2024. The current offtake agreement in place with IXM Metals (the 'Existing Agreement') will remain in force until the end of 2021. Attachments Original document

