AURA MINERALS INC.

(ORA)
Aura Minerals : Announces New and Improved Offtake Agreement with Trafigura starting in 2022

11/26/2020 | 03:29pm EST
ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, November 19, 2020 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (the 'Company' or 'Aura') announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aranzazu Holding S.A. de C.V. ('Aranzazu') has recently completed a competitive bidding process for a new offtake agreement with respect to the copper and gold concentrate produced at the Company's Aranzazu mine. In connection with the completion of the bidding process, Aranzazu has entered into an offtake agreement (the 'New Agreement') with Trafigura México, S.A. de C.V. ('Trafigura'), pursuant to which Trafigura has agreed to purchase 100% of the copper and gold concentrate produced at Aranzazu during the term of the New Agreement. The New Agreement is effective as of the beginning of 2022 and continues until the end of 2024. The current offtake agreement in place with IXM Metals (the 'Existing Agreement') will remain in force until the end of 2021.

Disclaimer

Aura Minerals Inc. published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 20:28:01 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 449 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2020 100 M 77,0 M 77,0 M
Net cash 2020 79,6 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 962 M 739 M 739 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 863
Free-Float 44,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,73 $
Last Close Price 10,45 $
Spread / Highest target 88,8%
Spread / Average Target 88,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 88,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paulo Carlos de Brito Non-Executive Chairman
Glauber Luvizotto Chief Operating Officer
Kleber Cardoso Chief Financial Officer
Stephen N. S. Keith Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURA MINERALS INC.685.49%740
NEWMONT CORPORATION32.98%46 597
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION22.68%40 752
POLYUS104.84%25 970
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.29.50%17 290
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-11.07%15 831
