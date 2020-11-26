Aura Minerals : Comments on the Pricing of the Secondary Public Offering of BDRs and on the Secondary Offering of Shares

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, November 9, 2020 - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (the 'Company' or 'Aura') today announces that, further to its press releases dated August 26, 2020, October 9, 2020 and October 29, 2020, the announcement of commencement (anúncio de início) has been released in connection with the secondary public offering of Brazilian depositary receipts (certificados de depósito de ações, or 'BDRs'), issued by Itaú Unibanco S.A., as depositary, each BDR representing one share in the capital of the Company (each share of the Company, a 'Share'), by Arias Resource Capital Fund L.P., Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P. and Arias Resource Capital Fund II L.P. (collectively, the 'ARC Funds') and LF Ruffer Investment Funds - LF Ruffer Gold Fund ('Ruffer'), each as a selling shareholder and offeror (collectively, the 'Selling Shareholders'), pursuant to Brazilian Law No. 6,385, dated December 7, 1976, as amended, Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or the 'CVM') Instruction No. 332, dated April 4, 2000, as amended, CVM Instruction No. 400, dated December 29, 2003 ('CVM Instruction 400'), as amended, the ANBIMA Code of Regulation and Best Practices for Structuring, Coordination and Distribution of Public Offers for Securities and Public Offers for the Acquisition of Securities (Código ANBIMA de Regulação e Melhores Práticas para Estruturação, Coordenação e Distribuição de Ofertas Públicas de Valores Mobiliários e Ofertas Públicas de Aquisição de Valores Mobiliários) and other applicable legal and regulatory provisions (the 'Secondary Offering'), with XP Investimentos Corretora de Câmbio, Titulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. as underwriter (the 'Underwriter'), to the effect that the Secondary Offering has been priced and registered by the CVM. Attachments Original document

