Aura SMART Air : A summary of the financial statements for 2021
04/03/2022 | 05:44am EDT
Aura Smart Air Ltd.
(the "Company")
This is an English tranlation of a Hebrew report of the company, that was published on March 15, 2022 (reference No. 2022-01-030457) at the ISA reporting website (magna.isa.gov.il) (hereafter: "The Hebrew Version"). The English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. The translation in any case cannot perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
April 3, 2022
Revenue
Cost of revenue
Gross profit
Research and development expenses
21
Sales and marketing expenses
22
General and administrative expenses
23
Costs of registration for trading on the stock exchange
Operating loss
Financing income
24(1)
Financing expenses
24(2)
Loss before taxes on income
Income tax revenue
16
Loss for the Year
Other Comprehensive loss
Loss per ordinary share of $0.00 nominal value Basic and diluted
26
Weighted average of the share capital used in calculating the
basic loss per share (*)
(*) Retroactively adjusted for an issue of bonus shares
Aura Smart Air Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss
Note
11,517
3,780
20
(8,843)
(2,950)
2,674
830
(1,355)
(928)
(2,946)
(498)
(2,834)
(748)
(287)
-
(4,748)
(1,344)
78
127
(1,407)
(65)
(6,077)
(1,282)
205
363
(5,872)
(919)
(5,872)
(919)
(0.29)
(0.07)
20,425,959
12,642,840
December 31
For the year ended on
2021
2020
USD in ThousandsThe attached notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
