Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Aura SMART Air Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUSA   IL0011766198

AURA SMART AIR LTD

(AUSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aura SMART Air : A summary of the financial statements for 2021

04/03/2022 | 05:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aura Smart Air Ltd.

(the "Company")

This is an English tranlation of a Hebrew report of the company, that was published on March 15, 2022 (reference No. 2022-01-030457) at the ISA reporting website (magna.isa.gov.il) (hereafter: "The Hebrew Version"). The English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. The translation in any case cannot perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

April 3, 2022

Revenue

Cost of revenue

Gross profit

Research and development expenses

21

Sales and marketing expenses

22

General and administrative expenses

23

Costs of registration for trading on the stock exchange

Operating loss

Financing income

24(1)

Financing expenses

24(2)

Loss before taxes on income

Income tax revenue

16

Loss for the Year

Other Comprehensive loss

Loss per ordinary share of $0.00 nominal value Basic and diluted

26

Weighted average of the share capital used in calculating the

basic loss per share (*)

(*) Retroactively adjusted for an issue of bonus shares

Aura Smart Air Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss

Note

11,517

3,780

20

(8,843)

(2,950)

2,674

830

(1,355)

(928)

(2,946)

(498)

(2,834)

(748)

(287)

-

(4,748)

(1,344)

78

127

(1,407)

(65)

(6,077)

(1,282)

205

363

(5,872)

(919)

(5,872)

(919)

(0.29)

(0.07)

20,425,959

12,642,840

December 31

For the year ended on

2021

2020

USD in ThousandsThe attached notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

Aura Smart Air Ltd.

Consolidated Financial Statements

As of December 31

2021

2020

USD in

USD in

Note

Thousands

Thousands

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

8,387

2,634

Short-term deposits

14(1)

62

-

Trade receivables

5

3,325

104

Other receivables

6

959

357

Inventories

7

2,130

822

Total current assets

14,863

3,917

Non-current assets

Right-of-use assets

8

196

70

Property, plant and equipment

9

1,230

70

Intangible assets

10

362

-

Deferred tax assets

16

568

363

Total non-current assets

2,356

503

Total assets

17,219

4,420

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

12

1,532

-

Trade payables

807

1,423

Lease liabilities

8

111

36

Other payables

11

881

588

Liabilities in respect of grants

13

600

754

Liability in respect of fixed assets

9

927

-

Employee benefit liabilities

33

-

Related parties

38

36

Total current liabilities

4,929

2,837

Non-current liabilities

Lease liability

8

80

36

Employee benefit liabilities

-

95

Total non-current liabilities

80

131

Shareholder equity

Share capital

17,18

-

1

Additional paid in capital

19,569

3,572

Treasury and ESOP share reserve

959

325

Accumulated deficit

(8,318)

(2,446)

Total shareholders equity

12,210

1,452

Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

17,219

4,420

Disclaimer

Aura Smart Air Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 09:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AURA SMART AIR LTD
05:44aAURA SMART AIR : A summary of the financial statements for 2021
PU
03/30AURA SMART AIR : Receiving Purchase Orders from the Tel Aviv Municipality and Other Locali..
PU
02/24AURA SMART AIR : Immidiate Report
PU
01/30AURA SMART AIR : Immidiate Report
PU
01/04Aura Air Launches Enterprise Aura Web Platform at CES
CI
2021Israeli Health and Education Ministries Selects Aura Air to Counter the Spread of COVID..
CI
2021Aura Air Expands Operations to the United States
CI
2021Aura Air Partners with BHP to Provide Smart Air Purification Systems to Mining Faciliti..
CI
2021Aura Air Announces Partnership with Nuby
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11,1 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,4 M 29,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart AURA SMART AIR LTD
Duration : Period :
Aura SMART Air Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,85 ILS
Average target price 10,26 ILS
Spread / Average Target 166%
Managers and Directors
Yuval Bronstein Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURA SMART AIR LTD-44.65%29
HEXAGON AB-6.02%38 870
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-14.65%25 619
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED8.56%22 384
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.49%21 849
GOERTEK INC.-35.27%18 395