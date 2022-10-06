Advanced search
    AUSA   IL0011766198

AURA SMART AIR LTD

(AUSA)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-02
0.8370 ILS   +5.68%
08/29Aura Smart Air : Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2022
08/21Aura Smart Air : Contacts with Beth-El Industries–Follow-Up Report
Aura SMART Air : Follow-up report regarding the receipt of purchase orders from additional municipalities and towns as part of the Call for Proposals by the Ministry of Education for budgeting authorities for the purchase ...

10/06/2022
Aura Smart Air Ltd.

(the "Company")

This is an English translation of a Hebrew report of the company, that was published on October 2, 2022 (reference No. 2022- 01-123016) at the ISA reporting website (magna.isa.gov.il) (hereafter: "The Hebrew Version"). The English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. The translation in any case cannot perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Attn:

Attn:

October 2, 2022

The Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Re: Follow-up report regarding the receipt of purchase orders from additional municipalities and towns as part of the Call for Proposals by the Ministry of Education for budgeting authorities for the purchase, installation, and maintenance of air purifiers for kindergartens and elementary schools

Pursuant to immediate reports from March 29, 2022 (Reference No.: 2022-01-036904) and July 28, 2022

(Reference No.: 2022-01-078777), regarding the receipt of purchase orders from the Tel Aviv Municipality as well as from other municipalities and towns within the framework of the Call for Proposals (as defined below) of a total amount of approximately NIS 5.2 million including VAT, the Company respectfully updates that from the end of July 2022 until today the Company has received additional binding purchase orders in the amount of approximately NIS 2 million including VAT for Purchase of Aura Air Systems, including service and consumable products, from municipalities and towns throughout Israel for the purpose of supplying said systems to educational institutions in these municipalities and towns (the "Binding Orders"); and in total, the Company has received purchase orders, from the date of the publication of the Call for Proposals until today, in a total amount of approx. NIS 7.2 million. It should be noted that in accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Education of August 18, 2022, an extension was granted to the implementation date of the installations in classrooms - from August 31, 2022 to December 31, 2022.1

The Binding Orders are within the framework of a budgeting plan for the purchase, installation, and maintenance of air purifiers in educational institutions of the Ministry of Education for local authorities, and this is in accordance with the Call for Proposals published by the Ministry of Education on the matter on January 3, 2022 (the "Call for Proposals"). For more details about the Call for Proposals, see the Company's immediate report of March 29, 2022.

Kind Regards,

Aura Smart Air Ltd.

By: Aviad Schneiderman, CEO of the Company

Disclaimer

Aura Smart Air Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 14:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
