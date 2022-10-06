Aura SMART Air : Follow-up report regarding the receipt of purchase orders from additional municipalities and towns as part of the Call for Proposals by the Ministry of Education for budgeting authorities for the purchase ...

Aura Smart Air Ltd.

Re: Follow-up report regarding the receipt of purchase orders from additional municipalities and towns as part of the Call for Proposals by the Ministry of Education for budgeting authorities for the purchase, installation, and maintenance of air purifiers for kindergartens and elementary schools

Pursuant to immediate reports from March 29, 2022 (Reference No.: 2022-01-036904) and July 28, 2022

(Reference No.: 2022-01-078777), regarding the receipt of purchase orders from the Tel Aviv Municipality as well as from other municipalities and towns within the framework of the Call for Proposals (as defined below) of a total amount of approximately NIS 5.2 million including VAT, the Company respectfully updates that from the end of July 2022 until today the Company has received additional binding purchase orders in the amount of approximately NIS 2 million including VAT for Purchase of Aura Air Systems, including service and consumable products, from municipalities and towns throughout Israel for the purpose of supplying said systems to educational institutions in these municipalities and towns (the "Binding Orders"); and in total, the Company has received purchase orders, from the date of the publication of the Call for Proposals until today, in a total amount of approx. NIS 7.2 million. It should be noted that in accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Education of August 18, 2022, an extension was granted to the implementation date of the installations in classrooms - from August 31, 2022 to December 31, 2022.1

The Binding Orders are within the framework of a budgeting plan for the purchase, installation, and maintenance of air purifiers in educational institutions of the Ministry of Education for local authorities, and this is in accordance with the Call for Proposals published by the Ministry of Education on the matter on January 3, 2022 (the "Call for Proposals"). For more details about the Call for Proposals, see the Company's immediate report of March 29, 2022.

