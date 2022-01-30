Aura SMART Air : Immidiate Report

This is an English tranlation of a Hebrew report of the company, that was published on January 30, 2022 (reference No. 2022-01-012589) at the ISA reporting website (magna.isa.gov.il) (hereafter: "the Hebrew Version"). The English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. The translation in any case cannot perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
Re:An Immediate Report Regarding The American Subsidiary's Signing a Distribution
Agreement with Henry Schein
The Company respectfully updates that on January 27, 2022, its US subsidiary - Aura Smart Air Inc. - signed a binding Distribution Agreement ("The Agreement") with (NASDAQ: HSIC) Henry Schein, Inc. ("The Distributor"), a 2021 listed Fortune 500 firm. As agreed between the parties, the distributor will non-exclusively market the Company's products to various clinics, including private clinics, emergency medicine clinics, ambulatory centers, dialysis centers, emergency medical services, home health-care, Outpatient clinics in hospitals and dental clinics in the US and Canada. The agreement applies to the distribution of all the Company's products, including Aura Air, Aura Air Mini and the Product Management System for large business customers. In return for the products' sales, the distributor will pay a fixed amount for each product and be entitled to sell the products at a price determined at its own discretion.
It is emphasized that the agreement does not include an obligation to distribute any minimum quantity of the Company's products, and that there is no certainty the distributor will sell the Company's products, and to the extent that it does, under what conditions they are sold.
It should be further noted that the Company has not yet sold products through the distributor, as of the date of this report. Thus, at this stage, the Company cannot assess the impact of the engagement on its financial results.
- 2 -
To the best of the Company's knowledge, the distributor is the world's largest Medical Products and Services Distributor, with over one million customers in the US and 30 countries outside the US, with annual sales of approximately $10 billion in 2020, according to the information provided by the distributor.
Also, to the best of the Company's knowledge, the distributor has about 3,400 field sales consultants and about 2,200 phone sales consultants, as well as owning 27 distribution centers worldwide, allowing it to deliver products to its customers and all according to the information provided by the distributor.
The Company estimates the agreement will be extended to other territories in Europe and Asia where the Company does not yet have exclusive distribution agreements, and the distributor already operates.
The information contained in the above report, regarding the agreement's extension to additional territories, is forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law, based on the Company's appraisals regarding its contractual arrangements with international distributors, inter alia, due to the Company's familiarity with market conditions, information from external sources and internal analyses performed by the Company, and the realization of which is uncertain and may differ, inter alia, due to external factors, including third party activities, changes in production and transportation costs, changes in the Company's business plan and other risk factors beyond the Company's control and may have a material impact on the Company's assessments stated above.
