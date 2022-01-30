Aura SMART Air : Immidiate Report

Aura Smart Air Ltd.

(The "Company")

This is an English tranlation of a Hebrew report of the company, that was published on January 30, 2022 (reference No. 2022-01-012589) at the ISA reporting website (magna.isa.gov.il) (hereafter: "the Hebrew Version"). The English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. The translation in any case cannot perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Attn: Attn: January 30, 2022 The Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il

Re: An Immediate Report Regarding The American Subsidiary's Signing a Distribution

Agreement with Henry Schein

The Company respectfully updates that on January 27, 2022, its US subsidiary - Aura Smart Air Inc. - signed a binding Distribution Agreement ("The Agreement") with (NASDAQ: HSIC) Henry Schein, Inc. ("The Distributor"), a 2021 listed Fortune 500 firm. As agreed between the parties, the distributor will non-exclusively market the Company's products to various clinics, including private clinics, emergency medicine clinics, ambulatory centers, dialysis centers, emergency medical services, home health-care, Outpatient clinics in hospitals and dental clinics in the US and Canada. The agreement applies to the distribution of all the Company's products, including Aura Air, Aura Air Mini and the Product Management System for large business customers. In return for the products' sales, the distributor will pay a fixed amount for each product and be entitled to sell the products at a price determined at its own discretion.

It is emphasized that the agreement does not include an obligation to distribute any minimum quantity of the Company's products, and that there is no certainty the distributor will sell the Company's products, and to the extent that it does, under what conditions they are sold.

It should be further noted that the Company has not yet sold products through the distributor, as of the date of this report. Thus, at this stage, the Company cannot assess the impact of the engagement on its financial results.