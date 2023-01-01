Aura SMART Air : Interim Arrangement with Beit El Industries – Follow-up Report

Aura Smart Air Ltd.

(the "Company")

This is an English translation of a Hebrew report of the company, that was published on December 29, 2022 (reference No. 2022-01-157627) at the ISA reporting website (magna.isa.gov.il) (hereafter: "The Hebrew Version"). The English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. The translation in any case cannot perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Attn Attn January 1, 2023 The Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il

Re: Interim Arrangement with Beit El Industries - Follow-upReport

Further to the immediate reports of the Company from August 14 2022 and August 21, 2022 (reference numbers: 102652-01-2022 and 2022-01-105985, respectively) and section 8 of the corporate business update chapter in the Company's report for June 30, 2022 (which was published on August 28, 2022; reference number: 2022-01-109384), regarding the discussions that took place and the agreements between the Company and Beit El Industries Ltd. ("Beit El" and the "Previous Reports", as applicable), the Company informs that on December 28, 2022 the parties signed a binding interim arrangement (the "Arrangement"), which amends part of the provisions of the production and supply agreement with Beit El dated May 26, 2021 (as set forth in section 20.1.2 of the Company's periodic report for December 31, 2021, which was published on March 15, 2022, reference no. 030457-01-2022; "Conditions of the Production Agreement").

The main points of the Arrangement will be set forth hereafter: