Aura SMART Air : Purchase Orders for Installation and Maintenance of Air Purifiers for Kindergartens and Elementary Schools

Aura Smart Air Ltd.

(the "Company")

This is an English tranlation of a Hebrew report of the company, that was published on July 28, 2022 (reference No. 2022-01-078777) at the ISA reporting website (magna.isa.gov.il) (hereafter: "the Hebrew Version"). The English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. The translation in any case cannot perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Attn: Attn: July 28, 2022 The Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il

Re: A Follow-UpReport About Purchase Orders Receipt from Additional Municipalities and Localities, as part of the Ministry of Education's Invitation to bid for Participation in the Budgeting for the Purchase, Installation and Maintenance of Air Purifiers for Kindergartens and Elementary Schools

Further to the immediate report dated March 29, 2022 (reference number: 2022-01-036904) regarding the receipt of purchase orders from the Tel Aviv Municipality and additional localities within the framework of an Invitation to Bid (as defined below), the Company respectfully updates that from the end of March 2022 until today, it has received additional binding procurement orders in the amount of approximately NIS 2.2 million including VAT for the purchase of Aura Air systems, including service and consumable products, from municipalities and towns throughout Israel, to supply the said systems to educational institutions in these localities (hereinafter: "the binding orders").

The binding orders are within the framework of the Ministry of Education's budgeting plan for the purchase, installation and maintenance of air purifiers in educational institutions in local authorities, and this is in accordance with the Invitation to Bid published by the Ministry of Education on the matter on January 3, 2022 ("the Invitation to Bid"). For more details about the Invitation to bid, see the company's immediate report dated March 29, 2022.

Sincerely,

Aura Smart Air Ltd.

Aviad Shnaiderman, CEO