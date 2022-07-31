Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Aura SMART Air Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUSA   IL0011766198

AURA SMART AIR LTD

(AUSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  27/07/2022
2.370 ILS   +0.98%
09:23aAURA SMART AIR : Purchase Orders for Installation and Maintenance of Air Purifiers for Kindergartens and Elementary Schools
PU
07/19AURA SMART AIR : An Immediate Report About the Provision of a Credit Facility and a Long-Term Loan to the Company from a Banking Corporation
PU
06/13Aura Smart Air Ltd Provides Smart Air Purification for Detroit Pistons Facilities
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aura SMART Air : Purchase Orders for Installation and Maintenance of Air Purifiers for Kindergartens and Elementary Schools

07/31/2022 | 09:23am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aura Smart Air Ltd.

(the "Company")

This is an English tranlation of a Hebrew report of the company, that was published on July 28, 2022 (reference No. 2022-01-078777) at the ISA reporting website (magna.isa.gov.il) (hereafter: "the Hebrew Version"). The English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. The translation in any case cannot perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Attn:

Attn:

July 28, 2022

The Securities Authority

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Re: A Follow-UpReport About Purchase Orders Receipt from Additional Municipalities and Localities, as part of the Ministry of Education's Invitation to bid for Participation in the Budgeting for the Purchase, Installation and Maintenance of Air Purifiers for Kindergartens and Elementary Schools

Further to the immediate report dated March 29, 2022 (reference number: 2022-01-036904) regarding the receipt of purchase orders from the Tel Aviv Municipality and additional localities within the framework of an Invitation to Bid (as defined below), the Company respectfully updates that from the end of March 2022 until today, it has received additional binding procurement orders in the amount of approximately NIS 2.2 million including VAT for the purchase of Aura Air systems, including service and consumable products, from municipalities and towns throughout Israel, to supply the said systems to educational institutions in these localities (hereinafter: "the binding orders").

The binding orders are within the framework of the Ministry of Education's budgeting plan for the purchase, installation and maintenance of air purifiers in educational institutions in local authorities, and this is in accordance with the Invitation to Bid published by the Ministry of Education on the matter on January 3, 2022 ("the Invitation to Bid"). For more details about the Invitation to bid, see the company's immediate report dated March 29, 2022.

Sincerely,

Aura Smart Air Ltd.

Aviad Shnaiderman, CEO

Disclaimer

Aura Smart Air Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 08:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AURA SMART AIR LTD
09:23aAURA SMART AIR : Purchase Orders for Installation and Maintenance of Air Purifiers for Kin..
PU
07/19AURA SMART AIR : An Immediate Report About the Provision of a Credit Facility and a Long-T..
PU
06/13Aura Smart Air Ltd Provides Smart Air Purification for Detroit Pistons Facilities
CI
04/12AURA SMART AIR : Termination of the Pilot of the Ministry of Education
PU
04/12AURA SMART AIR : Filing a Claim in the United Stated Against a Distributor in the United S..
PU
04/03AURA SMART AIR : A summary of the financial statements for 2021
PU
03/30AURA SMART AIR : Receiving Purchase Orders from the Tel Aviv Municipality and Other Locali..
PU
02/24AURA SMART AIR : Immidiate Report
PU
01/30AURA SMART AIR : Immidiate Report
PU
01/04Aura Air Launches Enterprise Aura Web Platform at CES
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11,1 M - 9,15 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,0 M 17,0 M 14,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart AURA SMART AIR LTD
Duration : Period :
Aura SMART Air Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,37 ILS
Average target price 10,26 ILS
Spread / Average Target 333%
Managers and Directors
Yuval Bronstein Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURA SMART AIR LTD-65.96%17
HEXAGON AB-17.19%31 422
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-22.97%21 829
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-39.90%18 784
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-12.23%18 334
GOERTEK INC.-41.22%15 758