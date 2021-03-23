Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Other OTC  >  Aura Systems, Inc.    AUSI

AURA SYSTEMS, INC.

(AUSI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AURA SYSTEMS INC. RELOCATES TO NEW FACILITY

03/23/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lake Forest, California, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Systems Inc. (AUSI) announced today that it has relocated to a new location in Lake Forest California.

Aura’s president Cipora Lavut said” Aura’s new Lake Forest facility is a stand-alone secure building fully occupied by the Company. This new secure facility is more conducive to the Company’s operation as the developer of Axial Flux inductive Motors and Generators that do not use any rare earth or any other kind of permanent magnets.   In addition, the new facility is well suited for advance new engineering developments being pursued by the Company for different application areas of mobile electrifications”.

Aura Systems was founded in 1987 by a team of scientists and engineers as a defense industry think-tank. Today, Aura’s AuraGen® mobile power technology is deployed in more than twenty countries worldwide, with customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to the world’s leading militaries, the AuraGen® family of power technology products represent a proven environmentally conscious and economical solution for a wide range of applications.

For more information on Aura Systems, Inc. visit www.aurasystems.com or contact Cipora Lavut at clavut@aurasystems.com.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about AURA SYSTEMS, INC.
12:21pAura systems inc. relocates to new facility
GL
12:16pCORRECTION : Bradley rotter joins aura's team as strategic growth advisor
GL
10:30aBradley rotter joins aura's team as chief strategy officer
GL
03/08Major general john f. wharton, usa, ret., joins aura as strategic advisor
GL
01/19AURA  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
01/19AURA  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
2020AURA  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,82 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,61 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,5 M 26,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1 014x
EV / Sales 2020 33,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart AURA SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aura Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cipora Kurtzman-Lavut Chairman & President
David Mann Chief Financial Officer & Director
Greg de la Torre Chief Operating Officer
Gary Douglas Independent Director
Salvador Diaz-Verson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AURA SYSTEMS, INC.80.50%35
KEYENCE CORPORATION-13.59%110 072
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE7.52%83 050
NIDEC CORPORATION2.47%69 024
EATON CORPORATION PLC12.25%55 555
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.11.17%54 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ