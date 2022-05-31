Log in
    AUSI   US0515263095

AURA SYSTEMS, INC.

(AUSI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/27 03:59:39 pm EDT
0.2980 USD   +19.15%
03:01pAURA : Late Filing Notice (Form NT 10-K)
PU
04/19AURA SYSTEMS INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/21Aura Systems Announces Settlement of Litigation with Former Director Robert Kopple
AQ
Aura : Late Filing Notice (Form NT 10-K)

05/31/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 12b-25

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

(Check One): ☒ Form 10-K ☐ Form 20-F ☐ Form 11-K
☐ Form 10-Q ☐ Form 10-D ☐ Form N-SAR ☐ Form N-CSR

For Period Ended: February 28, 2022

Transition Report on Form 10-K
Transition Report on Form 20-F
Transition Report on Form 11-K
Transition Report on Form 10-Q
Transition Report on Form N-SAR

For the Transition Period Ended:

Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the item(s) to which the notification relates:

PART I -- REGISTRANT INFORMATION

AURA SYSTEMS, INC.

Full Name of Registrant

N/A

Former Name if Applicable

20431 North Sea Circle

Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number)

Lake Forest, CA 92630

City, State and Zip Code

PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)
If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate.)
(a) The reasons described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;
(b) The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-SAR or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and
(c) The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.

PART III - NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail why the Form 10-K, 20-F, 11-K, 10-Q, 10-D, N-SAR, N-CSR or the transition report portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The Registrant could not complete the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2022 due to a delay in obtaining and compiling information required to be included in its Form 10-K, which delay could not be eliminated by the Registrant without unreasonable effort and expense. In accordance with Rule 12b-25 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant intends to file its Form 10-K no later than the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date.

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION

(1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification:
Steven Willett, Chief Financial Officer 310 643-5300
Name (Area Code) (Telephone Number)
(2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If the answer is no, identify report(s).
☒ Yes ☐ No
(3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof?
☐ Yes ☒ No

If so: attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

2

AURA SYSTEMS, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

Date: May 31, 2022 By: /s/ Steven Willett
Steven Willett
Chief Financial Officer

3

Disclaimer

Aura Systems Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 19:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
