BRADLEY ROTTER JOINS AURA'S TEAM AS CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

Lake Forest, California, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Systems Inc. (AUSI) is pleased to announce that Mr. Bradley Rotter has joined the company as its Chief Strategy Officer.

Bradley has been a pioneer investor in a long string of important asset classes. From the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade and the Chicago Mercantile exchange, he was materially involved in the growth of financial futures. He began investing in hedge funds in 1982 and seeding them with corporate capital beginning in 1985. Since 9/11 Rotter is a self-described “impact” investor, in his case, investing to impact the security of the homeland. He has served on the Board of public and private companies and has been a visionary investor in the areas of cybersecurity, defense industry technology. From co-founding Halo Maritime Defense Systems and being the founder of both AirPatrol Corporation and Cyberdeadbolt, Mr. Rotter is also co-founder and a seed investor in the Entanglement.ai which is building an advanced quantum and novel computer lab and accelerating the union of Quantum Information Science and AI. Bradley has been aggressively investing in the digital currency space for 9 years and advises a number of projects while serving on the Board of IPWE, which is putting the worlds intellectual property system on the blockchain.

Rotter was schooled at the United State Military Academy at West Point and received his MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. After 30 years in San Francisco and Silicon Valley, Rotter now operates from Austin, Texas.

“Aura is pleased to welcome Bradley to our team. His decades of industry-relevant experience in both technology and investment markets will serve us well in guiding our continued growth,” said Aura’s President Cipora Lavut.

Aura Systems was founded in 1987 by a team of scientists and engineers as a defense industry think-tank. Today, Aura’s AuraGen® mobile power technology is deployed in more than twenty countries worldwide, with customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to the world’s leading militaries, the AuraGen® family of power technology products represents a proven environmentally conscious and economical solution for a wide range of applications.

“I am spell bound by the Aura technology and am convinced that the characteristics of this motor or so compelling that it will be in our national interest to embrace its use as the march to electronification accelerates. Aura’s executive team has a clear and concise mission to do just that, and I am eager to help them catalyze this important opportunity”, Mr. Rotter commented.

For more information on Aura Systems, Inc. visit www.aurasystems.com or contact Cipora Lavut at clavut@aurasystems.com