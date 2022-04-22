Aurania Resources : Audited Annual Financial Statements for the Year-Ended Dec 31, 2021

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

INDEX PAGE(S) Independent Auditor's Report 1-3 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 4 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficiency) 5-6 Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss 7 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 8 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 9-37

Independent Auditor's Report

To the Shareholders of Aurania Resources Ltd.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Aurania Resources Ltd. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of changes in equity

(deficiency), consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020 and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the

Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to Note 1in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the

Company incurred a net loss during the year ended December 31, 2021 and, as of that date, the Company had an accumulated deficit. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that material uncertainties exist that cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially

inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risks of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner of the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Jessica Glendinning.

McGovern Hurley LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants Licensed Public Accountants

Toronto, Ontario

April 21, 2022

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

AS AT DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash $4,522,657 $8,178,956 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 245,965 205,963 Advances for mineral property interests (note 7) - 560,155 Total current assets 4,768,622 8,945,074 Non-current assets Property and equipment (note 6) 184,863 164,550 TOTAL ASSETS $4,953,485 $9,109,624 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (notes 13 and 17) $1,219,364 $1,468,117 Total current liabilities 1,219,364 1,468,117 Long-term liability Promissory notes (note 8) 4,043,912 4,182,495 TOTAL LIABILITIES $5,263,276 $5,650,612 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Share capital (note 9) $520 $440 Share premium (note 9) 66,082,072 54,863,605 Share to be issued (note 9) 732,054 183,949 Warrants (note 11) 7,252,555 2,463,801 Contributed surplus and shareholder contribution (note 8 and 10) 8,507,647 6,410,229 Accumulated deficit (82,884,639) (60,463,012) Total shareholder's (deficiency)/equity (309,791) 3,459,012 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) $4,953,485 $9,109,624 Nature of operations and business continuance (note 1) Commitments and contingencies (notes 7 and 17) Subsequent events (note 19) APPROVED BY THE BOARD: Signed, "Jonathan Kagan", Director

Signed, "Keith M. Barron", Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

