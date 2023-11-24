Aurania Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities-Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes-mountain range of southeastern Ecuador. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Lost Cities Project, comprised of certain mineral concessions covering approximately 207,764 hectares (ha) in southeastern Ecuador. The Companyâs land position in Peru consists of a total of approximately 130 concession applications and concession titles covering 128,700 ha. The Company has no steady source of revenue.

Sector Diversified Mining