INTRODUCTION Aurania Resources Ltd. ("Aurania" or the "Company") is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America and most recently in France. Aurania's principal asset is a 100% holding of the Lost Cities - Cutucu project ("Lost Cities Project") that covers approximately 208,000 hectares ("Ha") in southeastern Ecuador. The Company has also applied for mineral concessions in adjacent northern Peru ("Peru Project", and together with the Lost Cities Project, the "Projects"), and for an exploration license in the Brittany Peninsula of northwestern France. These applications are progressing through the lengthy review process that precedes the granting of mineral concessions. This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is a review of the financial condition and results of operations by the management ("Management") of Aurania for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (the "Reporting Period"). This MD&A is prepared as at May 27, 2024, unless otherwise indicated, and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the notes related thereto for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (the "Financial Statements") which have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting. All monies are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Additional information relevant to the activities of the Company has been filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") - http://www.sedarplus.caand are also available on the Company's website http://www.aurania.com. CAUTIONARY NOTE This MD&A contains "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. These factors include the Company's expectations related with exploration concepts on its projects, potential development and expansion plans on the Company's projects, the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity, inflation, inability to raise additional funds as may be required through debt or equity markets, fluctuating metal prices (such as gold, silver and copper), currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian Dollar ("$"), Swiss Franc ("CHF"), the United States Dollar ("USD"), Peruvian Sol ("SOL") and European euro ("€")), changes in accounting policies, risks related to non-core asset disposition, risks related to acquisitions, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in exploration time-frames, the possibility of project cost-overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, poor success of exploration sites, permitting timelines, government regulation and the risk of government expropriation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage and timing and possible outcome of labour disputes and/or shortages, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company has no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or Management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented to assist investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and results as at, and for the periods ended on, the dates presented in the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - MARCH 31, 2024 2 | P a g e

1. FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS The Company filed all the appropriate documentation for the renewal of its 42 mineral exploration concessions in Ecuador for the year 2024. The Company also filed a request to enter into an agreement for payment of the associated annual concession fees. Its property in Ecuador remains in good standing while an agreement is being finalized. As of the date of this MD&A, the Company is still waiting for a response from the authorities in this matter, which is undergoing a lengthy administrative process, throughout which additional requirements may be requested. Further details will be reported once an agreement is reached. Aurania's CSR team continued to work with local communities in Ecuador to advance various social programs and initiatives within the areas of the Company's key targets, strengthening the bonds with the communities and improving the Company's social license. Subsequent to March 31, 2024, the Company announced it intends to further its 2024 exploration program on the Kuri-Yawi epithermal gold target area, a high priority target for further exploration and target refinement due to encouraging surface indications and complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to $4,000,000. The proposed exploration activities are dependent on raising sufficient funding. 1.1. Exploration - Lost Cities Project, Ecuador 1.1.1 Operational strategy Review of operational strategy and priority areas Aurania's strategy concentrates the majority of its resources on the epithermal gold and porphyry copper exploration at the Company's Lost Cities - Cutucu Project in Ecuador while exploring joint ventures and other potential partnerships in respect of advancing concessions. The Company has identified the Kuri-Yawi epithermal gold targets as having the highest priority in the short term for further exploration and target refinement. The Company is evaluating all the concessions and may not renew those of lower geological interest. At this time, the Company does not know the combination of concessions to be released. Intrusive-related copper targets Awacha: The target area comprises a cluster of geophysical anomalies representing porphyry targets located in an area approximately 9 km x 6 km in size. Mobile Magnetotellurics ("MobileMT") geophysics has indicated a buried conductive body in excess of 4 km x 5 km in size. The anomaly has the "classic doughnut" shape of a porphyry body. The conductive anomaly coincides with copper and molybdenum stream sediment anomalies and with quartz-sericite-pyrite ("QSP") alteration exposed in stream beds from field work reported in 2018. This is classic "phyllic" alteration seen in porphyry systems. The Company continues to work on the interpretation of the data collected during the first phase of the Anaconda mapping conducted in 2022. In Kuri-Yawi, no exploration was made during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Epithermal targets for gold-silver Tatasham: Three holes for a total of 1,664.64m were drilled between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. The Tatasham target was considered only a porphyry target before the initial drilling. Nevertheless, the discovery of a breccia including clast of sinters and a sinter boulder 1,300m further to the south, led us to reclassify the area as having both epithermal and porphyry targets. Kuri-Yawi: During 2020 and 2021, nine scout holes were drilled to test the soil geochemistry anomalies along with a geophysical anomaly detected during the 2021 MobileMT survey. The results at that time showed intense and pervasive MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - MARCH 31, 2024 3 | P a g e

hydrothermal clay mineral alteration (illite with areas of kaolinite) and silica-carbonate veinlets exhibiting epithermal textures which are encouraging features consistent with proximity to an epithermal system. A TerraSpect survey conducted in the field has shown the presence of typical epithermal alteration zonation coinciding with chalcedony veins and a low magnetic anomaly. A low magnetic anomaly can result from the demagnetization of the rock due to hydrothermal alteration. Many sinter boulders are present in the vicinity of the Kuri-Yawi area. No additional exploration was made during the three months ended March 31, 2024 in Kuri-Yawi,Kuripan, and Latorre C. Regional exploration No regional exploration was conducted during the three months ended March 31, 2024. 1.1.2 Mineral Property Interests The Company filed all the appropriate documentation for the renewal of its concession in Ecuador and filed a request to enter into an agreement for payment of the associated annual concession fees. 1.1.3 Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") The Company's CSR team is its first point of contact with local communities, the majority of which are indigenous. The Company currently has social license to operate in 55 communities located within the Lost Cities Project area. The CSR team and the Step Forward Foundation (the "Foundation") started a pilot project in alliance with the Mathkind organization to train and provide key tools for teaching and coaching children in the learning of mathematics to reduce the educational gap in the rural areas. There are three communities and twelve teachers involved in the program and they will graduate in the first semester of 2024. Aurania's CSR team continues to strengthen the communities through programs and workshops on leadership development for community leaders, delivering support to indigenous grassroots organizations in conflict resolution and decision making, and providing guidance in the process of adjudication of their territories with training on the use of GPS to define property limits and helping them as a bridge to government entities for the recognition of property. 1.1.4 Health & Safety There were no reportable accidents in the field during the first quarter of 2024. 1.1.5 Environment & Water Monitoring of water quality upstream and downstream of offtake points for drilling and exploration camps is on-going and up to date and no issues have been detected. 1.2 Exploration Project, Peru 1.2.1 Mineral Property Interests The Company retained its interest in 94 concessions covering 93,100Ha in northern Peru. Further detail is provided in subsection 3.7.2. 1.2.2 Exploration - Data Compilation An initial geological reconnaissance visit was conducted in 2022 in selected concessions. This work confirmed the presence of favorable geology for the presence of sediment-hosted copper deposits. No additional exploration was made during the three months ended March 31, 2024. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - MARCH 31, 2024 4 | P a g e

1.3 Exploration Project, France The Company applied for a 51km2 exploration permit immediately in the vicinity of a major shear zone called South Armorican Shear (cisaillement sud-armoricain) in the Brittany Peninsula of northwestern France through a wholly-owned French subsidiary. The concession area has historically been the site of significant high-grade gold finds. Placer gold in streams is present in the vicinity of the area. In the area of interest, numerous gold nuggets or blocks of quartz containing high-grade gold were found. At the end of the 19th century, two auriferous quartz blocks of 1.17 kg and 1.47 kg were found at a distance of 400 m from each other. Recently, the Paris Museum acquired a block from this area containing 922 g of gold for a total weight of 3.31 kg. Around the 1980s, the BRGM (French equivalent of the USGS in the United-States) carried out alluvial sampling in the area which showed the presence of gold. Aurania's geologists have visited the area and found numerous blocks of quartz and evidence of past mining activity. 1.4 Funding 1.4.1 Related party loan During the three months ended March 31, the Company received a loan for an aggregate of $1,000,000, received in advances between January and March, 2024, from Dr. Keith Barron, the Company's Chairman, CEO and largest shareholder (the "Lender") pursuant to a promissory note issued by the Company to the Lender. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the promissory note, the loan is due and payable and shall be repaid in full upon notice of twelve months and one day from the lender to the Company, where upon all unpaid principal and accrued interest there under shall be payable to the Lender. The Loan is unsecured and bears interest at a rate of two percent (2%) per annum. Further details are provided in Note 9 of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and Section 7 - Indebtedness in this MD&A. 2. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION Table 1: Selected financial information. As at March 31, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 Cash $542,592 $325,262 Total assets 872,903 710,008 Total liabilities 15,077,078 10,882,401 Total shareholders' (deficiency) (14,204,175) (10,172,393) Accumulated deficit $(103,446,474) $(98,771,170) The change in the accumulated deficit is discussed in detail in Section 4 - Consolidated loss and comprehensive loss. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - MARCH 31, 2024 5 | P a g e

3. DISCUSSION OF OPERATIONS 3.1 Exploration expenditures by target type Table 2: Accumulated project expenses by target type. Budgeted project expenditures Actual expenditures December Use of UoP April 2021 UoP Mar 2022 UoP Jun UoP Aug Exploration Category Proceeds UoP Oct UoP Dec UoP Mar Year ended Year ended Year ended Year ended Differences Discussion 5 2019 Public Private Placement 2022 2022 Budgeted 3 months ending Cumulative Total Technical ("UoP") Oct offering/Private 2021 Public and Promissory Promissory Promissory 2022 Private 2023 Private Cumulative Total December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2020 Offering 3 6 Placement Placement 2020 2021 4,6 2022 2023 Report 3 placement3 offering , Note Note Note Ecuador Regional / Reconnaissance Exploration $600,000 $390,000 $476,591 $ - $ - $595,000 $1,000,000 $ - $ - $3,061,591 $980,499 $1,321,403 $435,336 $81,699 $ - $2,818,937 $242,654 Refer to 3.2.1 Target Development Epithermal Gold-Silver 2,530,000 1,970,000 1,911,073 356,820 - - - - - 6,767,893 1,772,760 2,651,317 $262,684 $125,519 $83,120 $4,895,400 $1,872,493 Refer to 3.2.2 Sediment-HostedCopper-Silver 1,200,000 887,000 251,437 320,000 - - - - - 2,658,437 805,288 3,938,259 $224,957 $82,776 $15,797 $5,067,078 $(2,408,641) Refer to 3.2.4 Intrusive-Related Copper 1,000,000 2,164,000 115,780 350,000 - - - 1,879,685 - 5,509,465 4,223,749 2,286,037 $1,656,850 $1,212,797 $15,797 $9,395,231 $(3,885,766) Refer to 3.2.3 Carbonate-HostedSilver-Zinc-Lead 170,000 759,000 1,393,592 250,000 - - - - - 2,572,592 670,043 1,481,529 $189,069 $265,264 $15,797 $2,621,702 $(49,110) Refer to 3.2.4 1,516,098 $77,735 $2,660,516 Community Social Responsibility 250,000 350,000 526,098 390,000 - - - - - 906,800 847,972 $419,165 $408,844 $(1,144,418) Refer to 3.4 Environmental, Health and Safety - - 292,968 225,000 - - - - - 517,968 - 993,475 $256,548 $158,335 $15,413 $1,423,771 $(905,803) Refer to 3.5 and 3.6 Concessions ¹ 2,800,000 2,800,000 53,100 1,470,000 1,400,000 - - - 3,165,349 11,688,449 2,785,907 2,613,615 $2,776,966 $3,165,349 3,237,483 $14,579,320 $(2,890,871) Refer to 3.7.1 Peru - Concession and legal fees ² - - 327,156 - - 405,000 - - - 732,156 219,314 1,281,174 $590,456 $281,715 $2,311 $2,374,970 $(1,642,814) Refer to 3.7.2 Desktop studies - 50,000 134,823 - - - - - - 184,823 68,759 (29,990) - - - $38,769 $146,054 France - 64,714 $131,563 Professional services - - - - - - - - - - - - $66,849 General office and travel expenses - - - - - - - - - - - - - $13,638 8,651 $22,289 Working capital - - - - 1,440,781 - - - - 1,440,781 - - - - - - $1,440,781 Total $8,550,000 $9,370,000 $5,482,618 $3,361,820 $2,840,781 $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $1,879,685 $3,165,349 $ 36,650,253 $12,433,119 $17,384,792 $ 6,812,030 $ 5,862,786 $ 3,536,819 $ 46,029,547 $(9,225,441) 1 The 2019 Technical Report excluded a line item for concession fees 2 USD352,925 of the concession payments made in June 2021, fourth quarter of 2022 and June 2023 were satisfied by credit certificates from rejected property interest. 3 Expenditures incurred have been largely consistent with the proposed use of proceeds with any variations discussed in the respective section. 4 Certain costs included in Regional Exploration and Target Definintion in the first and second quarters has been reclassified to Environment, Health and Safety. 5 See 1.1.1 (a) Review of operational strategy and priority areas. 6 Further detail is disclosed in the fourth quarter 2021 consistent with the use of proceeds detail in the October 2021 Prospectus. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - MARCH 31, 2024 6 | P a g e

3.2 Exploration of the Lost Cities Project, Ecuador 3.2.1 Reconnaissance Exploration Stream sediment sampling had been completed over 66% of the Lost Cities Project. Target development Table 3: Summary of priority areas for each target type inthe Lost Cities Project. Target Type Target Planned Status Kuri-Yawi B1 Epithermal Gold-Silver Tatasham Further exploration to refine epithermal system drill targets Kuripan Tatasham Requalified to epithermal and porphyry targets after Intrusive-Related Copper drilling Awacha Further exploration to refine porphyry-style drill targets See sub-section 3.2.2 (b) See sub-section 3.2.2 (a) and 3.2.3 (a) See sub-section 3.2.2 (c) See sub-section 3.2.2 (a) and 3.2.3 (a) See sub-section 3.2.3 (b) 3.2.2 Epithermal Targets for Gold-Silver Tatasham The Tatasham target was considered a porphyry target only before initial drilling commenced in late 2022. Nevertheless, the discovery of a breccia including clast of sinters above hole TT-001 and a sinter boulder 1,300m further to the south led us to reclassify the area as having both epithermal and porphyry targets. Three holes were drilled between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, for a total of 1,664.64m including 898.89m during the first quarter of 2023. Holes TT-001 and TT- 002 have crossed a zone of intense silicification associated with fault and breccia. It is believed to be the distal part of an epithermal system. Hole TT-003 crossed a sinter paleosurface with more than 30m thickness above an intense silicified zone with breccias and barite veins. (b) Kuri-Yawi During 2021 and 2020, nine scout holes for a total of 4,957 metres were drilled to test the soil geochemistry anomalies and one of the geophysical anomalies detected during the MobileMT survey in 2021. The results at that time showed intense and pervasive hydrothermal clay mineral alteration (illite with areas of kaolinite) and silica-carbonate veinlets that exhibit epithermal textures which are encouraging features consistent with proximity to an epithermal system. A TerraSpect survey conducted in the field has shown the presence of typical epithermal alteration zonation coinciding with chalcedony veins and a low magnetic anomaly. A low magnetic anomaly can result from the demagnetization of the rock due to hydrothermal alteration. Many sinter boulders are present in the vicinity of the Kuri-Yawi area. (c) Kuripan A soil grid showed two main areas with enrichment of epithermal pathfinders, arsenic and selenium, with erratic gold values in the northern part of the target area. Sinter is exposed in the southern part of the target area. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - MARCH 31, 2024 7 | P a g e

(d) Latorre C Sinter material previously identified defines probable upwelling zones that typically lie at the core of epithermal systems. One of these zones has associated gold in soil. MobileMT data shows the presence of a conductor at depth within the Latorre C target area. This target area is not a priority at this time. 3.2.3 Intrusive-Related Copper Targets Tatasham The Tatasham target is the largest magnetic target identified in the 2017 heliborne geophysical survey. During the third quarter of 2022, an Anaconda mapping method was conducted in the area defined by Dr. Steve Garwin and Aurania's geology team according to soil geochemistry and geophysics. The results of the mapping show an area of intense silicification and fracturation along a major N-trending ridge with a central region of elevated goethite / hematite ratios, which is inferred to represent the oxidation of rocks with elevated chalcopyrite / pyrite ratios. This N-S trend coincides with hydrothermal alteration zones revealed by the IR spectrometry (Terraspec) and characterized by the presence of illite. (b) Awacha The Awacha target area comprises a cluster of geophysical anomalies representing porphyry targets located in an area approximately 9km x 6km in size. The stream results show anomalies in copper, molybdenum, arsenic and bismuth. Soil results, received at the beginning of 2022, returned a low-grade anomalous copper in soil (> 50 ppm Cu) and rock (> 200 ppm Cu) that extends 7km (north-south) by 1-2km(east-west) through the western part of the prospect. Anaconda mapping started at the end of 2022 and an IR spectrometry (Terraspec) study was conducted at the same time on the rock samples collected in the field. Previous results showed hydrothermal alteration styles that range from chlorite-propylitic to illitic, phyllic (quartz-sericite) and locally potassic (biotite). Different intrusive outcrops from syenite to Monzodiorite and quartz veins locally with chalcopyrite were found during the first phase of the field work at Awacha. Between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, an IR spectrometry (Terraspec) study was conducted by ASL laboratory over a selection of 393 soil samples. These samples have shown the presence of pyrophyllite and dickite, characteristic of advanced argillic alteration that indicate the Awacha area corresponds to the upper part of a porphyry system. (c) Kuri-Yawi 2D MobileMT geophysics defined two porphyry-style targets within the Kuri-Yawi area (Kuri-Yawi F and E). Target E consists of pathfinder element enrichment over a magnetic feature and target F lies in an area of quartz-sericite-pyrite ("QSP") mineral alteration, pathfinder enrichment in soil and intrusive phases in outcrop. 3.2.4 Sediment-hosted Targets A review of the drill core and a stratigraphic study resulted in the definition of a new sediment-hosted deposit model that increases the potential of the area and reorients any future exploration on these targets. The Company believes this target area is favorable geologically, but it is not a high priority at this time given the large extension of the target area. (a) Tsenken The stratigraphic study based on the drill core review was completed during the fourth quarter of 2022. The results show a favorable geological environment for the presence of additional sediment-hostedcopper-silver occurrences similar to the Kupferschiefer deposits of Poland, with the main target being the Hollin formation present in the south part of Tsenken and in Kirus. (b) Tiria-Shimpia Review of the drill core resulted in the recognition of Cretaceous Napo sediments in a dropped-down graben in the centre of the Project. The zinc, silver and lead mineralization occur in the calcareous section of the Napo formation, which was originally identified as the much older Santiago formation. Consequently, there is a strong probability of finding the presence of new mineralization along the graben faults subscribing the Napo inlier. Management is quite encouraged by this new interpretation. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - MARCH 31, 2024 8 | P a g e

3.3 Mineral Property Interests and obligations The Company filed all the appropriate documentation for the renewal of its 42 mineral exploration concession in Ecuador for the year 2024. The Company also filed a request to enter into an agreement for payment of the associated annual concession fees. Its property in Ecuador remains in good standing while an agreement is being finalized. 3.4 Corporate Social Responsibility The Company's CSR team continues to work closely with communities within the Lost Cities Project area, 98% of which are Indigenous. The Company's approach is aligned with the Equator Principles and United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. A Stakeholder Engagement Plan incorporates early stakeholder engagement with a social impact analysis and defines opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships between the communities, the Company, and the government. The Company currently has social license to operate in 55 communities located within the Lost Cities Project area. In order to maximize the economic and social benefits of social programs in the communities where the Company has direct influence and to ensure their long term sustainability, the Company has supported with technical resources and logistics, Government programs from the ministries of Health, Agriculture, Education and Social Inclusion and Economy in addition to its normal-course interaction with the Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Resources (the "MENRR") and Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (the "MEWET"). This has benefited such government agencies as access to these remote communities is challenging, and the relationship between Government-Communities has been historically almost inexistent while the Company has strong ties and recognition within them. 3.5 Health and Safety The Company believes that a safe and healthy workplace is a moral imperative reflecting the Company's respect for the individual and the community. The Company is committed to the safety and health of its employees and constantly monitors trends and reviews current and emerging issues in the safety and health field and evaluates their potential impact on the Company and its employees. Special effort has been directed at working with governmental agencies to improve health, sanitation and education within the Project area. 3.6 Environment & Water Contaminated water, poor sanitation, and poor hygiene have been identified as the prime risk to the health of people living and working in the Lost Cities Project area; hence the Company is investing in education about basic sanitation and water purification methods in conjunction with the Foundation and local residents. Careful monitoring of water quality upstream and downstream of water offtake points for drilling and camp use is ongoing and no issues have been detected. 3.7 Mineral concessions 3.7.1 Ecuador Project Mineral concessions and obligations The Company acquired the rights, title and 100% interest in the Lost Cities Project, comprised of certain mineral concessions covering 207,764Ha in southeastern Ecuador, on December 27 and 28, 2016 and the concessions were subsequently registered with the Mining Registry of the Mining and Non-Renewable Natural Resources Regulation and Control Agency in compliance with the Mining Law. The concessions are valid for 25 years, renewable for a subsequent 25-year period, provided that the concessions are maintained in good standing. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - MARCH 31, 2024 9 | P a g e