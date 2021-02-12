Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Aurania Resources Ltd.    ARU   BMG069741020

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD.

(ARU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aurania Resources : To Webcast Live At Virtual Investor Conference On February 18, 2021

02/12/2021 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (Frankfurt: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Richard Spencer, President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 18, 2021. Aurania invites individual and institutional investors, shareholders, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Aurania's Virtual Presentation Details

DATE: Thursday, February 18th, 2021
TIME: 12:00pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3cd9PaB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Aurania
Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America.  Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Aurania's current focus is on exploration for gold, silver and copper in Ecuador in an area that hasn't been explored since Spanish colonial times. Aurania's large, concession block is in the Cordillera de Cutucu which lies along trend of the mineral belt which hosts Ecuador's two modern mines - Fruta del Norte and Mirador.  Aurania has identified multiple, drill-ready targets and has been drilling high priority targets since September 2020. The Company will continue scout drilling throughout 2021, directing its efforts on making a gold, silver or copper discovery in those areas.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at  https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurania-resources-to-webcast-live-at-virtual-investor-conference-on-february-18-2021-301227499.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about AURANIA RESOURCES LTD.
02:36aAURANIA RESOURCES : To Webcast Live At Virtual Investor Conference On February 1..
PR
01:05aAURANIA RESOURCES : Commences Drilling at Tsenken N1 Target in Ecuador
PU
02/08Aurania Advances Tiria-Shimpia Silver-Gold Target Towards Drilling
NE
02/01AURANIA RESOURCES LTD : . - MobileMT Defines Porphyry Target at Yawi
AQ
01/29AURANIA RESOURCES : MobileMT Defines Porphyry Target at Yawi
PU
01/29Mobile MT Defines Porphyry Target at Yawi
NE
01/27AURANIA RESOURCES : Appoints Nathalie Han to the Board of Directors
PU
01/25AURANIA RESOURCES : Mobile MT Survey Identifies Extensive Target at Tsenken
PU
01/25Aurania's Mobile MT Survey Identifies Extensive Target at Tsenken
NE
01/20AURANIA RESOURCES : Provides Update on Drilling as Mobile MT Geophysical Survey ..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ