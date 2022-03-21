Aurcana Silver : Announces Updated Feasibility Study For the Revenue-Virginius Mine Confirming Npv5 Us$109 Million And Mercuria Loan Restructuring

1 The following commodity prices were used in the NPV calculation: Ag $23.84, Au $1,720, Pb $0.98 and Zn $1.34.

2 AISC or All In Sustaining Costs is a non-IFRS and Non-GAAP measure; AISC includes all production costs related to extraction and processing as well as costs associated with transportation, treatment, refining and other selling costs plus capital costs; by-product pricing included in the 'after byproduct credit' calculation is the same as for the NPV calculation.