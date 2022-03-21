Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Aurcana Silver Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUN   CA0519188035

AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION

(AUN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aurcana Silver : Announces Updated Feasibility Study For the Revenue-Virginius Mine Confirming Npv5 Us$109 Million And Mercuria Loan Restructuring

03/21/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
1 The following commodity prices were used in the NPV calculation: Ag $23.84, Au $1,720, Pb $0.98 and Zn $1.34.
2 AISC or All In Sustaining Costs is a non-IFRS and Non-GAAP measure; AISC includes all production costs related to extraction and processing as well as costs associated with transportation, treatment, refining and other selling costs plus capital costs; by-product pricing included in the 'after byproduct credit' calculation is the same as for the NPV calculation.

Disclaimer

Aurcana Corporation published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,02 M - -
Net income 2020 -16,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 9,39 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 83,2 M 83,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 99,9x
EV / Sales 2020 10 633x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Aurcana Silver Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,34 CAD
Average target price 1,05 CAD
Spread / Average Target 209%
Managers and Directors
Kevin C. Drover President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Charles R. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
Michael Philip Gross Independent Director
David Kaplan Director
Elliot Rothstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION-10.53%83
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED16.05%36 981
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-7.97%23 465
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED6.51%13 515
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED33.75%12 410
MP MATERIALS CORP.3.57%8 351