Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Aurcana Silver Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUN   CA0519188035

AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION

(AUN)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:56 2022-06-20 pm EDT
0.0950 CAD    0.00%
05:10pAurcana Silver Provides Corporate Update
GL
06/03Aurcana Silver Provides Corporate Update
GL
05/31Aurcana Silver Provides Corporate Update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aurcana Silver Provides Corporate Update

06/20/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) provides the following update:

As first announced in the press release dated March 21, 2022, and further to the Company’s press releases dated April 11, 2022, May 19, 2022, May 31, 2022 and June 3, 2022, certain indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Mercuria Energy Group (“Mercuria”) entered into certain standstill and restructuring agreements with Aurcana with effect as of March 8, 2022, which agreements included the grant to Aurcana of a waiver of all current events of default and a standstill agreement (a “Waiver and Standstill) under the Company’s five-year, $28 million term loan (and an associated hedging package) until June 20, 2022 in order to allow Aurcana time to achieve certain conditions precedent. Today, Mercuria and Aurcana have agreed to an extension of the Waiver and Standstill from June 20, 2022 until June 24, 2022.

Aurcana continues to evaluate all available alternatives with respect to refinancing the Company and satisfying the conditions precedents contained in the foregoing restructuring agreements with Mercuria and is continuing to actively pursue multiple financial and strategic alternatives that are in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders. However, the Company has not made any decisions related to any of the foregoing matters at this time, and there can be no assurance that this evaluation of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction (with Mercuria or otherwise).

ABOUT AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION

Aurcana Silver Corporation owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine, in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, US. The primary resource at Shafter and Revenue-Virginius is silver. Both are fully permitted for production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION

Kevin Drover
President & CEO

For further information, visit the website at www.aurcana.com or contact:

Aurcana Silver Corporation
850 – 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2
Phone: (604) 331-9333

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND CAUTIONARY NOTES

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to the operational adjustments at the RV Mine, the proposed restructuring arrangements with Mercuria contained in the restructuring agreements (including, without limitation, the Waiver and Standstill, and in respect of the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to effectiveness of all such restructuring arrangements), future financing arrangements, as well as the impact of the aforementioned operational adjustments and the restructuring agreements with Mercuria on the production and operations of the Company at the RV Mine and the impact on the financial condition of the Company as a whole (and including statements with respect to the timing of all such matters). Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the receipt of regulatory or shareholder approvals, and risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company’s future operations. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION
05:10pAurcana Silver Provides Corporate Update
GL
06/03Aurcana Silver Provides Corporate Update
GL
05/31Aurcana Silver Provides Corporate Update
GL
05/27Aurcana Silver Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/20Aurcana Silver Provides Corporate Update
MT
05/20Aurcana Silver Provides Corporate Update
AQ
05/19AURCANA SILVER : Provides Corporate Update
PU
05/03Aurcana Silver Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
05/03Aurcana Silver Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/18AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION(TSXV : AUN) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -35,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,5 M 22,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Aurcana Silver Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,10 CAD
Average target price 1,05 CAD
Spread / Average Target 1 005%
Managers and Directors
Kevin C. Drover President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Charles R. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
Michael Philip Gross Independent Director
David Kaplan Director
Elliot Rothstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION-75.00%22
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-13.31%4 412
HECLA MINING COMPANY-16.67%2 345
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.-26.87%2 072
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.-15.33%628
SILVERCORP METALS INC.-27.06%468