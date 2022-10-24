Aurelia Metals : 2022 Annual Report

Community consultation and engagement programs were maintained through the year, despite the challenges of COVID-19. Our continuing efforts to foster trusted partnerships with our Traditional Owners and First Nations stakeholders led to discussions about the name of the Federation Project. As a result, we are proud to advise Aurelia will commence a consultation process with these groups to rename the mine with an Indigenous identifier.

In March, a significant rain event at our Dargues Mine forced production to stop to preserve the integrity of the tailings storage facility. In line with our Values, expectations of shareholders and interests of our communities,

Board members travelled to Dargues to inspect the dam. While there, we ensured the appropriate measures to mitigate any risk, and met with the community. I am pleased to say early action by our site operational teams were successful and production commenced a few days later.

Aurelia recognises the ongoing impacts of human activities on climate change and mining Company's like ours need to act quickly and decisively to reduce our carbon footprint. As a result, this year we established a baseline for climate-related disclosures and evaluated opportunities to reduce our carbon emissions. I look forward to seeing this program of work pick up pace in FY23 and beyond.

During the year we continued to pursue our enviable growth prospects with two compelling projects at very high-grade, Federation and Great Cobar. Both will anchor our future as a material base metals producer with coveted copper and zinc - metals that are the foundation of society's progression and transition to a low carbon economy. The change in our commodity mix is occurring at the perfect time, with our shareholders set to benefit from exposure to metals with a strong long term demand forecast.

At year end, the Federation Project was in excellent shape, with the exploration decline awaiting first blast. Regulatory approvals were also well progressed, with public exhibition of the Environmental Impact Statement receiving no negative feedback - a symbol of Hera Mine's exemplary efforts to establish trusted partnerships with the community.

Exploration at Federation during the year uncovered some spectacular results growing geological confidence in the orebody as one of the highest grade deposits in Australia at 16.7% ZnEq. With the orebody remaining open in every direction, we expect material upside with further drilling from underground. We now turn our efforts to finding the right funding solution to take Federation forward into development of what will become Aurelia's most valuable mine.