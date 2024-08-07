AURELIA METALS
DIGGERS AND DEALERS PRESENTATION
7 AUGUST 2024
ASX Code: AMI
AURELIA SNAPSHOT
Market
FY24 Share Price
FY24
Balance Sheet
Capitalisation
Performance +92%
Performance
30 June 2024
$0.25
Closing price
Production
A$116.5M
A$287M
$0.20
Gold -
65.3kozs
cash on hand
$0.15
Copper - 2.2kt
Over A$150M of
Shares on issue 1,689.9M
$0.10
Zinc
-
16.8kt
Share Price A$0.17
$0.05
Lead
-
18.7kt
available liquidity
at 6 Aug 2024
$0.00
Jul-24
Jul-23
Oct-23
Jan-24
Apr-24
AISC A$2,035/oz Au
No drawn debt1
1. Excludes trade payables and equipment loans
OUR LEADERS
Bryan Quinn
Martin Cummings
Andrew Graham
Managing Director and
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Development and
Chief Executive Officer
Technical Officer
Rochelle Carey
Angus Wyllie
Susan Scheepers
General Counsel and
General Manager
Group Manager
Company Secretary
Cobar Region
People
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Peter Botten
Non-Executive Chair
(AC, CBE)
Bryan Quinn
Managing Director and Chief
Executive Officer
Lyn Brazil
Non-Executive Director
Susie Corlett
Non-Executive Director
Bruce Cox
Non-Executive Director
Bob Vassie
Non-Executive Director
DEVELOPING AND OPERATING
A premier base metals business in a Tier 1 location
HERA
NYMAGEE
- Advanced exploration target, Cu, Zn
GREAT COBAR
- Copper Mineral Resource of 8.4Mt @ 2.1% Cu 0.6 Au g/t1
- Development Consent granted
PEAK
- Precious and base metals mine
- 800ktpa polymetallic process plant
- Close proximity to the town of Cobar
- Process plant capacity 450ktpa (care and maintenance)
- 140-roomcamp
FEDERATION
- New polymetallic base metals mine
- First ore scheduled Q1 FY25
- Mine ramp-up to 600ktpa rate CY26
- Initial 4.0Mt production target2
1. Refer to ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023, "Group Mineral Reserve and Ore Reserve Statement" for further details.
2. Refer to ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023, "Group Production Target Statement" for further details .
OUR COBAR REGION OPPORTUNITY
Leveraging geology, people and infrastructure
GREAT COBAR
EXPLORATION
WHERE WE ARE TODAY
4
5
Nymagee and more
FEDERATION
REGIONAL MODEL
3
Final investment decision
2
Establish and ramp up
PEAK
1
Identify efficiencies
Stable operation
OPTIMISING OUR INFRASTRUCTURE
Fill the Peak mill, then restart Hera or expand Peak
Target 1.2 - 1.3Mt
800kt
Tonnes processed p.a.
FY24 580kt Peak mill
•
Ramp up Federation
•
Federation starts stoping
•
Peak transitions to
copper dominant ore
•
Cobar Optimisation study
•
Continue to embed
•
Great Cobar study & FID
regional synergies
Build our business
Fill the Peak mill
FY25
FY26
Options to Restart Hera
or Expand Peak1
- Peak copper dominant including Great Cobar
- Federation at full production rate
- Future ore source studies
Maximise Cobar Basin
infrastructure
1. Expansion of the Peak process plant would be subject to any necessary regulatory approvals
FEDERATION
A compelling high return base metals investment
- Initial eight-year mine life 4.0Mt production target1
- Ramping up to 600ktpa mining rate in CY26
- 4.8Mt Mineral Resource at Zinc 9.0% Lead 5.4% Copper 0.3% Gold 0.9g/t2
- Ore body open at depth and along strike, exploration program planned for FY25
- Project capital remains within approved plan
- Focus on first stope ore, infill drilling & development in FY25
Photo: 1205 level development ore drive at Federation
- Refer ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023 "Group Production Target Statement"
- Refer ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023 "Group Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement"
FEDERATION
Selected high grade exploration drill result near first stope area
FDD099: 7.4m @ 33.5% Zn, 13.0% Pb, 0.2% Cu, 8.9g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag 1
Note: Yellow is development completed up until 2 August 2024. Grey is future planned development.
1. Refer to ASX announcement dated 16 December 2020 "Federation Exploration Update"
FEDERATION
Substantial strike and depth extension potential to grow mineral resource
High grade 4.8Mt Mineral Resource1
@ 9.0% Zn, 5.4% Pb, 0.3% Cu, 0.9 g/t Au & 6 g/t Ag
Potential for depth continuity below
Main Thrust fault (Federation East)2
Potential for the ore body to continue
West (North-West offset)2
Further drilling planned for FY25 to grow Mineral Resource
- Refer to ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023 "Group Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement"
-
For drill holes FDD209, refer to ASX announcement dated 5 April 2024 'Federation Exploration Update' and for FDD215 refer to ASX announcement dated 14 June 2024 'Nymagee District
Exploration Update'. For drill hole FDD165 in the image refer to ASX announcement dated 27 January 2022 'Gold and Base Metal intercepts extend Federation deposit'
