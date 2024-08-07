AURELIA METALS

AURELIA SNAPSHOT

Market

FY24 Share Price

FY24

Balance Sheet

Capitalisation

Performance +92%

Performance

30 June 2024

$0.25

Closing price

Production

A$116.5M

A$287M

$0.20

Gold -

65.3kozs

cash on hand

$0.15

Copper - 2.2kt

Over A$150M of

Shares on issue 1,689.9M

$0.10

Zinc

-

16.8kt

Share Price A$0.17

$0.05

Lead

-

18.7kt

available liquidity

at 6 Aug 2024

$0.00

Jul-24

Jul-23

Oct-23

Jan-24

Apr-24

AISC A$2,035/oz Au

No drawn debt1

1. Excludes trade payables and equipment loans

OUR LEADERS

Bryan Quinn

Martin Cummings

Andrew Graham

Managing Director and

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Development and

Chief Executive Officer

Technical Officer

Rochelle Carey

Angus Wyllie

Susan Scheepers

General Counsel and

General Manager

Group Manager

Company Secretary

Cobar Region

People

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Peter Botten

Non-Executive Chair

(AC, CBE)

Bryan Quinn

Managing Director and Chief

Executive Officer

Lyn Brazil

Non-Executive Director

Susie Corlett

Non-Executive Director

Bruce Cox

Non-Executive Director

Bob Vassie

Non-Executive Director

DEVELOPING AND OPERATING

A premier base metals business in a Tier 1 location

HERA

NYMAGEE

  • Advanced exploration target, Cu, Zn

GREAT COBAR

  • Copper Mineral Resource of 8.4Mt @ 2.1% Cu 0.6 Au g/t1
  • Development Consent granted

PEAK

  • Precious and base metals mine
  • 800ktpa polymetallic process plant
  • Close proximity to the town of Cobar
  • Process plant capacity 450ktpa (care and maintenance)
  • 140-roomcamp

FEDERATION

  • New polymetallic base metals mine
  • First ore scheduled Q1 FY25
  • Mine ramp-up to 600ktpa rate CY26
  • Initial 4.0Mt production target2

1. Refer to ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023, "Group Mineral Reserve and Ore Reserve Statement" for further details.

2. Refer to ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023, "Group Production Target Statement" for further details .

OUR COBAR REGION OPPORTUNITY

Leveraging geology, people and infrastructure

GREAT COBAR

EXPLORATION

WHERE WE ARE TODAY

4

5

Nymagee and more

FEDERATION

REGIONAL MODEL

3

Final investment decision

2

Establish and ramp up

PEAK

1

Identify efficiencies

Stable operation

OPTIMISING OUR INFRASTRUCTURE

Fill the Peak mill, then restart Hera or expand Peak

Target 1.2 - 1.3Mt

800kt

Tonnes processed p.a.

FY24 580kt Peak mill

Ramp up Federation

Federation starts stoping

Peak transitions to

copper dominant ore

Cobar Optimisation study

Continue to embed

Great Cobar study & FID

regional synergies

Build our business

Fill the Peak mill

FY25

FY26

Options to Restart Hera

or Expand Peak1

  • Peak copper dominant including Great Cobar
  • Federation at full production rate
  • Future ore source studies

Maximise Cobar Basin

infrastructure

1. Expansion of the Peak process plant would be subject to any necessary regulatory approvals

FEDERATION

A compelling high return base metals investment

  • Initial eight-year mine life 4.0Mt production target1
  • Ramping up to 600ktpa mining rate in CY26
  • 4.8Mt Mineral Resource at Zinc 9.0% Lead 5.4% Copper 0.3% Gold 0.9g/t2
  • Ore body open at depth and along strike, exploration program planned for FY25
  • Project capital remains within approved plan
  • Focus on first stope ore, infill drilling & development in FY25

Photo: 1205 level development ore drive at Federation

  1. Refer ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023 "Group Production Target Statement"
  2. Refer ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023 "Group Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement"

FEDERATION

Selected high grade exploration drill result near first stope area

FDD099: 7.4m @ 33.5% Zn, 13.0% Pb, 0.2% Cu, 8.9g/t Au, 24 g/t Ag 1

Note: Yellow is development completed up until 2 August 2024. Grey is future planned development.

1. Refer to ASX announcement dated 16 December 2020 "Federation Exploration Update"

FEDERATION

Substantial strike and depth extension potential to grow mineral resource

High grade 4.8Mt Mineral Resource1

@ 9.0% Zn, 5.4% Pb, 0.3% Cu, 0.9 g/t Au & 6 g/t Ag

Potential for depth continuity below

Main Thrust fault (Federation East)2

Potential for the ore body to continue

West (North-West offset)2

Further drilling planned for FY25 to grow Mineral Resource

  1. Refer to ASX announcement dated 30 August 2023 "Group Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement"
  2. For drill holes FDD209, refer to ASX announcement dated 5 April 2024 'Federation Exploration Update' and for FDD215 refer to ASX announcement dated 14 June 2024 'Nymagee District
    Exploration Update'. For drill hole FDD165 in the image refer to ASX announcement dated 27 January 2022 'Gold and Base Metal intercepts extend Federation deposit'

